Offers over £950,000 for 112-acre Gart Farm - Private estate set in an area renowned for its natural beauty

Situated within Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, Gart Farm comprises five residential properties (four of which require modernisation), grazing land, an attractive loch, amenity woodland and river fishing.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, commented: “There is significant development potential at Gart Farm to create a superb family home to one’s own specifications and to develop the other dwellings for use, perhaps as holiday lets or let portfolio, in a glorious, but very private setting, surrounded by the beautiful loch, river and woodland and all within the renowned national park.

“In addition, the outbuildings could lend themselves to the creation of a variety of rural or tourism businesses or further residential properties.

“The situation, in an area renowned for its natural beauty and thriving tourism, is ideal.

“Any development would be subject to obtaining the necessary consents, but the potential and the versatility of the land and buildings at Gart Farm will no doubt be of huge interest.”

The land extends to approximately 45.60ha (112.68 acres) in total.

The majority of the landholding is the man-made loch; there is also a productive area of pasture land, which was used as grazing ground.

There are also several areas of mixed amenity woodland located adjacent to the loch and along the river bank, which provide an excellent environment for wildlife, as well as providing shelter and privacy.

Part of the land is highlighted as a ‘Visitor Experience’ within the current Local Development Plan of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority, offering the potential for future development along these lines, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Original farm buildings include: general store and garages; kennel; workshop and car port; garage; cattle court; former silage shed; Dutch barn; sheep shed; mono-pitch store.

The main farmhouse and Riverbank Cottage both enjoy secluded peaceful positions close to the River Teith, with open views to Ben Ledi and the surrounding hills.

The popular tourist town of Callander, which has an excellent range of amenities and is often described as the gateway to the Highlands, is one mile away.

Gart Farmhouse is a modern bungalow in need of modernisation, and benefits from its own garden area, with a small area of gravel to the front and south of the house providing parking.

There is a range of adjacent outbuildings including two workshops, large potting shed, mono-pitch store, a further shed and two adjoining greenhouses, now in a state of disrepair as well as a former walled garden.

Riverbank Cottage is an attractive detached cottage which has recently been renovated and provides spacious accommodation over two levels.

The property benefits from a small area of garden, bounded to the west by the River Teith, and enclosed by a number of mature trees to the south.

There is a small area of hard standing to the front and east of the house providing parking.

East Cottage and West Cottage benefit from an elevated position with a picturesque outlook over the loch and surrounding countryside.

Of traditional stone construction set under a pitched slate roof, the properties have been vacant for a number of years and are now in a derelict state.

The cottages have gardens to the front and rear.

Gart Bothy is a traditional stone-built 2/3 bedroom bothy with a number of stores on the ground floor.

The bothy and adjoining outbuildings require complete refurbishment, but would present the potential for conversion or extension, subject to obtaining all necessary consents.

The property enjoys great privacy but is in a highly accessible location, one mile from Callander and 15 miles from Stirling.

