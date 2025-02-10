Beef bred cows selling to £2901.40 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 325 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2901-40 for an 890kg Limousin to £326 per 100kg a 750kg Belgian Blue to £2700 (£360) and an 800kg Limousin sold to £2624 (£328) with an 870kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £2784 at £320 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2569-60 for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £352 per 100kg a 690kg Charolais sold to £2428-80 at £352 per 100kg with a 690kg Limousin to £2387-40 at £346 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1722-80 for a 730kg to £236 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3014 for an 1100kg Aberdeen Angus to £274 with a 900kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2576 at £280 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2574-80 for an 820kg Charolais.
Fat heifers sold to £2569 60 for a 730kg Belgian Blue.
In the store rings strong steers sold to £2980 for an 830kg Limousin (£359) and selling to a high of £397 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2640.
Forward steers sold to £2190 for a 590kg Charolais (£371) with a 525kg Limousin to £1970 (£375).
Med weight steers sold to £2140 for a 410kg Charolais (£522) with a 495kg Limousin to £1900 (£384).
Smaller steers sold to £1290 for a 335kg Limousin (£385).
Strong heifers sold to £2600 for a 710kg Limousin (£366) with a 615kg Charolais to £2260 (£367).
Forward heifers sold to £2220 for a 570kg Charolais (£389) with a 535kg Charolais to £2130 (£398).
Med weight heifers sold to £1970 for a 500kg Charolais (£394) with a 495kg Charolais to £1930 (£390).
Smaller heifers sold to £1540 for a 385kg Charolais (£400) to £411 per 100kg for a 355kg Charolais to £1460.
Weanling males sold to £2040 for a strong 580kg Charolais to £2040 (£351) with a 445kg Limousin to £1820 (£409) to a high of £440 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1650.
Weanling females sold to £1740 for a 490kg Limousin (£355) and selling to a high of £469 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1550.
Breeding bulls sold to £3400 for pedigree registered Charolais.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2150 and £2080.
Suckler outfits sold to £3750, £3500, £3220 and £3000.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3250, £3050, and £3000.
Bull calves sold to £870 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £550 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1330 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1180 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Sixmilecross producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £360 (£2700) Fivemiletown producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £352 (£2569-60) and 630kg Limousin to £352 (£2217-60) Enniskillen producer 690kg Charolais to £352 (£2428-80) Omagh producer 610kg Limousin to £348 (£2212-80) Brookeborough producer 520kg Limousin to £320 (£1809-60) Derrylin producer 690kg Limousin to £346 (£2387-40) Dromore producer 800kg Limousin to £328 (£2624) Fintona producer 890kg Limousin to £326 (£2901-40) Clogher producer 640kg Charolais to £324 (£2073-60) Cookstown producer 870kg Aberdeen Angus to £320 (£2784) Moneymore producer 750kg Limousin to £320 (£2400) Ballinamallard producer 660kg Limousin to £320 (£2112) Ballygawley Produucer 760kg Limousin to £319 (£2424-40) Rosslea producer 550kg Limousin to £315 (£1738) Maghera producer 610kg Limousin to £312 (£1903-20) Enniskillen producer 650kg Limousin to £312 (£2028) Sixmilecross producer 710kg Charolais to £310 (£2232) Fivemiletown producer 720kg Limousin to £310 (£2232) and Enniskillen producer 570kg Charolais to £310 (£1767).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £290 to £306 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £278 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £310 to £360 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1722-80 for a 730kg to £236 per 100kg with others selling from £180 to £224 per 100kg.
Plainer cows sold from £150 to £174 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £110 to £136 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dungannon producer 930kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £280 (£2576); Eskra producer 1100kg Aberdeen Angus to £274 (£3014) Lisnaskea producer 990kg Hereford to £254 (£2514-60) and Trillick producer 880kg Charolais to £236 (£2076-80).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £314 per 100kg for an 800kg to £2574-80. Limousin steers sold to £2613-20 for an 940kg to £2613-20. Simmental steers sold to £258 for a 940kg Simmental to £2425-20. Galloway steers sold to £324 per 100kg for a 600kg to £324 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £316 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2148-80.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £366 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £2196. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 730kg to £2569-60. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £322 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1771. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1920. Simmental heifers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1952. Hereford heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1682.
Store bullocks (300 lots)
A very strong demand for an outstanding selection of top quality steers in this section with a lot of high prices on offer.
This week heavy steers sold to £2980 for an 830kg Limousin (£359) with an 820kg Aubrac to £2930 (£357) a 790kg Limousin sold to £2920 (£369) and selling to a top of £397 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2640.
Several other quality steers sold from £340 to £387 per 100kg.
Forward steers
Sold to £2190 for a 590kg Charolais (£371) with a 595kg Charolais to £2140 (£359) and a 550kg Limousin to £2000 (£363) reaching a top of £375 per 100kg for a 525kg Limousin to £1970.
Lots of others sold from £304 to £361 per 100kg.
Leading prices
T Maguire Fermanagh sold an 820kg Limousin to £2980 (£359) 790kg Limousin to £2920 (£369) 830kg Charolais to £2920 (£352) 790kg Charolais to £2900 (£367) 785kg Charolais to £2790 (£355) 755kg Charolais to £2760 (£365) and 700kg Charolais to £2670 (£381) J McMullan Dungannon 820kg Aubrac to £2930 (£357) 770kg Limousin to £2710 (£352) and 825kg Limousin to £2700 (£327) G H Carroll Dungannon 770kg Charolais to £2770 (£359) and 755kg Charolais to £2570 (£340) P Macari Armagh 765kg Charolais to £2760 (£360) and 675kg Limousin to £2610 (£386) R Hall Fivemiletown 780kg Charolais to £2710 (£347) S Conlon Benburb 685kg Charolais to £2650 (£387) D Starret Armagh 665kg Limousin to £2640 (£397) W J Armstrong Armagh 775kg Charolais to £2610 (£336) P J McWilliams Seskinore 720kg Limousin to £2590 (£359) and M/S J and P Mallon Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £2580 (£379).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2190 for a 590kg Charolais (£371) 595kg Charolais to £2140 (£359) 590kg Limousin to £2070 (£351) 570kg Charolais to £2060 (£361) 585kg Charolais to £1990 (£340) 570kg Charolais to £1970 (£345) and 535kg Charolais to £1970 (£368) for S Matchett Portadown. E and F McCaughey Trillick 580kg Charolais to £2070 (£357) W J Armstrong Armagh 590kg Charolais to £2060 (£349) 590kg Charolais to £2040 (£345) and 595kg Limousin to £1940 (£326) M Davidson Cookstown 550kg Limousin to £2000 (£363) and 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 (£341) S Mallon Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £2000 (£354) 595kg Limousin to £1980 (£332) 575kg Limousin to £1960 (£341) and 540kg Limousin to 31900 (£352) S J McKenna Dungannon 525kg Limousin to £1970 (£375) and H Bothwell Fivemiletown 555kg Limousin to £1920 (£346).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with a 410kg Charolais selling to £2140 to a high of £522 per 100kg with a 495kg Limousin to £1900 (£384) and a 445kg Charolais sold to £1710 (£384).
Several others sold from £332 to £377 per 100kg.
Leading prices
B McNamee Sixmilecross 410kg Charolais to 32140 (£522) M McClave Rosslea 495kg Limousin to £1900 (£384) 490kg Charolais to £1850 (£377) 480kg Limousin to £1740 (£362) and 445kg Charolais to £1710 (£384) P F Breen Trillick 500kg Charolais to £1840 x 2 (£368) and 450kg Charolais to £1710 (£380) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1770 (£361) and 490kg Belgian Blue to £1630 (£332) S Donnelly Dungannon 485kg Limousins to £1760 x 2 (£363) and 495kg Limousin to £1670 (£337) S Kelly Loughgall 490kg Limousin to £1750 (£357) 490kg Charolais to £1720 (£351) 480kg Charolais to £1710 (£356) 470kg Limousin to £1690 (£359) and 470kg Charolais to £1660 (£353) M/S AW and BA Edgar Moy 500kg Maine Anjou to £1740 (£340) and T Douris Fivemiletown 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£349).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
A McCaffery Trillick 335kg Limousin to £1290 (£385) D J Straghan Armagh 350kg Limousin to £1060 and 350kg Friesian to £1050. M/S AW and BA Edgar Moy 300kg Belted Galloway to £740.
Store heifers (250 lots)
Strong prices on offer this week again with a 710kg Limousin selling to £2600 (£366) with a 615kg Charolais to £2260 (£367) and a 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine made £2140 (£356) several others sold from £319 to £347 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2220 for a 570kg Charolais (£389) with a 590kg Limousin to £2110 (£357) and selling to a high of £398 per 100kg for a 535kg Charolais to £2130).
LEADING PRICES
J Reynolds Lisbellaw 710kg Limousin to £2600 (£366) J McAvoy Portadown 765kg Limousin to £2410 (£315) J Grant Aghalee 665kg Charolais to £2260 (£340) and 675kg Limousin to £2200 (£326) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 615kg Charolais to £2260 (£367) P Daly Dungannon 650kg Limousin to £2260 (£347) D McFarland Beragh 640kg Charolais to £2220 (£347) 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2140 (£356) 610kg Charolais to £2100 (£357) and 605kg Charolais to £2060 (£340) H McClure Fivemiletown 650kg Belgian Blue to £2170 (£334) 670kg Charolais to £2170 (£324) 665kg Simmental to £2090 (£319) and 600kg Limousin to £2090 (£348) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 630kg Limousin to £2160 (£343) and B McGrenaghan Trillick 635kg Charolais to £2140 (£337).
Forward heifers 535kg to 595kg sold to £2220 for a 570kg Charolais (£389) for G McGarrity Sixmilecross. L J Gray Newtownbutler 535kg Charolais to £2130 (£398) D McFarland Beragh 610kg Charolais to £2110 (£357) and C Keys Fivemiletown 595kg Limousin to £2100 (£353).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A super demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1970 for a 500kg Charolais (£394) a 495kg Charolais sold to £1930 (£390) with a 460kg Charolais to £1760 (£382) and a 435kg Limousin to £1660 (£381).
Several others sold from £347 to £377 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S P and J Monaghan Bellanaleck 500kg Charolais to £1970 (£394) and a 455kg Charolais to £1690 (£371) J Stinson Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1930 (£390) T Grew Corranny 490kg Charolais to £1820 (£371) and 460kg Charolais to £1760 (£382) B McGrenaghan Trillick 485kg Limousin to £1800 (£371) 470kg Limousin to £1700 (£361) and 435kg Limousin to £1660 (£381) B Kelly Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1800 (£371) and 445kg Charolais to £1670 (£375) G Morris Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1800 (£360) Fermanagh producer 490kg Charolais to £1790 (£365) and 470kg Charolais to £1700 (£361) W Bell Tractors Ltd. Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1780 (£363) M Monaghan Augher 465kg Charolais to £1740 (£374) S Mallon Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1720 (£347) and 490kg Limousin to £1700 (£347) P M Gilleese Derrylin 450kg Charolais to £1690 (£377) and T Cassidy Augher 450kg Charolais to £1690 (£375).
Smaller heifers 395kg and under
B S and B G McGeown Craigavon 385kg Charolais to £1540 (£400) 370kg Simmental to £1480 (£400) 395kg Charolais to £1480m (£374) 385kg Charolais to £1460 (£379) 355kg Charolais to £1460 (£411) and 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) M Monaghan Augher 385kg Charolais to £1530 (£397) and 375kg Limousin to £1450 (£386) F Boyle Fermanagh 385kg Charolais to £1510 (£392) 335kg Charolais to £1400 (£418) and 355kg Limousin to £1380 (£388) W Rankin Castlederg 355kg Limousin to £1360 (£383) and 380kg Charolais to £1320 (£347) A A Veitch Kinawley 390kg Belgian Blue to £1310 (£336) T and R Hughes Fivemiletown 390kg Simmental to £1210 (£310) J McKenzie Tempo 350kg Charolais to 31190 (£340) and 330kg Charolais to £1130 (£342) and A Davidson Aughnacloy 370kg Hereford to £1130 (£305).
Weanlings (432 lots)
Demand remains very high in this section with strong males selling to £2040 for a 580kg Charolais at £351 per 100kg and selling to £409 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1820.
Lightweight males sold to £1810 for a 430kg Limousin (£421) with a 375kg Limousin to £1650 (£440) and a 405kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£426).
Weanling heifers sold to £1740 for a strong 490kg Limousin (£355).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1610 for a 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£413) a 380kg Charolais sold to £1570 (£413) with a 340kg Limousin to £1400 (£411) and selling to a high of £469 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1550.
Leading prices
Strong Males D L Stinson Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £2040 (£351) K McGarvey Beragh 485kg Limousin to £1930 (£398) and 445kg Limousin to £1820 (£409) M Beacom Ederney 565kg Limousin to £1870 (£331) 545kg Belgian Blue to £1760 (£323) and 495kg Charolais to £1710 (£345) P McNamee Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1820 (£367) M McGinley Eskra 445kg Charolais to £1790 (£402) M Boyle Fivemiletown 490kg Belgian Blue to £1780 (£363) P Eakin Fivemiletown 450kg Shorthorn beef to £1780 (£395) D Little Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £1710 (£371) O McAnespie Aughancloy 445kg Charolais to £1710 (£384) and D J T Elliott Brookeborough 440kg Charolais to ££1690 (£384).
Lightweight males
Sold to £1810 for a 430kg Limousin (£421) for C McGarvey Beragh. R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 425kg Charolais to £1770 (£416) W R Adams Fivemiletown 405kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£426) M Beacom Ederney 425kg Charolais to £1700 (£400) M McGinley Eskra 425kg Charolais to £1690 (£397) M Boyle Fivemiletown 425kg Limousin to £1670 (£393) and G Daly Clogher 375kg Limousin to £1650 (£440).
Weanling heifers
Strong females 490kg sold to £1740 (£355) with a 405kg Limousin to £1550 (£382) for P Eakin Fivemiletown. M Boyle Fivemiletown 405kg Limousin to £1590 (£392) D Little Lisnaskea 415kg Limousin to £1450 (£349) and E Murray Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1410 (£335).
Lightweight females sold to £1610 for a 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£413) 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1520 (£385) and 360kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1460 (£405) for T Singletown Ballygawley. W R Adams Fivemiletown 400kg Belgian Blue to £1570 (£392) J Mc Elroy Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1570 (£413) 385kg Charolais to £1470 (£382) 375kg Charolais to £1460 (£389) and 365kg Charolais to £1430 (£391) M Boyle Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £1490 (£372) T Smyth Dromore 380kg Charolais to £1490 (£392) P Eakin Fivemiletown 375kg Limousin to £1450 (£386) G Bogue Fivemiletown 355kg Charolais to £1440 (£405) L J Gray Newtownbutler 355kg Charolais to £1430 (£403) and C Irwin Fivemiletown 340kg Limousin to £1400 (£411).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £2150 and £2090 for a Ballygawley producer. Benburb producer £2080 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1950, £1800, and £1600 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1950 and £1870 for calved heifers. Brookeborough producer £1640 for calved second calver. Banbridge producer £1220 for back springing heifer (due April to Aberdeen Angus bull).
A selection of maiden heifers sold £920 x 2 £790 x 3 and £670 x 3 for a Fintona producer. Newtownbutler producer £1040 and £880 for heifers (served and not scanned).
Breeding bulls
Lisbellaw producer £3400 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 29-04-2023) ready for work.
Suckler cows and calves
A full yard of stock this week sold to a very strong demand with outfits selling to £3750 for heifer with heifer calf and £3500 for heifer with bull calf to an Augher producer. Kinawley producer £3220 for heifer with bull calf, £3000 for heifer with heifer calf and £2550 for heifer with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer £2220 for 2018 cow with bull calf. A large entry of Incalf cows from a Strabane producer sold to a high of £3250, £3050, £3000, £2920, £2800 with the remainder selling from £1800 to £2650. Omagh producer £2100, £1800, £1790 and £1750 for incalf heifers. Augher producer £1840 and £1540 for incalf cows. A Carrickmore producer sold a batch of incalf cows two to four months incalf to Blonde d'Aquitaine and Simmental bulls from £1200 to a high of £2000.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £870 for a Belgian Blue to M and W Davis Castlederg. Brookeborough producer £625, £580, £550 and £525 for Aberdeen Angus; A Irwin Fivemiletown £600 for Belgian Blue; Keady producer £570 for Charolais £550 and £505 for Belgian Blues; D McKenna Fintona £560 and £480 for Limousins; R Liggett Clogher £545 for Aberdeen Angus; M/S P A and J Grue Lisnaskea 520 for Charolais; W H Stockdale Clogher £510 for Aberdeen Angus and M Dane Lisbellaw £495 for Simmental.
Heifer calves
D McKenna Fintona £550 for Limousin; Omagh producer £520, £500 and £480 for Limousins; W H Stockdale Clogher £490 for Belgian Blue; M/S P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £490 for Charolais; A C Lunny Aghalane £490 for Belgian Blue; Fermanagh producer £460 and £430 for Aberdeen Angus and Dungannon producer £420 and £390 for Limousins.
Reared male lumps
P McConnell Clogher £1330 and £1040 for Charolais; N Cosgrove Rosslea £1220, £1100, £1040, £1010 for Charolais and £1010 for Simmental; L Elliott Fivemiletown £1150 for Simmental; S Mellon Fintona £1150 for Charolais; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1140 for Limousin; Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £1140 and £1030 for Charolais; N Henderson Fintona £1130 for Aberdeen Angus and £1110 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £1130 for Limousin and £1110 for Charolais; R McConnell Clogher £1100 for Charolais; M and W Davis Castlederg £1070 for Belgian Blue; R J Crawford Stewartstown £1060 for Aberdeen Angus and D Edwards Jnr Trillick £1040 for Belted Galloway.
Reared female lumps
F Rooney Rosslea £1180 for Charolais; P McConnell Clogher £1120 and £1070 for Charolais; A Hanna Irvinestown £1110 and £1100 for Charolais and £1090 for Simmental; R J Crawford Stewartstown £1080 for Limousin; A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £1060 for Aberdeen Angus; D Reid Killylea £1050 for Belgian Blue; K Moore Augher £1030 for Limousin; F Quinn Cookstown £1020 for Charolais and £990 for Simmental; Fermanagh producer £1000 for Charolais; R McConnell Clogher £1000 for Limousin; N Henderson Fintona £1000 for Limousin; S Brownlee Cookstown £1000 for Charolais; Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £990 for Charolais; Garvery producer £980 for Charolais and D Edwards Jnr Trillick £980 x 2 for Charolais.