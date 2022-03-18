A 254-acre farm with portfolio of cottages is on the market - Set in a breathtaking coastal location

For sale through Finest Properties, Meikle Richorn Farm and Cottages is set in a stunning coastal location near to Dalbeattie, Dumfries and Galloway.

The farmhouse includes, in brief, an entrance hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, rear hall, an office, ground floor bathroom, utility room, sun porch, rear porch, six first floor bedrooms and two first floor bathrooms.

The selling agent explains: “The cluster of 10 attractive holiday cottages has been developed from the original farm steading, retaining a host of charm and character with luxurious touches to engage visitors, including private hot tubs.

“Internally, the properties have been finished to a high standard, with styling that blends a country theme with contemporary updates.

“The cottages operate as popular self-catering accommodation.” Surrounding the farmhouse and holiday cottages is a remarkable 254.2 acres of land.

The land is predominantly grazing ground and is served by substantial outbuildings.

There is a 100ft x 40ft cattle shed, as well as a 120ft x 40ft general purpose shed, along with two feed bins.

A mix of well-maintained stone walls and modern fencing divide the land, and there is good access available for the movement of livestock and equipment. “The main house is a traditional granite-built farmhouse of generous proportions, including three light and airy reception rooms, a gorgeous county kitchen, an office catering to the business needs and six bedrooms,” the agent continues.

“Charm and character flows through the farmhouse, with high ceilings, beautiful feature fireplaces and large windows that frame the surrounding panoramas.

“The elevated position of the farmhouse delivers fabulous views south towards the coastal village of Kippford and the Solway Firth.”

A private driveway leads to the gravelled parking area to the front of the house.

The gardens are thoughtfully laid out with lawn, mature shrubs and trees, colourful flower beds and an orchard.

To the south of the house is a gravelled patio that makes the most of the sun throughout the day.

You can find further information on the sale of Meikle Richorn Farm and Cottages here.

