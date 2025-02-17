Beef bred cows selling to a high of £3187-20 at Clogher Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the fatstock ring 302 lots listed sold easily to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to a high of £3187-20 for a 920kg Limousin to £332 per 100kg this was followed by an 830kg Saler to £2867-40 at £354 per 100kg with a 780kg Limousin to £2761-20 at £354 per 100kg and an 800kg Limousin to £2608 at £326 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2575-20 for a 740kg Charolais to £348 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £2408 at £344 per 100kg and selling to a high of £354 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £2230-20.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1869-60 for an 820kg to £228 per 100kg followed by a 740kg to £224 at £1657-60 and a 610kg to £228 at 1390-80.
Fat bulls sold to £2860 for a 1100kg Simmental to £260 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2736 for a 720kg Limousin to £380 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £2431 for a 650kg Limousin to £374 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2880 for a 905kg Aberdeen Angus (£318) a 660kg Limousin sold to £2650 (£401) with a 645kg Limousin to £2580 (£400).
Forward steers sold to £2140 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£372) to £378 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £2060.
Medweight steers sold to £1960 for a 495kg Limousin (£396) with a 455kg Limousin to £1760 (£387).
Smaller steers sold to £1090 for a 325kg Shorthorn.
Heavy heifers sold to £2600 for a 705kg Charolais (£369) with a 695kg Charolais to £2560 (£368).
Forward heifers sold to £2270 for a 575kg Limousin (£394) selling to £413 per 100kg for a 540kg Simmental to £2230.
Med weight heifers sold to £1990 for a 480kg Limousin (£414) with a 460kg Charolais to £1890 (£411).
Smaller heifers sold to £1520 for a 395kg Charolais (£385) with a 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383).
Weanling males sold to £1900 for a strong 490kg Limousin (£387).
Lightweights sold to £1750 for a 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£437) to £481 per 100kg for a 355kg Limousin to £1710.
Weanling heifers sold to a high of £561 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £2050 with a 335kg Charolais to £1650 (£492).
Dairy cows sold to £2260 for second calver and £2000 for calved heifer.
Springing heifers sold to £1720.
Suckler outfits sold to £2550, £2450, and £2440.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1860 and £1820.
Bull calves sold to £490 for Hereford.
Heifer calves sold to £670 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1440 for Belgian Blue and £1360 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1280 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £354 (£2230-20) Lisburn producer 780kg Limousin to £354 (£2761-20) and 960kg Limousin to (£3187-20) Pomeroy producer 810kg Saler to £354 (£2867-40) Dromore producer 740kg Charolais to £348 (£2575-20) Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £344 (£2408) Derrygonnelly producer 550kg Limousin to £344 (£1892) Benburb producer 630kg Stabiliser to £344 (£2167-20) 570kg Limousin to £342 (£1949-40) and 640kg Charolais to £330 (£2112) Lisbellaw producer 530kg Limousin to £340 (£1802) Fivemiletown producer 660kg Limousin to £338 (£2230-80) and 650kg Limousin to £338 (£2197) Aghalee producer 750kg Limousin to £338 (£2535) Trillick producer 580kg Limousin to £336 (£1948-80) Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £332 (£2456-80) Clogher producer 570kg Limousin to £330 (£1881) Portadown producer 750kg Limousin to £326 (£2445) and Aughnacloy producer 800kg Limousin to £326 (£2608).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £324 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £240 to £274 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £328 to £354 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1869-60 for an 820kg to £228 per 100kg with a 610kg to £228 (£1390-80) and a 740kg to £224 per 100kg (£1657-60).
Plainer cows sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £118 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Beragh producer 920kg Aberdeen Angus to £272 (2502-40) Fivemiletown producer 1100kg Simmental to £260 (£2860) Newtownbutler producer 990kg Aberdeen Angus to £252 (£2494) and Trillick producer 770kg Limousin to £212 (£1632-40).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2736. Charolais steers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2452-20. Hereford steers sold to £332 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1992. Fleckvieh steers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 620kg to £1934-40. Friesian steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1821-60. Shorthorn steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1717-60.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2431. Charolais Stabiliser heifers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2167-20. heifers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2112. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2046. Her heifers sold to £300 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1770. Friesian heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1728.
Store bullocks (270 lots)
Outstanding demand for a lot of top quality stock on offer with a 905kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £2880 (£318) a 660kg Limousin sold to £2650 (£401) a 650kg Charolais to £2600 (£400) and a 645kg Limousin to £2580 (£400).
Most others sold from £336 to £397 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2140 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£372) a 575kg Limousin sold to £2070 (£360) with a 545kg Charolais to £2060 (£378) others sold from £332 to £367 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Patrick Mohan Fivemiletown 905kg Aberdeen Angus to £2880 (£318) R Allen Loughgall 720kg Limousin to £2690 (£373) and 740kg Charolais to £2580 (£348) Co Armagh producer 735kg Charolais to £2680 (£364) 660kg Limousin to £2650 (£401) 685kg Charolais to £2630 (£384) 645kg Limousin to £2580 (£400) 715kg Charolais to £2570 (£359) 650kg Limousin to £2520 (£387) 680kg Charolais to £2500 (£367) and 665kg Charolais to £2490 (£374) P Colton Dromore 795kg Charolais to £2670 (£336) and 650kg Charolais to £2600 (£400) M Coyle Pomeroy 685kg Charolais to £2640 (£385) 650kg Limousin to £2580 (£397) and 660kg Charolais to £2540 (£385) T Lendrum Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £2540 (£353) A Williamson Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £2510 (£386) S Goodwin Dungannon 705kg Aberdeen Angus to £2490 (£353) and M/S J and P Mallon Dungannon 665kg Charolais to £2490 (£374).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2140 for a 575kg Belgian Blue to £2140 (£372) 545kg Charolais to £2060 (£378) 535kg Charolais to £1820 (£346) and 545kg Limousin to £1820 (£334) N Parsons Brookeborough 575kg Charolais to £2100 (£365) 575kg Limousin to £2070 (£360) and 570kg Charolais to £2000 (£351) E McCarroll Seskinore 585kg Limousin to £2030 (£347) 550kg Limousin to £2020 (£367) 555kg Limousin to £1860 (£335) and 545kg Simmental to £1810 (£332) and P McKenna Ballygawley 530kg Limousin to £1900 (£358) 510kg Limousin to £1870 (£366) and 505kg Charolais to £1790 (£354).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section for quality steers with M Davidson Cookstown selling a 495kg Limousin to £1960 (£396) a 455kg Limousin sold to £1760 (£387) and a 455kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1750 (£384) other quality steers sold from £351 to £380 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M Davidson Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1960 (£396) and 495kg Charolais to £1810 (£365) D Rafferty Dungannon 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£376) 480kg Limousin to £1800 (£375) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£370) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£384) T Grew Corranny 500kg Charolais to £1880 (£376) 460kg Charolais to £1700 (£369) and 480kg Limousin to £1680 (£350) P McKenna Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1840 (£368) and 485kg Limousin to £1770 (£365) P Grew Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1780 (£378) J E Gillespie Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1760 (£387) 450kg Limousin to £1710 (£380) and 455kg Limousin to £1690 (£371) Alistair Eagleson Ballygawley 465kg Charolais to £1740 (£374) E McCarroll Seskinore 470kg Limousin to £1740 (£370) and 475kg Limousin to 31670 (£351) S Parr Aughnacloy 440kg Limousin to £1680 (£382) and P and F Breen Trillick 470kg Charolais to £1680 (£382).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
J Hanna Pomeroy 325kg Shorthorn beef to £1090 (£335) and J M Woods Ballygawley 350kg Holstein to £920 (£263).
Store heifers (270 lots)
A larger entry this week sold to a very strong demand with strong heifers selling to £2600 for a 705kg Charolais (£369) with a 695kg Charolais to £2560 (£368) and a 685kg Charolais to £2480 (£362).
Several others sold from £337 to £357 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2270 for a 575kg Limousin (£394) with a 540kg Simmental to £2230 (£413) and a 560kg Charolais to £2200 (£393).
Others sold from £325 to £382 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S Mark and Hugh Williamson Dungannon 705kg Charolais to £2600 (£369) 695kg Charolais to £2560 (£368) 715kg Charolais to £2510 (£351) and 685kg Charolais to £2480 (£362) T Morrow Lisnaskea 700kg Charolais to £2500 (£357) 710kg Limousin to £2440 (£343) 650kg Limousin to £2330 (£358) 640kg Charolais to £2300 (£359) 665kg Charolais to £2280 (£343) and 645kg Charolais to £2220 (£344) M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 705kg Charolais, to £2380 (£337) 695kg Charolais to £2370 (£341) 665kg Charolais to £2280 (£343) 640kg Charolais to £2240 (£350) 655kg Charolais to £2240 (£342) and 650kg Charolais to £2210 (£340) and M Coyle Pomeroy 665kg Limousin to £2290 (£344).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2270 for a 575kg Limousin (£394) for W J McCallion Dromore. Darren McKenna Clogher 540kg Simmental to £2230 (£413) B O'Neill Beragh 560kg Charolais to £2200 (£393) J Holland Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £2180 (£382) M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 560kg Charolais to £2070 (£369) 530kg Charolais to £2060 (£388) 590kg Limousin to £1970 (£334) and 560kg Charolais to £1950 (£348) I McVitty Lisnaskea 560kg Limousin to £1960 (£350) 550kg Limousin to £1940 (£353) 540kg Limousin to £1890 (£350) 565kg Limousin to £1840 (£325) and 550kg Limousin to £1800 (£327) and D Morrow Newtownbutler 520kg Charolais to £1910 (£367) 525kg Charolais to £1900 (£362) and 530kg Charolais to £1870 (£353)
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very lively demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1990 for a 480kg Limousin (£414) with a 460kg Charolais selling to £1890 (£411) and a 440kg Charolais to £1770 (£402).
Several others sold from £356 to £400 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J Cassidy Rosslea 480kg Limousin to £1990 (£414) M McGinley Eskra 475kg Charolais to £1900 (£400) and 440kg Charolais to £1770 (£402) J Frizelle Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £1890 (£411) D Morrow Newtownbutler 495kg Charolais to £1880 (£380) B O'Neill Beragh 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1880 (£387) 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1800 (£360) and 475kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1780 (£374) J and G and E Campbell Moy 495kg Charolais to £1850 (£373) and 500kg Limousin to £1780 (£356) Edergole Farms Ltd Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1850 (£385) M Nugent Pomeroy 500kg Charolais to £1810 (£362) and 490kg Charolais to £1800 (£367) N Parsons Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £1810 (£369) G Goodwin Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1800 (£367) and 480kg Limousin to £1780 (£371) S 7 C Monaghan Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1800 (£375) and 455kg Charolais to £1760 (£387) D McCann Trillick 465kg Charolais to £1770 (£380) and W Pauley Sixmilecross 490kg Charolais to £1770 (£361).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1520 for a 395kg Charolais (£385) with a 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383) and a 395kg Charolais to £1490 (£377).
Leading prices
M Beacom Ederney 395kg Charolais to £1520 (£385) 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383) and 370kg Charolais to £1350 (£365) F Smyth Dromore 395kg Charolais to £1490 (£377) M McGinley Eskra 400kg Charolais to £1460 (£365) K Maguire Derrylin 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1460 (£369) P F Breen Trillick 400kg Charolais to £1430 (£357) M Nugent Pomeroy 370kg Charolais to £1360 (£367) J A Gilleese Derrylin 400kg Hereford to £1360 (£340) J Cassidy Rosslea 340kg Limousin to £1350 (£397) T Douris Fivemiletown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£325) and 390kg Hereford to £1240 (£318) D J Straghan Armagh 390kg Limousin to £1290 (£330) and 390kg Limousin to £1250 (£320) W Vogan Killylea 390kg Hereford to £1280 (£328) R Little Newtownbutler 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£321) R McCarney Seskinore 315kg Charolais to £1250 (£397) P M Gilleese Derrylin 335kg Charolais to £1250 (£373) and A Dunwoody Clogher 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1230 (£307).
Weanlings (330 lots)
Prices continue rising in this section with quality males selling to £1900 for a strong 490kg Limousin (£387) a 495kg Limousin sold to £1860 (£375) with a 450kg Limousin to £1800 (£400)
Lighterweight males sold to £1750 for a 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£437) with a 380kg Limousin to £1710 (£450) to a top of £481 per 100kg for a 355kg Limousin to £1710.
Weanling heifers sold to £2050 for a 365kg Charolais a high of £561 per 100kg a 335kg Charolais sold to £1650 (£492) with a 315kg Charolais to £1390 (£441).
Leading prices
Weanling males
(Strong males) R Giles Beragh 490kg Limousin to £1900 (£387) E Armstrong Lisbellaw 495kg Limousin to £1860 (£375) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1800 (£400) Clogher producer 475kg Charolais to £1800 (£379) I McVitty Lisnaskea 480kg Limousin to £1760 (£366) 485kg Limousin to £1750 (£361) and 475kg Limousin to £1720 (£362) R Birney Ederney 440kg Limousin to £1720 (£391) I Irwin Loughgall 445kg Limousin to £1700 (£382) A Green Fivemiletown 475kg Limousin to £1690 (£355) Johnston Farms Clogher 445kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1670 (£375) Lighter weight Males sold to £1790 for a 420kg Charolais (£426) and 375kg Charolais to £1680 (£448) J Doyle Armagh 415kg Charolais to £1770 (£426) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 405kg Limousin to £1770 (£437) 420kg Limousin to £1770 (£421) and 410kg Limousin to £1710 (£417) Fermanagh producer 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1750 (£437) I Irwin Loughgall 405kg Charolais to £1720 (£424) T Conlin Fintona 380kg Limousin to £1710 (£450) and Philip Montgomery Augher 355kg Limousin to £1710 (£481).
Weanling heifers
D L Stinson Dungannon £1900 for a strong 500kg Charolais (£388) N McDonagh Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1660 (£386) J Nugent Dungannon 420kg Belgian Blue to £1560 (£371) K J McCann Dungannon 430kg Charolais to £1450 (£337) I McVitty Lisnaskea 445kg Limousin to £1440 (£323) and 420kg Limousin to £1380 (£328) V and S Sommerville Ballinamallard 430kg Limousin to £1470 (£342) and B Cullinan Fintona 420kg Limousin to 31440 (£343).
Lightweight heifers
Darren McKenna Clogher 365kg Charolais to £2050 (£561 per 100kg) J Doyle Armagh 335kg Charolais to £1650 (£492) and 410kg Charolais to £1570 (£383) N McDonagh Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £1480 (£400) D L Stinson Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £1460 (£356) A Ellison Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £1450 (£362) A Johnston Maguiresbridge 370kg Limousin to £1410 (£381) and 370kg Limousin to £1390 (£375) R Kinchin Mowhan 375kg Charolais to £1410 (£376) T Conlin Fintona 315kg Charolais to £1390 (£441) B Cullinan Fintona 360kg Limousin to £1380 (£383) and P Flanigan Corranny 375kg Charolais to £1380 (£368).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand this week with a Brookeborough producer selling a second calver to £2260. Dungannon producer £2000, £1980 and £1900 for calved heifers.
Other calved cows sold from £1180.
A selection of Dutch cross Holstein heifers from a Gortaclare producer (due end of March to Hereford bull) sold from £1330 to £1720.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Macken producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £2550 and heifers with heifer calves to £2450 and £2440. A Lisburn producer sold a 2021 cow with bull calf to £1970. A selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1860 and £1820 for an Omagh producer. Gortaclare producer £1820 and £1650. Coalisland producer £1490. Dungannon producer £1460. Others sold from £1090 to £1300.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Another good entry on offer this week with bull calves (under two months) selling to £490 for a Hereford for an Armagh producer. B Hall Fivemiletown £480 and £390 for Aberdeen Angus; A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £465 for Aberdeen Angus; Edergole Farms Ltd Fivemiletown £460 for Limousin; Leggs producer £460 and £450 for Aberdeen Angus; H Crawford Stewartstown £410 for Shorthorn; E A Morrison Maguiresbridge £375 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £370 for Aberdeen Angus and Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £355 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
N Hunter Clogher £670 for Limousin; Aughnacloy producer £490 for Aberdeen Angus; Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £400 and £370 x 2 for Belgian Blues; T Steele Ballybay £400 for Aberdeen Angus; F Collins Lisnaskea £370 and £355 for Herefords and A J Patton Augher £360 for Speckle Park.
Reared male lumps
M Armstrong Derrygonnelly £1440 for Belgian Blue £1360 and £1250 for Charolais; E Bingham Augher £1310 for Charolais; D Colgan Carrickmore £1020 and £1000 for Limousins; A Hanna Irvinestown £980 for Belgian Blue; A Green Tempo £960 x 2 and £900 for Limousins; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £940 for Aberdeen Angus; S McCaffery Clogher £920 for Limousin; G Foster Kinawley £900 for Charolais £900 and £890 for Aberdeen Angus and £850 for Belgian Blue; D Verner Castlederg £870 for Limousin; M Farry Coa. £840 for Charolais; Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £830 for Charolais and I R McNeill Aughnacloy £830 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
M/S J and P Trueman Ballygawley £1280 and £1180 for Limousins; E Bingham Augher £1210 for Charolais and £1020 for Shorthorn beef; M Armstrong Derrygonnelly £1000 for Simmental; M Farry Coa £990 for Limousin; S McCaffery Clogher £970 for Limousin; J P Breen Trillick £920 for Limousin £920 for Charolais and £800 for Aberdeen Angus; G Foster Kinawley £920 and £760 for Belgian Blues and £810 for Aberdeen Angus; G S Breen Tempo £900 x 2 for Belgian Blues; F Boyle Fermanagh £850 and £780 for Charolais; I R McNeill Aughnacloy £830 for Aberdeen Angus; G Taggart Coalisland £780 for Limousin and N McVeigh Dungannon £770 for Simmental.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.