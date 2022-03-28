Supporting the big tractor run last Saturday (from left) Aaron Andrews, Darren Megaw and Andrew Dodds
22 pictures from Saturday’s ‘red diesel protest’ charity tractor run and dyno day

A charity tractor run and dyno day offered something for all the family to enjoy on Saturday.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 28th March 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 1:33 pm

The big tractor run at Rathfriland Co-op in County Down was organised as a protest against the changes to the permitted use of red diesel from 1 April.

Last week, HMRC confirmed amendments made to guidance would now mean charity tractor runs, ploughing matches and agriculture shows will be exempt from the rule changes.

However, the removal of the rebate next month will impact contractors moving between building sites and agricultural jobs, as well as the construction, haulage, waste and quarry sectors.

Proceeds from Saturday’s well-supported event will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

1.

Supporting the big tractor run last Saturday (from left) Amy Gribben, Colleen McAvoy and Lisa Gribben

2.

Having a great day at the tractor run at Rathfriland last Saturday are the Higgins Family (from left) Hugh with Hunter, Paul, Rebecca, Emily Rose and Paul

3.

Mark McConnell and Rachael from Kilkeel

4.

Josh McBride and Aimee Long at the tractor run

