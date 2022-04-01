Beautiful well-equipped farm with traditional farmhouse now available - Offers over £650,000

It is situated in a beautiful private setting near Oldmeldrum, Inverurie.

This beautiful farm is 20 miles north of Aberdeen in the county of Aberdeenshire

The majority of the land is currently in grassland, but is suitable for a wide range of farming activities including growing of cereals, root crops and potatoes.

The area is well resourced in terms of agricultural infrastructure, being well served by a number of grain merchants, agricultural suppliers and machinery dealers, in addition to the Machinery Ring. Auction marts can be found in Huntly and Inverurie, with modern abattoirs situated at Inverurie and Turriff.

Greenmyre is set in a productive area and the farm buildings are centrally situated to the fields.

The farmhouse is an extended, traditional stone and slate dwelling, offering comfortable accommodation.

The farm buildings comprise a useful range of structures as follows: general store (9.1m x 13.9m of timber portal frame construction, corrugated roof, Yorkshire boarding, timber wall and concrete floor); traditional general store (4.8m x 12.1m of timber portal frame construction, corrugated roof, stone wall and concrete floor); stable (8m x 6.5m of timber construction, box-profile roof, concrete block wall and concrete floor); traditional steading complex (on a footprint of 349.32m2, timber truss construction, slate roof, stone wall and concrete floor); kennel (4.4m x 2m kennel and run); garage (11.3m x 4.6m lean-to of timber construction, box-profile roof, concrete block wall, and concrete floor); cattle court (23.7m x 10.4m of timber truss construction, cement fibre roof, concrete block wall and concrete floor); sheep shed (19.4m x 6.7m lean-to of steel construction, fibre cement roof and concrete floor. Includes a series of swinging panel gates for sheep housing); Dutch barn (19.4m x 8.9m of timber truss construction, fibre cement roof and part concrete floor). There are solar panels (4Kw) fitted on the steading roof.

These were commissioned in 2012 and produce an annual income of approximately £950.

The land extends to 20.39 hectares (50.33 acres) and is currently in grass. All of the fields are well fenced and watered.

