These will be offered alongside over 2,000 lots of classic tractors, vehicles, implements, models, motorcycles and automobilia, at the third and final collective vintage sale of 2022.

The star of the Bainbridge Collection is a 1918 Alldays and Onions ‘General Purpose’ tractor, which is believed to be one of only six rare Alldays and Onions tractors still in existence. This desirable example has an estimate of £50,000 - £60,000. Also within the collection is a 1916 Bates Steel Mule Model C, with an estimate of £50,000 - £60,000, and which is believed to be the only example in the UK; a 1918 Illinois Super-Drive which has an estimate of £20,000 - £25,000; a 1919 Overtime Model N which has an estimate of £35,000 - £40,000 and a Wisconsin Model E which dates back to the 1920s and has an estimate of £20,000 - £25,000.

Oliver Godfrey, Head of Machinery at Cheffins, remarked: “Having been put together by Edwin Bainbridge throughout his lifetime, this collection now contains some of the earliest and most desirable tractors from the pre-war period.”

This 1916 Bates Steel Mule Model C has an estimate of £50,000 - £60,000

Another major collection on offer at the October vintage sale is the RH Clark model collection, which comprises of 12 models owned by the esteemed engineering author Ronald H Clark, and are set to sell for over £30,000 in total. Highlights from the collection include an Atkinson single cylinder three deck table engine and a Duplex twin cylinder horizontal mill engine.

The sale will also include a 1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom which will lead the vehicle section. With Jack Barclay bodywork, the car is set to sell for between £40,000 and £50,000. This will be joined by a 1909 White Model-00 steam car - one of only 150 still surviving and with an estimate of £25,000 - £35,000.

The ever popular automobilia section also contains a number of rare and desirable items, including a Hammond Commercial fuel pump and a selection of Shell petrol pumps. There is also a selection of 1/8 scale models, including an Aston Martin DB5 and a Shelby GT500 Mustang.

Oliver Godfrey added: “The October vintage sale is always one of our biggest auctions of the year, and with a great selection of rare and unusual items in each section of the sale, we believe that this major event could gross well over £1,000,000. This year has seen some fantastic results, with record prices achieved for vintage items across the board, and whilst we might be in a period of financial uncertainty, the market for all things classic and vintage continues to be holding firm. This is our final collective sale of 2022, so we are looking forward to seeing collectors from far and wide heading to the sale ground to make the most of the opportunity to find something really special before the year is out.”

The sale will take place on Saturday 22 October at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground, Sutton, near Ely, CB6 2QT.

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.

