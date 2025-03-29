Northern Ireland Blue Cattle Club holds AGM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Blue cattle Club held their AGM on the 7th March in Saintfield Community Centre.

Chairman Oliver welcomed everyone and a minutes silence was observed in memory of Jonny Young, a very highly respected Honorary President and founder member of the Club who had passed away recently. Oliver said Jonny was a great friend to everyone and always willing to help and a true gentleman and will be missed by all in the Club.

The treasurer’s report compiled by Libby Young, outlined the club’s healthy status due, she said, to new membership and sponsors, along with the ever-popular Annual Charity Auction and BBQ.

The speaker for the evening was member James Martin, owner of the Springhill Herd Newtownards.

Mr. Oliver McCann Chairman and speaker for the evening Mr. James Martin

James spoke and showed slides about his visit to the Denmark in 2024 to the Belgian Blue World Congress along with his wife Sharon. They visited with friends on a farm James had worked on in 1986 and he said there had been a few changes since he was last there. Day one they visited an AI centre where they bought 30 bulls over the year James found the bulls to be small and plain in comparison to those over in Britain, but this was for ease of calving.

On the rest of his visit, they went to a kinder garden farm where they reared calves from 2 weeks old on milk from teats in pens of 6 to keep down disease.

Cattle were housed most of the year and were on straw bedding. He said the Danes were very passionate about farming and put a lot of promotion into it. They also had a great passion for the environment and this was obvious with the number of bicycles on the road. There was a great standard of living.

At the show they saw some familiar breeding with offspring out of Ballygrange Alex from James Slone and their own breeding Springhill Improvement. There was a good turnout of bulls at the show, and they were joined by fellow British Blue Council members Graham Brindley and Jim Barbour. Although the trip to the show was not straightforward they had a really enjoyable time.

Office Bearers Chairman Oliver McCann ,Vice Chair Samuel Cleland, Treasurer Libby Young, Secretary Annabel Cleland and committee members

Oliver thanked James and in his chairman’s remarks reminded everyone of the very successful events the club had over the past year. These included Balmoral where Judge Andrew Key placed JCB Commercials Drumhill Tiktok as his champion and reserve went to Seamus Braniff’s Heifer Lueur D Hontoir.

Local shows were well represented by members including Ballymoney , Lurgan and Castlewellan. The Show Herd presentation took place at the Annual Dinner in Temple Golf Club in December when the Artlone Herd owned by the Arrell family from Randalstown were the winners.

The prestigious and ever popular event was the herd competition kindly sponsored by Masons Animal Feeds Armagh and HVS Animal Health.

This event took place in August and was judged by Steve Pattinson Council member who traveled over from England and enjoyed travelling round the province over the three day visit. Awards were presented at

the annual charity auction and BBQ in Ballynahinch Rugby Club. Steve’s winner was the Springbank Herd of Ivan and Corrina Gordon from Kilkeel with runner up going to Chelsea Best and Brian O’Hare.

Chosen charity for the year was Macmillan Cancer and a cheque of £1000 was presented to their representatives.

The Four Breed Calf Show in November took place for the first time in Ballymena Mart, an excellent venue for the show, sponsored by HVS Animal Health, Danske Bank and Farmers’ Union. Judge on the day

was Miss Shauna Killen who placed Mr Colin McKnight’s Heifer Silverwood Tilly as her champion reserve going to Miss Bethany Smalls bull calf Chatham Usher.

A Mourne granite plaque engraved with the Chatham’s herd stock bull was presented to Anne Morrison in recognition of all the hard work she had done for the club since it was formed.

Pedigree sales home and over the water had good results for the NI Breeders Dungannon in March saw the Rodgers Family’s bull Draperhill Scooby receiving champion and going on to top the market at 5000gns.

The Ervine Family’s Knockagh Show King travelled over to the Border British Blue Autumn Sale in October gaining Supreme Champion and going on to sell for 4200gns.

In January Society sale In Carlisle Faughanvale Tornado owned by the McGuinness Family sold for 16,000gns, and females Faughanvale Taylor and Faughanvale each sold for 6400gns.

Oliver concluded his report by thanking the committee for their support over the year and handed over to Alan Cleland to conduct the election of office bearers.

Oliver reminded members of upcoming events including the Society Sale in May in Carlisle.