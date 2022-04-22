A superb farm just listed for sale in NI - ‘Seldom does a holding of this nature come on to the market’

117 Killeague Road, Blackhill, Coleraine is a valuable farm which comprises circa 37.46 acres of good land, a dwelling house and excellent yard.

All of the land is laid out across several good sized fields around the main dwelling house.

This holding may be sold in one or more lots.

Selling agent, Bensons, say there is easy access to the main Coleraine to Garvagh Road.

“The lands, which total approximately 37 acres, are laid out in good sized fields, with around 35 acres being of a good arable quality and the remainder of rough grazing woodland,” they add.

“All of the fields are interconnected around the dwelling house, with two others located on the other side of the Killeague Road with perimeter stock proof fencing and mature established hedgerows.

“There is also a superb range of barns, workshops and machinery sheds with large concrete yards to side and rear.”

Bensons continue: “Seldom does a holding of this nature come on to the market.”

Early viewing is highly recommended by the selling agent and the price is available on application.

The outbuildings include: open storage shed (29 x 27’1/8.84m x 8.26m); open barn (60’ x 30’/18.29m x 9.14m); lean to barn (30’ x 15’/9.14m x 4.57m); general purpose shed (43’ x 16’5/13.11m x 5.00m); disused piggery (44’ x 18’5/13.41m x 5.61m); garage (25’6 x 20’1/7.77m x 6.12m with power points, light and wc); large machinery shed; range of useful stores/sheds; cattle shed (60’ x 60’/18.29m x 18.29m with a slatted floor); three large disused hen houses with concrete yards to front and side).

