22 pictures from Saturday’s ‘red diesel protest’ charity tractor run and dyno day

The big tractor run at Rathfriland Co-op in County Down was organised as a protest against the changes to the permitted use of red diesel from 1 April.

Last week, HMRC confirmed amendments made to guidance would now mean charity tractor runs, ploughing matches and agriculture shows will be exempt from the rule changes.

However, the removal of the rebate next month will impact contractors moving between building sites and agricultural jobs, as well as the construction, haulage, waste and quarry sectors.

Proceeds from Saturday’s well-supported event will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

