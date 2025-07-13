UFU Group focus: NE Armagh supports local centre

Group Managers from NE Armagh Gemma Stewart and Jacqui Laverty presenting a donation to the team at Portadown Wellness Centre as part of the NFU Mutual Giving Fund.

​The NE Armagh office, were delighted to contribute to a local community initiate recently through the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.

​Portadown Wellness Centre, is a community-led organisation dedicated to holistic wellbeing through creative, therapeutic, and personal development programmes. A donation of £7,899 was made to the organisation and will be used to refurbish their pottery and ceramic facilities. This will help the wellness centre expand their reach in the local area and demonstrates the group’s commitment to supporting vital services for families, individuals, and communities across the area.

Preparations are well under way for another County Armagh UFU Steak barbeque and country night. Following last year’s success, the date has been set for Friday, 5th September and tickets are now available from the Portadown UFU office. The barbeque will be held at Richardson’s Estate and this year will be run in support of Diabetes UK.

The night is guaranteed to one of the best social gatherings over the Summer period. Gather your friends and family and mark the date in your calendar - it is a night not to be missed.

Also this month, the committee came together to organise a programme of group activities for the coming months. Full details will be distributed soon but there will be a variety of social activities to get involved in, from days out, farm and industry visits to informative meetings for both young and old.

Keep your eyes on the NE Armagh Facebook page for any upcoming events or contact the group managers in the Portadown office on 02838 333569 to get involved.