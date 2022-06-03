On The Market: This unique agricultural estate includes an extensive coastline and useful variety of farmland

Carniseal, near Cairn Low in County Donegal, is offered for sale by Savills.

Carniseal extends to around 46 acres, with approximately 32 acres of farmland that is suitable for silage.

Lying within a ring-fenced block and with extensive road frontage, the land benefits from stud rail fencing and hedging.

The fields have water via a combination of drinking troughs (fed by a mains water supply) and a natural supply (from streams passing through the fields). The farmland at Carniseal is let on a seasonal basis to a local farmer. Further information is available from the selling agents.

A key feature of this compact estate is that the eastern boundary is formed by about 600 metres of frontage on to Lough Swilly.

The house occupies an elevated, private setting in mature parkland and, with its outstanding waterfront situation, places Carniseal “in the premier league of coastal residential estates in the country”. Carniseal House is strategically positioned to take full advantage of the stunning views over the Fanad peninsula and across Lough Swilly towards Inch Island and beyond to Inishowen.

A sweeping driveway flanked with lamps, lawns, hedging and deciduous trees, leads to the front of the house where there is a cobblestone turning circle and ample parking. Arranged over two principal floors and facing southeast, Carniseal House was constructed in the 1990s.

It is designed in a period style, yet offers exceptional accommodation suitable for contemporary family living and hosting lavish house parties.

Situated to the side of the house, and with a separate access, is a useful annex which provides flexible accommodation.

It comprises a studio, shower room, gym, and a garage. Situated to the north of Carniseal House, and with a separate access from the public road, is a secure general-purpose shed.

It is in six bays of steel portal frame construction beneath a box profile roof with box profile cladding, concrete panel walls and a concrete base with a tank beneath.

It includes insulation, an up-and-over roller door and concrete aprons. There are water and electricity supplies. Carniseal House is set within wonderful mature grounds which have the most incredible views over Lough Swilly and the surrounding countryside.

The landscaped gardens primarily comprise lawns and shrubs, while mature parkland surrounds the house and with a range of mixed deciduous trees creates privacy, shelter, and amenity.

Property agent, James Butler, remarked: “Carniseal offers a rare opportunity to purchase a unique Irish residential estate with water frontage.

“Centred upon a very special house with a private situation, it also includes an extensive coastline and a useful variety of farmland and amenity land.”

