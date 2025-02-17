Beef bred cows selling to a high of £3187-20 at Clogher Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another great entry of 1407 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 15th February sold to an excellent demand as prices continue to rise in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 302 lots listed sold easily to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to a high of £3187-20 for a 920kg Limousin to £332 per 100kg this was followed by an 830kg Saler to £2867-40 at £354 per 100kg with a 780kg Limousin to £2761-20 at £354 per 100kg and an 800kg Limousin to £2608 at £326 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2575-20 for a 740kg Charolais to £348 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £2408 at £344 per 100kg and selling to a high of £354 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £2230-20.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1869-60 for an 820kg to £228 per 100kg followed by a 740kg to £224 at £1657-60 and a 610kg to £228 at 1390-80.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2860 for a 1100kg Simmental to £260 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2736 for a 720kg Limousin to £380 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £2431 for a 650kg Limousin to £374 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2880 for a 905kg Aberdeen Angus (£318) a 660kg Limousin sold to £2650 (£401) with a 645kg Limousin to £2580 (£400).

Forward steers sold to £2140 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£372) to £378 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £2060.

Medweight steers sold to £1960 for a 495kg Limousin (£396) with a 455kg Limousin to £1760 (£387).

Smaller steers sold to £1090 for a 325kg Shorthorn.

Heavy heifers sold to £2600 for a 705kg Charolais (£369) with a 695kg Charolais to £2560 (£368).

Forward heifers sold to £2270 for a 575kg Limousin (£394) selling to £413 per 100kg for a 540kg Simmental to £2230.

Med weight heifers sold to £1990 for a 480kg Limousin (£414) with a 460kg Charolais to £1890 (£411).

Smaller heifers sold to £1520 for a 395kg Charolais (£385) with a 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383).

Weanling males sold to £1900 for a strong 490kg Limousin (£387).

Lightweights sold to £1750 for a 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£437) to £481 per 100kg for a 355kg Limousin to £1710.

Weanling heifers sold to a high of £561 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £2050 with a 335kg Charolais to £1650 (£492).

Dairy cows sold to £2260 for second calver and £2000 for calved heifer.

Springing heifers sold to £1720.

Suckler outfits sold to £2550, £2450, and £2440.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1860 and £1820.

Bull calves sold to £490 for Hereford.

Heifer calves sold to £670 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £1440 for Belgian Blue and £1360 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1280 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £354 (£2230-20) Lisburn producer 780kg Limousin to £354 (£2761-20) and 960kg Limousin to (£3187-20) Pomeroy producer 810kg Saler to £354 (£2867-40) Dromore producer 740kg Charolais to £348 (£2575-20) Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £344 (£2408) Derrygonnelly producer 550kg Limousin to £344 (£1892) Benburb producer 630kg Stabiliser to £344 (£2167-20) 570kg Limousin to £342 (£1949-40) and 640kg Charolais to £330 (£2112) Lisbellaw producer 530kg Limousin to £340 (£1802) Fivemiletown producer 660kg Limousin to £338 (£2230-80) and 650kg Limousin to £338 (£2197) Aghalee producer 750kg Limousin to £338 (£2535) Trillick producer 580kg Limousin to £336 (£1948-80) Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £332 (£2456-80) Clogher producer 570kg Limousin to £330 (£1881) Portadown producer 750kg Limousin to £326 (£2445) and Aughnacloy producer 800kg Limousin to £326 (£2608).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £324 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £240 to £274 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £328 to £354 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1869-60 for an 820kg to £228 per 100kg with a 610kg to £228 (£1390-80) and a 740kg to £224 per 100kg (£1657-60).

Plainer cows sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £118 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Beragh producer 920kg Aberdeen Angus to £272 (2502-40) Fivemiletown producer 1100kg Simmental to £260 (£2860) Newtownbutler producer 990kg Aberdeen Angus to £252 (£2494) and Trillick producer 770kg Limousin to £212 (£1632-40).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2736. Charolais steers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2452-20. Hereford steers sold to £332 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1992. Fleckvieh steers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 620kg to £1934-40. Friesian steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1821-60. Shorthorn steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1717-60.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2431. Charolais Stabiliser heifers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2167-20. heifers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2112. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2046. Her heifers sold to £300 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1770. Friesian heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1728.

Store bullocks (270 lots)

Outstanding demand for a lot of top quality stock on offer with a 905kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £2880 (£318) a 660kg Limousin sold to £2650 (£401) a 650kg Charolais to £2600 (£400) and a 645kg Limousin to £2580 (£400).

Most others sold from £336 to £397 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2140 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£372) a 575kg Limousin sold to £2070 (£360) with a 545kg Charolais to £2060 (£378) others sold from £332 to £367 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Patrick Mohan Fivemiletown 905kg Aberdeen Angus to £2880 (£318) R Allen Loughgall 720kg Limousin to £2690 (£373) and 740kg Charolais to £2580 (£348) Co Armagh producer 735kg Charolais to £2680 (£364) 660kg Limousin to £2650 (£401) 685kg Charolais to £2630 (£384) 645kg Limousin to £2580 (£400) 715kg Charolais to £2570 (£359) 650kg Limousin to £2520 (£387) 680kg Charolais to £2500 (£367) and 665kg Charolais to £2490 (£374) P Colton Dromore 795kg Charolais to £2670 (£336) and 650kg Charolais to £2600 (£400) M Coyle Pomeroy 685kg Charolais to £2640 (£385) 650kg Limousin to £2580 (£397) and 660kg Charolais to £2540 (£385) T Lendrum Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £2540 (£353) A Williamson Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £2510 (£386) S Goodwin Dungannon 705kg Aberdeen Angus to £2490 (£353) and M/S J and P Mallon Dungannon 665kg Charolais to £2490 (£374).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2140 for a 575kg Belgian Blue to £2140 (£372) 545kg Charolais to £2060 (£378) 535kg Charolais to £1820 (£346) and 545kg Limousin to £1820 (£334) N Parsons Brookeborough 575kg Charolais to £2100 (£365) 575kg Limousin to £2070 (£360) and 570kg Charolais to £2000 (£351) E McCarroll Seskinore 585kg Limousin to £2030 (£347) 550kg Limousin to £2020 (£367) 555kg Limousin to £1860 (£335) and 545kg Simmental to £1810 (£332) and P McKenna Ballygawley 530kg Limousin to £1900 (£358) 510kg Limousin to £1870 (£366) and 505kg Charolais to £1790 (£354).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section for quality steers with M Davidson Cookstown selling a 495kg Limousin to £1960 (£396) a 455kg Limousin sold to £1760 (£387) and a 455kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1750 (£384) other quality steers sold from £351 to £380 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M Davidson Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1960 (£396) and 495kg Charolais to £1810 (£365) D Rafferty Dungannon 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£376) 480kg Limousin to £1800 (£375) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£370) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£384) T Grew Corranny 500kg Charolais to £1880 (£376) 460kg Charolais to £1700 (£369) and 480kg Limousin to £1680 (£350) P McKenna Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1840 (£368) and 485kg Limousin to £1770 (£365) P Grew Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1780 (£378) J E Gillespie Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1760 (£387) 450kg Limousin to £1710 (£380) and 455kg Limousin to £1690 (£371) Alistair Eagleson Ballygawley 465kg Charolais to £1740 (£374) E McCarroll Seskinore 470kg Limousin to £1740 (£370) and 475kg Limousin to 31670 (£351) S Parr Aughnacloy 440kg Limousin to £1680 (£382) and P and F Breen Trillick 470kg Charolais to £1680 (£382).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

J Hanna Pomeroy 325kg Shorthorn beef to £1090 (£335) and J M Woods Ballygawley 350kg Holstein to £920 (£263).

Store heifers (270 lots)

A larger entry this week sold to a very strong demand with strong heifers selling to £2600 for a 705kg Charolais (£369) with a 695kg Charolais to £2560 (£368) and a 685kg Charolais to £2480 (£362).

Several others sold from £337 to £357 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £2270 for a 575kg Limousin (£394) with a 540kg Simmental to £2230 (£413) and a 560kg Charolais to £2200 (£393).

Others sold from £325 to £382 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M/S Mark and Hugh Williamson Dungannon 705kg Charolais to £2600 (£369) 695kg Charolais to £2560 (£368) 715kg Charolais to £2510 (£351) and 685kg Charolais to £2480 (£362) T Morrow Lisnaskea 700kg Charolais to £2500 (£357) 710kg Limousin to £2440 (£343) 650kg Limousin to £2330 (£358) 640kg Charolais to £2300 (£359) 665kg Charolais to £2280 (£343) and 645kg Charolais to £2220 (£344) M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 705kg Charolais, to £2380 (£337) 695kg Charolais to £2370 (£341) 665kg Charolais to £2280 (£343) 640kg Charolais to £2240 (£350) 655kg Charolais to £2240 (£342) and 650kg Charolais to £2210 (£340) and M Coyle Pomeroy 665kg Limousin to £2290 (£344).

Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2270 for a 575kg Limousin (£394) for W J McCallion Dromore. Darren McKenna Clogher 540kg Simmental to £2230 (£413) B O'Neill Beragh 560kg Charolais to £2200 (£393) J Holland Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £2180 (£382) M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 560kg Charolais to £2070 (£369) 530kg Charolais to £2060 (£388) 590kg Limousin to £1970 (£334) and 560kg Charolais to £1950 (£348) I McVitty Lisnaskea 560kg Limousin to £1960 (£350) 550kg Limousin to £1940 (£353) 540kg Limousin to £1890 (£350) 565kg Limousin to £1840 (£325) and 550kg Limousin to £1800 (£327) and D Morrow Newtownbutler 520kg Charolais to £1910 (£367) 525kg Charolais to £1900 (£362) and 530kg Charolais to £1870 (£353)

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very lively demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1990 for a 480kg Limousin (£414) with a 460kg Charolais selling to £1890 (£411) and a 440kg Charolais to £1770 (£402).

Several others sold from £356 to £400 per 100kg.

Leading prices

J Cassidy Rosslea 480kg Limousin to £1990 (£414) M McGinley Eskra 475kg Charolais to £1900 (£400) and 440kg Charolais to £1770 (£402) J Frizelle Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £1890 (£411) D Morrow Newtownbutler 495kg Charolais to £1880 (£380) B O'Neill Beragh 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1880 (£387) 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1800 (£360) and 475kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1780 (£374) J and G and E Campbell Moy 495kg Charolais to £1850 (£373) and 500kg Limousin to £1780 (£356) Edergole Farms Ltd Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1850 (£385) M Nugent Pomeroy 500kg Charolais to £1810 (£362) and 490kg Charolais to £1800 (£367) N Parsons Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £1810 (£369) G Goodwin Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1800 (£367) and 480kg Limousin to £1780 (£371) S 7 C Monaghan Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1800 (£375) and 455kg Charolais to £1760 (£387) D McCann Trillick 465kg Charolais to £1770 (£380) and W Pauley Sixmilecross 490kg Charolais to £1770 (£361).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1520 for a 395kg Charolais (£385) with a 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383) and a 395kg Charolais to £1490 (£377).

Leading prices

M Beacom Ederney 395kg Charolais to £1520 (£385) 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383) and 370kg Charolais to £1350 (£365) F Smyth Dromore 395kg Charolais to £1490 (£377) M McGinley Eskra 400kg Charolais to £1460 (£365) K Maguire Derrylin 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1460 (£369) P F Breen Trillick 400kg Charolais to £1430 (£357) M Nugent Pomeroy 370kg Charolais to £1360 (£367) J A Gilleese Derrylin 400kg Hereford to £1360 (£340) J Cassidy Rosslea 340kg Limousin to £1350 (£397) T Douris Fivemiletown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£325) and 390kg Hereford to £1240 (£318) D J Straghan Armagh 390kg Limousin to £1290 (£330) and 390kg Limousin to £1250 (£320) W Vogan Killylea 390kg Hereford to £1280 (£328) R Little Newtownbutler 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£321) R McCarney Seskinore 315kg Charolais to £1250 (£397) P M Gilleese Derrylin 335kg Charolais to £1250 (£373) and A Dunwoody Clogher 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1230 (£307).

Weanlings (330 lots)

Prices continue rising in this section with quality males selling to £1900 for a strong 490kg Limousin (£387) a 495kg Limousin sold to £1860 (£375) with a 450kg Limousin to £1800 (£400)

Lighterweight males sold to £1750 for a 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£437) with a 380kg Limousin to £1710 (£450) to a top of £481 per 100kg for a 355kg Limousin to £1710.

Weanling heifers sold to £2050 for a 365kg Charolais a high of £561 per 100kg a 335kg Charolais sold to £1650 (£492) with a 315kg Charolais to £1390 (£441).

Leading prices

Weanling males

(Strong males) R Giles Beragh 490kg Limousin to £1900 (£387) E Armstrong Lisbellaw 495kg Limousin to £1860 (£375) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1800 (£400) Clogher producer 475kg Charolais to £1800 (£379) I McVitty Lisnaskea 480kg Limousin to £1760 (£366) 485kg Limousin to £1750 (£361) and 475kg Limousin to £1720 (£362) R Birney Ederney 440kg Limousin to £1720 (£391) I Irwin Loughgall 445kg Limousin to £1700 (£382) A Green Fivemiletown 475kg Limousin to £1690 (£355) Johnston Farms Clogher 445kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1670 (£375) Lighter weight Males sold to £1790 for a 420kg Charolais (£426) and 375kg Charolais to £1680 (£448) J Doyle Armagh 415kg Charolais to £1770 (£426) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 405kg Limousin to £1770 (£437) 420kg Limousin to £1770 (£421) and 410kg Limousin to £1710 (£417) Fermanagh producer 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1750 (£437) I Irwin Loughgall 405kg Charolais to £1720 (£424) T Conlin Fintona 380kg Limousin to £1710 (£450) and Philip Montgomery Augher 355kg Limousin to £1710 (£481).

Weanling heifers

D L Stinson Dungannon £1900 for a strong 500kg Charolais (£388) N McDonagh Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1660 (£386) J Nugent Dungannon 420kg Belgian Blue to £1560 (£371) K J McCann Dungannon 430kg Charolais to £1450 (£337) I McVitty Lisnaskea 445kg Limousin to £1440 (£323) and 420kg Limousin to £1380 (£328) V and S Sommerville Ballinamallard 430kg Limousin to £1470 (£342) and B Cullinan Fintona 420kg Limousin to 31440 (£343).

Lightweight heifers

Darren McKenna Clogher 365kg Charolais to £2050 (£561 per 100kg) J Doyle Armagh 335kg Charolais to £1650 (£492) and 410kg Charolais to £1570 (£383) N McDonagh Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £1480 (£400) D L Stinson Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £1460 (£356) A Ellison Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £1450 (£362) A Johnston Maguiresbridge 370kg Limousin to £1410 (£381) and 370kg Limousin to £1390 (£375) R Kinchin Mowhan 375kg Charolais to £1410 (£376) T Conlin Fintona 315kg Charolais to £1390 (£441) B Cullinan Fintona 360kg Limousin to £1380 (£383) and P Flanigan Corranny 375kg Charolais to £1380 (£368).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand this week with a Brookeborough producer selling a second calver to £2260. Dungannon producer £2000, £1980 and £1900 for calved heifers.

Other calved cows sold from £1180.

A selection of Dutch cross Holstein heifers from a Gortaclare producer (due end of March to Hereford bull) sold from £1330 to £1720.

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Macken producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £2550 and heifers with heifer calves to £2450 and £2440. A Lisburn producer sold a 2021 cow with bull calf to £1970. A selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1860 and £1820 for an Omagh producer. Gortaclare producer £1820 and £1650. Coalisland producer £1490. Dungannon producer £1460. Others sold from £1090 to £1300.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good entry on offer this week with bull calves (under two months) selling to £490 for a Hereford for an Armagh producer. B Hall Fivemiletown £480 and £390 for Aberdeen Angus; A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £465 for Aberdeen Angus; Edergole Farms Ltd Fivemiletown £460 for Limousin; Leggs producer £460 and £450 for Aberdeen Angus; H Crawford Stewartstown £410 for Shorthorn; E A Morrison Maguiresbridge £375 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £370 for Aberdeen Angus and Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £355 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

N Hunter Clogher £670 for Limousin; Aughnacloy producer £490 for Aberdeen Angus; Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £400 and £370 x 2 for Belgian Blues; T Steele Ballybay £400 for Aberdeen Angus; F Collins Lisnaskea £370 and £355 for Herefords and A J Patton Augher £360 for Speckle Park.

Reared male lumps

M Armstrong Derrygonnelly £1440 for Belgian Blue £1360 and £1250 for Charolais; E Bingham Augher £1310 for Charolais; D Colgan Carrickmore £1020 and £1000 for Limousins; A Hanna Irvinestown £980 for Belgian Blue; A Green Tempo £960 x 2 and £900 for Limousins; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £940 for Aberdeen Angus; S McCaffery Clogher £920 for Limousin; G Foster Kinawley £900 for Charolais £900 and £890 for Aberdeen Angus and £850 for Belgian Blue; D Verner Castlederg £870 for Limousin; M Farry Coa. £840 for Charolais; Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £830 for Charolais and I R McNeill Aughnacloy £830 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

M/S J and P Trueman Ballygawley £1280 and £1180 for Limousins; E Bingham Augher £1210 for Charolais and £1020 for Shorthorn beef; M Armstrong Derrygonnelly £1000 for Simmental; M Farry Coa £990 for Limousin; S McCaffery Clogher £970 for Limousin; J P Breen Trillick £920 for Limousin £920 for Charolais and £800 for Aberdeen Angus; G Foster Kinawley £920 and £760 for Belgian Blues and £810 for Aberdeen Angus; G S Breen Tempo £900 x 2 for Belgian Blues; F Boyle Fermanagh £850 and £780 for Charolais; I R McNeill Aughnacloy £830 for Aberdeen Angus; G Taggart Coalisland £780 for Limousin and N McVeigh Dungannon £770 for Simmental.