1,147-acre farming enterprise with well-known grain processing facility hits the market

Offers over £6,525,000 are invited in respect of New Keig and Kinstair Farms in the Donside region of Aberdeenshire.

The New Keig and Kinstair Farms comprise five named agricultural units, which are farmed as a single extensive arable enterprise alongside a custom-built grain processing and storage facility, currently handling circa 4,000 tonnes of seed per annum.

Formerly known as Caledonian Seeds, Prospect Buildings forms an integral part of the current farming business, utilising staffing resource from autumn through to early spring specialising in the processing, treatment and bagging of high quality grain seed for regional and national agricultural merchants.

The area under crop extends to just over 1,000 acres of Class 3 land with a south and west facing aspect.

The land is in good heart, consistently producing high quality crops including oil seed rape, winter wheat, winter barley and spring barley for malting.

Cairncosh Farmhouse (currently undergoing a full renovation which will be completed prior to a sale) provides a spacious single storey home, including four bedrooms enjoying fine views across open countryside and located adjacent to the site of a former steading, now demolished and with planning permission for three new dwelling houses.

There are a number of traditional steadings and sites across the property, offering the opportunity for creating new steading complexes, or potential for development to alternative uses, subject to planning.

Evelyn Channing, Savills, commented: “This is an important launch for the 2022 farmland market in Scotland.

“Prospect Buildings is a large scale modern grain facility with an established client base serving a significant area of Scotland.

“With an experienced workforce adding value to both home produced and imported seed, the outcome is a meaningful additional diversified income which will be attractive to many.

“As a result, we anticipate interest from all corners of the UK.

“The farms are being offered for sale in lots and therefore are also likely to appeal to those looking to expand locally as well as those seeking to relocate from further afield.”

This extensive holding is for sale as a whole or in eight lots as follows:

Lot 1: Prospect Buildings - o/o £650,000

Established modern grain drying and seed processing facility. Grain storage for 4,500 tonnes; offices, laboratory and weighbridge; 11-acre site.

Lot 2: Crookmore Farm - o/o £950,000

166 acres of arable land; two acres of pasture; nine acres of woodland. Site with planning permission for three-bedroom house. Range of farm buildings including steading with development potential.

Lot 3: New Keig Farm - o/o £2,400,000

443 acres of arable land; 20 acres pasture. Steading and derelict farmhouse

Lot 4: Land at Old Keig - o/o £550,000

104 acres of arable land

Lot 5: Cairncosh Farmhouse - o/o £280,000

Recently renovated four-bedroom house

Lot 6: Cairncosh Steading - o/o £120,000

Former steading site with planning permission for three dwellings

Lot 7: Land at Cairncosh - o/o £750,000

127 acres of arable; 26 acres pasture

Lot 8: Kinstair Farm - o/o £825,000

160 acres of arable land; 42 acres of mixed age woodland

You can find further details on New Keig and Kinstair Farms here.

1. New Keig & Kinstair Farms Image: Savills Photo Sales

