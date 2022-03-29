This is a rare opportunity to purchase a 95-acre lakeside farm in popular and scenic part of NI

The attractive residence, with views of Upper Lough Erne, sits approximately 5.5 miles from the outskirts of Enniskillen.

The dwelling occupies a commanding position with views of Cleenish Island, Lough Erne and the surrounding countryside.

This farm is situated just over two miles off the Gola Road, which runs from Tamlaght to Carrybridge and on to Lisnaskea.

Its location provides easy access to the main Enniskillen/Belfast A4 road at Tamlaght (c. three miles) and to Lisbellaw village (c. four miles).

The farm can be accessed off Gola Road via Derrybrusk Road or via Derryvullan Road.

A concreted lane (one neighbouring farm also branches off this lane) provides access to the farm and the lane ends at the farm.

The land runs to Upper Lough Erne, which provides scenic surroundings and potential for some diversification projects in the tourism field.

The land is mainly in good heart and is well serviced with internal hardcore lanes.

It has extensive frontage to Upper Lough Erne, providing considerable potential for tourist orientated schemes (subject to obtaining approvals).

The residence and buildings are centrally situated in the farm, in a position which provides attractive views of the farm and the Erne waterway.

The residence has benefitted from substantial improvement works in recent years, and has considerable character and charm internally with period fittings and period features including mosaic flooring, arched windows, ceiling cornices, antique fireplaces and high ceilings.

It is a traditional two-storey detached residence with slated roof and PVC double glazed windows.

There is oil fired central heating from a modern condensing boiler, with additional cosy Aga wick burning oil fired cooker.

Farm buildings include: five-bay cubicle wintering shed (c. 82’ x 50’ with c. 62 cubicles, central feeding passage, slatted flooring over slurry tanks); five-bay silo pit; silo pit two (39’0” x 17’11”); large open silo pit; lean-to machinery shed (38’9” x 21’7”); storage shed (39’2” x 16’10” with arched entrance - this would make an attractive barn type conversion to holiday accommodation, subject to statutory requirements); and cattle crush.

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase a residential farm in a highly popular area convenient to Enniskillen, Lisbellaw, Lisnaskea and with Lough Erne frontage,” estate agents Eadie, McFarland and Co say.

“This farm comes highly recommended given its location convenient to Enniskillen on the Belfast side of the county town, in an area where farms are readily for sale.

“Given the possible future scarcity of food in the world markets, a farm could turn out to be a very sensible investment.”

You can find out more about this farm here.

Contact Eadie, McFarland and Co, Enniskillen, on Tel. 028 6632 4831.

1. Derrybrusk Road, Enniskillen Image: www.eadiemcfarland.co.uk Photo Sales

2. Derrybrusk Road, Enniskillen Image: www.eadiemcfarland.co.uk Photo Sales

3. Derrybrusk Road, Enniskillen Image: www.eadiemcfarland.co.uk Photo Sales

4. Derrybrusk Road, Enniskillen Image: www.eadiemcfarland.co.uk Photo Sales