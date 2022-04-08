Delightful Hillcroft Farm could be yours for £600,000 - ‘This is a highly desirable holding’

Located on the Knockahollet Road, Dunloy, Ballymena, the farm has easy access to the Drones Road, leading to Ballycastle or the A26 Frosses Road to Belfast or Londonderry.

Offers to purchase Hillcroft Farm, which includes circa 40.36 acres of prime agricultural land, are invited up to close of business on Friday 15 April.

Estate agent, J.A. McClelland and sons, states: “This is a highly desirable holding in a convenient location a short distance from Loughguile, and early inspection is highly recommended.”

The traditional farm residence has been modernised in recent years, with accommodation to include two reception rooms, fitted kitchen and first floor accommodation comprising five bedrooms and family bathroom with separate wc.

Outside, there are a range of traditional and modern farm buildings to include former potato store, cattle accommodation, livestock handling facilities and an open silo. The lands, which extend to circa 40.36 acres, are all held in a compact block and are good quality arable with access from an intersecting laneway and internal field gates.

The fields are well fenced for stock and are bounded by thick, mature hedgerows, providing excellent shelter for stock. Mains water is laid on also.

The lands are, in the majority, prime arable and have been well maintained, with part of the farm having recently been planted in potatoes, winter cereals and some fields reseeded and in a good state of fertility.

