Lisa Callan and Angela McGrillen pictured at the Collone YFC boiler suit party at Banville Hotel, Banbridge, Co Down in 2008. Image: Kevin McAuley
14 pictures to take you back to a YFC boiler suit party in 2008

This week, we are taking a trip back in time to, not one, but two YFC boiler suit parties which were held in 2008.

By Joanne Knox
Friday, 1st April 2022, 4:34 pm

A young farmers’ club boiler suit party is still a popular night!

Were you at the Collone YFC event held in the Bannville, Banbridge? Or maybe you donned your best boiler suit for the Holestone YFC night out in the Fort Royal?

Both were great nights, as you can see from our gallery of images.

1.

Emma Moorehead, Ryan Calderwood, Nicola Kennedy and Darren Calderwood pictured during the Holestone boiler suit party at the Fort Royal in 2008. Image: Kevin McAuley

2.

Melissa Stewart and Johnnie Whiteside pictured at the Collone YFC boiler suit party at Banville Hotel, Banbridge, Co Down in 2008. Image: Kevin McAuley

3.

Alex Bailey, Chloe Brennan and Megan Pennie pictured during the Holestone boiler suit party at the Fort Royal in 2008. Image: Kevin McAuley

4.

Alice Cunningham and Clare Richardson pictured at the Collone YFC boiler suit party at Banville Hotel, Banbridge, Co Down in 2008. Image: Kevin McAuley

