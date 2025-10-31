NI agri remains a 'powerhouse' - Butler

UUP MLA Robbie Butler speaking at the NI Farming Awards

The key role played by farming within Northern Ireland’s overall economy has been confirmed by the chair of Stormont’s Agriculture Committee.

Robbie Butler MLA was the guest speaker at the 2025 Farming Life Awards. The event attracted an attendance of 250 guests on Thursday evening past (October 30th).

Courtesy of his presentation, the Lagan Valley-based politician said that he gets to see every corner of an incredible sector, driven by family farms that have worked the same land for generations.

He further explained: “I also get the opportunity to interact with the innovators and entrepreneurs diversifying and creating new opportunities: from farm shops and local suppliers to processors and retailers bringing Northern Ireland produce to tables across the world.”

He continued: "Behind every trophy, there are early mornings, long days, tight margins and a deep pride in doing things the right way.”

The agriculture committee chair specifically highlighted the key role played by Northern Ireland’s agricultural shows in profiling the real worth of the local farming sectors.

He said: “Our local agricultural shows are the lifeblood of rural life in every county of Northern Ireland.

“From small community shows to the world-class Balmoral Show, these events showcase not just our stock and our produce but our spirit, skill, and pride. Earlier this year we took the Stormont Agriculture Committee members to the Balmoral show.

“It was an opportunity to hear directly from young farmers on the very particular issues they face in the midst of an increasingly changing and challenging agricultural landscape."

"That’s what our shows do: they connect generations, highlight innovation and remind us what community really means.”

Turning to other matters, Robbie Butler highlighted the need for Stormont farm minister Andrew Muir and his officials to secure a satisfactory resolution to the continuing challenge represented by bovine tuberculosis (bTB) and the need to get a suitable Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) in place, one that fully complements the needs of farmers right across Northern Ireland.

He added: “In addition, we can’t ignore the pressures of unpredictable weather, rising input costs, market uncertainty and and the loss of long-standing supports.

“We also know that mental health and wellbeing remain serious issues in rural life, and that safety and training are every bit as important as production.

"These are heavy burdens but they only underline the strength of those who carry them.” But despite these challenge, the agriculture committee chair pointed to a very sustainable future for farming and food in Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector remains a powerhouse. It supports over 100,000 jobs, anchors our rural economy and exports produce that’s trusted around the globe,” he said.

"We don’t just produce food, we produce trust. Northern Ireland’s name stands for quality, for traceability and for sustainability.

“That’s because of you, the farmers, the processors, the suppliers, the retailers and all the people who make this industry what it is.”

Robbie Butler continued: “Let’s take a moment to reflect on everyone in that chain: to the family and agri-food businesses, both traditional and diversified, thank you.”

He concluded;

“Your dedication is what keeps this sector alive. Let’s make Northern Ireland not just the place that produces some of the best food in the world…but the best place in the world to produce food.”