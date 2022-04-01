14 pictures to take you back to a YFC boiler suit party in 2008

A young farmers’ club boiler suit party is still a popular night!
Were you at the Collone YFC event held in the Bannville, Banbridge? Or maybe you donned your best boiler suit for the Holestone YFC night out in the Fort Royal?
Both were great nights, as you can see from our gallery of images.
You might enjoy these stories: 14 pictures that will take you back to a YFC St. Trinian’s disco in 2007 - 11 pictures of a night out at a hunt ball in Northern Ireland in 2007 - 15 pictures of a Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster dinner in 2007
Page 1 of 4