Offers over £575,000 for attractive holding with ideal grazing for all types of livestock

Kirkland is an attractive small farm holding situated near St John’s Town Of Dalry, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway, South West Scotland.

It is on the market through leading Scottish estate agent Galbraith.

This recently modernised farmhouse would make a stunning family home, while the traditional variety of outbuildings lend themselves to a range of farming enterprises.

Kirkland Farmhouse includes a modern fitted kitchen/breakfast area, which opens to a large dining living area, perfect for family life and entertaining.

The living room boasts a newly fitted wood burning stove.

A utility room and separate boot/drying room keeps outdoor gear separate from the main living accommodation, and four first floor bedrooms, in addition to the ground floor reception space, ensure there is plenty of room for family and guests. As well as a range of traditional outbuildings there is a bothy, suitable for conversion, subject to the usual consents, which already has drainage and power installed.

It could lend perfectly to a home office or hobby room.

There is also a large modern building, ideal for stock handling, equestrian or general purpose use, a further open fronted Dutch barn and a cattle shed behind.

The garden surrounding the front of the property is bound by a combination of dyke and livestock fencing, providing a fully enclosed space predominantly made of lawn, pedestrian gate access to the land at rear, and access through a gate between the main house and detached bothy. The ground extends to around 15.5 acres in total.

The land at Kirkland is divided into three similar sized enclosures, to each side and to the rear of the farmhouse and outbuildings.

It provides ideal grazing for all types of livestock.

For more information on Kirkland, or to arrange a viewing, call 01556 505346 or email [email protected]

You can view the listing here.

