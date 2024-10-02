Another successful year of Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets come to a close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Saturday over 4,800 visitors enjoyed the last Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market of the year on The Dark Walk.

They descended on Royal Hillsborough from across the local and neighbouring areas to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the vast array of artisanal foodie delights and gifts on offer.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, the long-standing Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market welcomed 50 local producers, arts and craftspeople to The Dark Walk in the heart of the village.

Speaking about the success of this year’s Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, said: “The Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets just seem to get better year on year. We are so delighted with the continuing demand from local food producers and artisans to trade at our markets. As always, the market was inclusive and offered something to please all members of the family – food and drink, arts and crafts for kids, musical entertainment and much more. Roll on this year’s Christmas market!”

Pictured at Saturday's Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market are, (l-r) Terry McCartan, Hinch Distillery; Ken Baird, Pot Hill Apiary; Helen Wright, Cohen & Co; Tori MCaughey, Tori’s Coffee Bakes & Cakes and Gavin McShane, Little Popcorn Shop

Food lovers spent the day enjoying the diverse range of foods and flavours on offer. From the village’s own businesses, Round House Bakery, Kin & Folk Bakery and Tori’s coffee bakes and cakes to other artisan producers taking part in the market. They were joined by fellow producers including Moon Gelato, Ballydown Milk, and direct to market produce from farmers including, The Curious Farmer, Ballydown Milk and Kennedy Bacon. Delicious street food and artisan coffee was served up by The Gardener’s Kitchen, The Flavoursmyth, The Grey Lady and newcomer, Cloud Buns among their peers.

In addition to the incredible range of food and drink, Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market also offered visitors a great line-up of traders from the art and craft scene including Lisburn resident Amber Jordan Design specialising in luxury homewares and illustration artworks. Others that traded along The Dark Walk included Plumpy Balms, Wildaboutsoaps, Cohen & Co, Fiddle Fig and Alison Hanvey Ceramics.