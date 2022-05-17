Auction date for ‘magnificent’ 152-acre tillage farm - Suitable for all agricultural enterprises

Situated in Greenogue, Kilsallaghan, Ashbourne, the farm extends to 152 acres.

It is described as a “top-quality residential farm in one of the most sought after locations on the border of North County Dublin and County Meath” by selling agents, Savills.

The agricultural element of the property comprises “some of the best tillage land in Ireland” and is suitable for all agricultural enterprises.

There is also a good compliment of multi-functional outbuildings, formerly used for storing and packaging various vegetable crops, to the rear of the house. The house was constructed in the early 1970s and comes to the market in good condition.

A fine family home, it has four bedrooms, three reception rooms and an adjoining garage.

Lot one – Primrose Park Farmhouse on 2.5 acres This is a well laid out family house in an elevated position with great views over the surrounding countryside.

Built in 1971, the property benefits from a welcoming hallway, kitchen, living room, sitting room, dining room, utility area, shower room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including a master bedroom suite and a family bathroom. There is a useful garage to the side of the house.

To the rear of the garage, there are two attached storerooms with their own access. There is a range of useful outbuildings to the rear of the house including a large, enclosed shed, a traditional lofted shed and a sizeable five-bay hay barn with lean-to on either side.

These outbuildings can be accessed directly from the house and the farmland and are in good order.

Lot two - Primrose Park Farmland extending to about 149.5 acres

The land at Primrose Park is exceptional and is bounded in several fields by a river which forms the county boundary in places. It lies within a well-drained, ring-fenced block and includes productive and versatile ground, currently growing cereal crops.

This Fingal/Meath land is among some of the finest in the country and has been carefully maintained by the vendor’s family for decades and more recently has been let on a conacre basis. The land is laid out in 10 fields of a good size and shape for modern agriculture, and are enclosed by a mature hedgerow.

Importantly, there are several access points to the land and good frontage onto the R125, the side road adjacent and a third access point off the R130.

Lot three - Primrose Park Farm extending to about 152 acres Savills are also offering the entire holding for sale, inclusive of lots one and two as detailed above.

Unless previously sold, Primrose Park Farm, as a whole, will be sold by public auction on Thursday 23 June at 3pm at Roganstown Hotel & Country Club, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 P2E4.

You can find out more about Primrose Park Farm here.

Alternatively, contact Cianan Duff, Savills, on + 353 (0) 1 663 4350 or Pat O’Hagan, Savills, on + 353 1 6634358.

