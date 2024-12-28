Artnagullion Best Flock in Beltex Competition
The results of the 2024 Flock Competition were announced, as well as celebrating club members’ achievements across the year, presenting an impressive array of cups, trophies and rosettes.
Elizabeth McAllister came out on top, winning the Overall Champion Flock and lifting the Inveresk Trophy for her Artnagullion Flock. The Kells-based breeder picked up many accolades in the competition including Champion Large Flock, Best Overall Flock of Ewes and Best Overall Stock Ram for Glenview Jeff, owned in a three-way split with Gary Beacom and Russell Smyton. Adding to the silverware on the night, Elizabeth also won Champion Show Flock, representing her success in the past showing season. As well as trophies from the National Show for Reserve Female Champion, Aged Ram, Ewe Lamb and Group of Three.
It was also a very successful night for father and daughter team, John and Vicky Ferguson. They won Reserve Overall Champion Flock, taking home the Ballycreely Trophy. In the Flock Competition the Comber breeders also won Champion Small Flock and Best Stock and Homebred Ram Lamb with Vicky’s Kipper. Reflecting their success across the year, Vicky’s Flock won Reserve Champion Show Flock and Vicky received the Ardstewart Cup for Senior Young Handler at the Irish Beltex National Show.
Reserve Champion Small Flock was awarded to John Harbinson’s Glenkeen Flock and Reserve Champion Large Flock went to Andrew McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock. The Trillick family were also awarded trophies for their success at the Irish Beltex National Show including Ram Lamb and Pair of Lambs, as well as the Fergus Harbinson Cup for Male Champion. Russel Smyton won the Best Overall Flock of Ewes.
Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Raphoe, judged this year’s Beltex Flock Competition and were impressed by the breeders they saw on their 1,000-mile round judging expedition.
Wade commented: “The quality of Beltex throughout the country is exceptional, especially the females. We saw impressive youngstock coming through and it will be great to see the quality at next year’s shows and sales. We are very grateful for the warm hospitality at every stop and enjoyed seeing first-hand how different breeders operate and the time and effort going into maintaining the Beltex breed standard.”
The Smyths Daleside Trophy for the highest priced sheep sold at a Society sale, went to Matthew Burleigh for Matt’s Kungfu. A tup lamb by Todhall Hurricane out of the Buckles Fizzy Pop-sired Matt’s Haggis, who sold for 9,000gns at Carlisle Premier Sale in August. The Kinawley breeder also collected his silverware from the Irish Beltex National Show having won Overall Champion, Best Exhibitor Bred, Female Champion and the Shearling Ewe class with Matt’s Jellybean.
Other notable successes included Joshua Keys’ Bolies Flock, the Balmoral Show Beltex Champion, winning Best Novice Show Flock of 2024. As well as Kenny Preston, Sean Daly and David Brown & Mark Latimer being acknowledged for their Championship wins at Club Show and Sales throughout the year.
The evening was a great success. Club chairman, Eddie O’Neill, commented: “It was brilliant to see so many of our members at the Club Dinner and for so many of them to be recognised for their achievements in producing and promoting quality Beltex sheep. Thank you to Rosspark for the great hospitality.”
The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club event is the Dungannon In-Lamb Show and Sale on Friday, 20 December 2024 at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.
Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Flock Competition Results 2024
Competition Judge: Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Raphoe
Overall Champion Flock – Inveresk Trophy: Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
Overall Reserve Champion Flock – Ballycreely Trophy: John and Victoria Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
Champion Large Flock: Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
Reserve Champion Large Flock: Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
Champion Small Flock: John and Victoria Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
Reserve Champion Small Flock: John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
Flock of Ewes Large Flock:
1st E. McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
2nd A. McCutcheon, Bodney Flock, Trillick
3rd H. & E. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm
Flock of Ewes Small Flock:
1st J & V Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
2nd M & K Diamond, Pointhouse Flock, Garvagh
3rd W. & B. Porter, Majors Bridge Flock, Maghera
Best Overall Flock of Ewes – Bonecastle Trophy:
E. McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
Flock of Ewe Lambs Large Flock:
1st E. McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
2nd H. & E. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm
3rd A. McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
Flock of Ewe Lambs Small Flock:
1st R. Smyton, Tyreeghan Flock, Fivemiletown
2nd J. Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
3rd J & V Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
Best Overall Flock of Ewe Lambs – Bonecastle Trophy:
R. Smyton, Tyreeghan Flock, Fivemiletown
Stock Ram Large Flock:
1st E. McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
2nd A. McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
3rd H. & E. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm
Stock Ram Small Flock:
1st R. Smyton, Tyreeghan Flock, Fivemiletown
2nd J. Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
3rd D. Brown & M. Latimer, Brownville Flock,
Best Overall Stock Ram:
E. McAllister, Glenview Jeff, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
Stock Ram Lamb Large Flock:
1st A. McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
Stock Ram Lamb Small Flock:
1st J & V Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
2nd J. Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown
3rd J. Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
Best Overall Stock Ram Lamb:
J & V Ferguson, Vicky’s Kipper, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
Homebred Ram Lamb Large Flock:
1st E. McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
2nd A. McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
Homebred Ram Lamb Small Flock:
1st J & V Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
2nd J. Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
3rd J & V Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
Best Homebred Ram Lamb:
J & V Ferguson, Vicky’s Kipper, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
Top priced Beltex sheep at a Society Sale: Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley, Matt’s Kungfu
Champion Show Flock Cup: Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
Reserve Champion Show Flock: John and Victoria Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Comber
Best Novice Flock: Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown