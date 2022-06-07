Outstanding 1,776-acre farming estate comes to the market with a guide price of £50 million

Exning Estate near Newmarket on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border, includes a highly diverse portfolio of mainly let assets such as residential properties, equestrian enterprises, Rossdales equine hospital, a solar farm and two in-hand farming enterprises, as well as a principal house in a mature parkland setting.

The estate, which currently generates gross rental income of £1.6 million per annum, is available either as a going concern or as a sale of property assets.

The estate is available as a whole or in up to 18 lots through selling agent Savills.

The Exning Estate, which is adjacent to the village of Exning, was purchased in 1919 by William James Tatum, a ship owner who formed the Atlantic Shipping & Trading Company and subsequently became Lord Glanely.

He was passionate about racing and the estate was home to his racehorses and breeding thoroughbreds.

By the time of his death in 1942, he had won all five of the Classic races, but with no surviving heir, the estate passed to the Gibson family.

Arable and beef enterprises are farmed in-hand.

The 1,000-acres of arable land grow wheat, barley, oilseed rape and sugar beet and the farm has on site storage for 2,750 tonnes with a further 600 tonnes available at Camgrain.

A suckler herd of 120 cows and followers is run out of Landwade Farm.

The estate is part of Higher Level Stewardship Scheme terminating in November 2023.

The farmland, woodland and shelterbelts across the estate form the basis for a locally renowned mixed lowland shoot.

Landwade Hall, the principal house on the estate extends to over 8,000 sq ft and is set in wonderfully established gardens and grounds including specimen trees, a walled garden, a lake and park.

The Hall is not listed and subject to the required planning could be suited to a number of uses.

There are a further 56 dwellings on the estate and the residential portfolio has been actively managed and undergone a programme of cyclical maintenance and repairs.

The majority of these properties are let on assured shorthold tenancies.

This is a highly diverse portfolio including a site let to Rossdales equine hospital; one of the largest equine practice in Europe, three let studs and a DIY livery business, industrial, retail and office space, and a 30-MW solar farm.

Nick Wingfield-Digby, Director of Exning Estate Company, commented: “The Exning Estate has evolved over time into the highly diverse rural-based business it is today.

“With the death of the highly respected and generous largest shareholder, Simon Gibson, it is the right time for a new owner to embark on the next chapter in its evolution.”

Alex Lawson, Director of Savills rural agency, added: “Highly diversified single entity rural estates rarely come to the market.

“Exning is an excellent example of what can be achieved over time and we anticipate widespread interest.

“Its multiple sources of income provide a solid foundation for a new owner with potential to generate new income streams in the future,” he ended.

