Agribusiness firm supports opening of picnic area

Access to Quiglough is now via a newly constructed pathway with a landscaped flower bed run.

The laneway is resurfaced to the Quiglough entrance where a beautiful picnic area complete with four table areas in natural stone is now available. The area was landscaped by local Landscape gardener John McCaghey.

Managing Director, Brendan McAree stated: “We are very proud to be part of the Ballinode Community and to have operated from the same site since my parents set up the business in 1946.

“As part of the recent development of our factory complex work, we are committed to improving access to Quiglough which is one of Ballinode hidden gems which we are delighted to promote. In addition we are also providing access to our adjacent car park.”

Operations Director, Vincent McAree explains: “We have expanded our factory presence over the last few years and as part of this we have improved the laneway down to Quiglough with a new entrance, using recovered material from the development work. We hope the picnic area at Quiglough lake will encourage more people to use this amenity.”

“The new picnic area is dedicated to Vincie and Tessie McAree, the founders of McAree Engineering and it’s a fitting memorial for a couple who contributed a lot to the social and community life in Ballinode and who were keen gardeners themselves,” added Claire McAree, CFO.

Madge Murphy, Ballinode Tidy Towns Committee added: “This also enhances an area that was often blighted by dumping.

“The improved access and picnic area is a wonderful addition to our Tidy Towns efforts.”

Commenting on the development, Rossmore Coarse Angling Club President, Ronan Callan said: “The Angling Club have recently refurbished the 12 fishing swims at the lake and all these developments taken together have resulted in a wonderful recreational amenity area in Ballinode.”

McAree Engineering was set up in 1946 by Vinci McAree to service cars and stationary engines that were used at the time to generate electricity for local business.

Vinci developed a reputation as someone who could turn his hand to anything and the business grew over the years with a strong focus on supporting farmers locally and then countywide.