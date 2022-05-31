Historic 208-acre agricultural estate for sale - Includes dairy, cubicle accommodation, hay shed and slurry store

Nantenan Estate, Nantenan, County Limerick, occupies an attractive, private situation and is centred around an excellent Georgian house.

Located in the southwest of Ireland, the estate is extremely accessible, with the N21 (Limerick to Tralee road) situated five kilometres to the south and Shannon International Airport also located close by.

Propety agent, James Butler, commented: “Nantenan Estate is centred upon a fine period house which is set in mature, private grounds with an appealing combination of farmland and forestry.”

The estate includes a range of farm buildings, which lie to the north of the property.

They include a redundant milking parlour and dairy, a hay shed, cubicle accommodation for up to 60 cattle, slurry store, hard standing and a derelict former cottage.

There is also a substantial, two-storey former coach house which offers potential for conversion, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

There is water and electricity supplied to the farm buildings.

The land, which lies in a contiguous block, comprises a mixture of silage ground, permanent pasture and forestry.

“Offering great potential for conservation opportunities, the varied nature and topography of the ring-fenced block of land contributes to the biodiversity of the environment, creating a habitat which is rich in flora, wildlife and birdlife,” Savills states.

“These natural assets may provide interesting opportunities for a future owner.”

A feature of the land is the access throughout the estate, including extensive frontage onto the R518 and a network of internal roads and tracks.

The land is laid out in fields of a varying size which are divided by electric fencing and mature hedging and contain water troughs. Nantenan House is a substantial period property positioned in a private and tranquil setting surrounded by mature trees and extensive parkland.

The house is entered from a minor public road through a bell-mouthed stone wall entrance with piers, decorative stone carved caps and wrought-iron gates which open onto a sweeping gravel driveway, flanked by overhanging mature trees and stud railing which leads to the front of the house. Dating back to the 19th Century, the two-storey property occupies a private, south-easterly facing position. The gardens that surround the main house are predominantly laid to lawn and are neatly landscaped.

They create a wonderful parkland setting and include some wonderful specimen trees which provide, colour, shelter and privacy.

A beautiful walled garden is situated to the rear of the house.

