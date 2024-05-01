Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Borough’s season of experiences are well underway with lots still on offer over the coming months. The foodies out there can enjoy a Posh Picnic (18 May) in the beautiful surroundings of The Walled Garden, Helen’s Bay. This relaxed dining experience will showcase the Walled Garden in all its spring beauty, and you can sample tasty artisan treats created by South Eastern Regional College from traditional picnic hampers.

Alternatively, why not take a step away from everyday life and join Tessa Ann from the Sound Healing Spa for Well-Spring at Mount Stewart (18 May). Situated at various locations around one of the top 10 gardens in the world to visit, you will be guided through three wellness practices including sound healing, gentle movement, and a mindful walk.

Another opportunity to enjoy a Sound Healing Experience takes place at Castle Espie, Wellness at the Wetlands (9 June). Take a gentle walk to the Limekiln observatory and soak in the breathtaking views before Tessa Ann guides you on a sound healing experience with the sounds of singing bowls, gongs, and drums, before enjoying a delicious breakfast.

Musician Mary Kaeg and artist Jenni Robinson on the Bangor Boat are looking for to the range of Experiences on offer in Ards and North Down. (Image: Graham Baalham-Curry.)

Also in June, a range of boat tours are on offer with D-Day boat trips around Bangor Bay (1-2 June) as well as Trad & Tide in Bangor Bay and Portaferry (16 June), where a local musical family, Clanreagh, will entertain you alongside the skippers who share some fascinating stories.

Back on dry land, you can join local artist Jenni Robinson for Scene to Studio (22 June) in what will be an immersive day of art. Meet at Boom Studios to collect your sketch pack, receive some basic drawing tuition and enjoy a cup of tea and a traybake before heading to Bangor Castle Walled Garden for a morning of sketching. Then return to the Studio for a beautiful lunch, as well as an afternoon of painting in acrylics, based on your morning sketches and photos.

There are lots more Experiences available too, including a Gardens and Gin tour (27 July) that will take you by coach from Newtownards to Mount Stewart and Echlinville Distillery. A knowledgeable team will guide you through the gardens of Mount Stewart where you can gain an insight into the variety of botanicals that are infused to create gin. Then you will visit to Ireland’s first farm to glass distillery where you will enjoy a light lunch and an opportunity to experience the art of making gin…as well as sample the product.

Keeping with the gin theme, Paws for Gin (4 August) is a dog friendly walking tour in Donaghadee. Enjoy a gin cocktail, or a soft drink, in the Pier 36 beer garden and your four-legged friend will receive a goody bag too. Other walking tours are available too, such as Step Back in Time (17 August) where you can uncover the stories of Bangor’s fascinating past.

All experiences must be pre-booked so book early to avoid disappointment.