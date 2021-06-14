Beef cows selling to a high of £2235.10 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a high of £2235.10 for a 1030kg Limousin at £217 reaching a height of £220 per 100kg for an 890kg Limousin to £1958.

Cow heifers sold to a height of £1627.50 for a 750kg Limousin to £217 reaching a high of £233 per 100kg for a 690kg Limousin to £1607.50.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £137 for a 730kg to £1000.10.

Fat bulls sold to £165 for a 1110kg Charolais at £1831.50 with a 1140kg Charolais to £164 at £1869.60.

Fat steers sold to £228 for a 540kg Limousin.

Fat heifers sold to £218 for a 610kg Limousin in the store rings.

Suckler outfits sold to £2900 for a 2016 Charolais.

Cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.

Incalf cows to £1360.

Dairy cows sold to £1700.

Breeding bulls to £1450.

Store bullocks heavy lots sold to £1830 for 755kg Charolais (£242) a 760kg Charolais to £1830 (£241) rising to £250 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £1600 with most others selling from £218 to £249 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to 1520 for a 595kg Limousin (£255).

Med weights sold to £1290 for a 480kg Charolais (£269) and a 425kg Charolais to £1190 (£280).

Strong store heifers sold to £1660 for a 680kg Charolais (£244) with most selling from £211 to £238 per 100kg forward lots sold to £1360 for a 570kg Limousin (£238).

Med weights sold to £1200 for 490kg Charolais (£245) rising to £256 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais to £1050.

Smaller sorts sold to £980 for a 385kg Limousin (£254).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1100 for a 425kg Limousin (£259) rising to £323 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £970.

Weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 450kg Limousin rising to £275 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £770.

Reared male lumps sold to £710 for Hereford.

Reared female lumps sold to £680 and £675 for Hereford.

Dropped bull calves sold to £430 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £420 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £233 (£1607.70) Fintona producer 620kg Limousin to £226 (£1401.20) Aughnacloy producer 890kg Limousin to £220 (£1958) Clogher producer 750kg Limousin to £217 (£1627.50) Aughnacloy producer 1030kg Limousin to £217 (£2235.10) Armagh producer 740kg Limousin to £214 (£1583.60) Omagh producer 600kg Limousin to £212 (£1272) Strabane producer 690kg Simmental to £210 (£1449) Tempo producer 640kg Limousin to £205 (£1312) Dungannon producer 710kg Charolais to £203 (£1441.30) Lisbellaw producer 650kg Limousin to £199 (£1293.50) Trillick producer 740kg Charolais to £198 (£1465.20) and Pomeroy producer 770kg Charolais to £196 (£1509.20).

Other quality lots sold from £174 to £194 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £142 to £170 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £137 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £120 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £68 to £96 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Garrison producer 1110kg Charolais to £165 (£1831.50) 1140kg Charolais to £164 (£1869.60) Eskra producer 860kg Limousin to £163 (£1401.870) Roslea producer 870kg Simmental to £157 (£1365.90) Omagh producer 920kg Simmental to £151 (£1389.20) and Pomeroy producer 940kg Shorthorn beef to £144 (£1353.60).

Fat steers

540kg Limousin to £228. 510kg Limousin to £223. 860kg Charolais to £222. 590kg Simmental to £221. 640kg Simmental to £221. 490kg Charolais to £216. 630kg Charolais to £215. 750kg Charolais to £212. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £211. 700kg Charolais to £210. 580kg Saler to £208. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £204. 590kg Saler to £203. 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £201.

Fat heifers

610kg Limousin to £218. 550kg Charolais to £218. 500kg Charolais to £214. 520kg Limousin to £212. 510kg Charolais to £210. 590kg Charolais to £207. 610kg Charolais to £206. 570kg Charolais to £205. 560kg Limousin to £203. 570kg Simmental to £201. 520kg Belgian Blue to £198. 520kg Limousin to £194. 640kg Simmental to £192. 540kg Limousin to £190.

Friesians sold to £166 for 530kg

Store bullocks

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1830 for a 755kg Charolais (£242) and a 760kg Charolais to £1830 (£241) for R Cairns Dromara Co Down. M McGoldrick Pomeroy sold a 690kg Limousin to £1690 (£245) 640kg Limousin to £1600 (£250) 630kg Limousin to £1570 (£249) R Gilmour Loughgall 705kg Limousin to £1590 (£225) and a 700kg Limousin to £1550 (£221) S McCaffery Irvinestown 650kg Limousin to £1570 (£241) Belleek producer 630kg Charolais to £1570 (£249) G Steen Dungannon 645kg Charolais to £1560 (£242) and a 640kg Charolais to £1530 (£239) R Stubbs Lisbellaw 625kg Charolais to £1530 (£245) F Donnelly Sixmilecross 650kg Limousin to £1520 (£234) J and D Shaw Maguiresbridge 610kg Limousin to £1490 (£244) Cookstown producer 690kg Charolais to £1480 (£214) G Hazelton Brookeborough 650kg Charolais to £1450 (£223) P L McCaffery Derrylin 630kg Charolais to £1450 (£230) and Whittaker and Giles Derrygonnelly 665kg Hereford to £1450 (£218).

Forward lots sold to £1520 for a 595kg Limousin (£255) for M McGoldrick Pomeroy. G Steen Dungannon sold a 595kg Charolais to £1460 (£245)

Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg

Belleek producer 480kg Charolais to £1290 (£269) 425kg Charolais to £1190 (£280) 465kg Charolais to £1160 (£249) 450kg Charolais to £1150 (£255) 435kg Charolais to £1120 (£257) and 400kg Charolais to £1000 (£250) R Condell Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1140 (£230) and 430kg Shorthorn beef to £990 (£230) G Mulrine Augher 475kg Charolais to £1100 (£231) 430kg Charolais to £1040 (£242) A Black Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1100 (£220) and 460kg Limousin to £1090 (£237) P Mohan Derrynoose 445kg Hereford to £1050 (£236) Boa Island producer 405kg Limousin to £1040 (£257) Mullaghadaly Farms Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1010 (£217) N Cochrane Portadown 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£217) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£200) W D Bothwell Fivemiletown 485kg Belgian Blue to £990 (£204) and R Gilmour Loughgall 485kg Belgian Blue to £990 (£204).

Store heifers

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1660 for a 680kg Charolais (£244) to M E McNelis Beragh. A McCrory Lisnaskea 645kg Charolais to £1500 (£232) and 675kg Charolais to £1500 (£222) S Brodison Stewartstown 650kg Charolais to £1470 (£226) 620kg Charolais to £1440 (£232) 640kg Charolais to £1340 (£211) J and D Shaw Maguiresbridge 625kg Simmental to £1440 (£230) Cookstown producer 625kg Charolais to £1420 (£227) and 600kg Charolais to £1320 (£220) GMcGarrity Sixmilecross 630kg Limousin to £1380 (£219) and 610kg Limousin to £1300 (£213) F O Kane Trillick 640kg Charolais to £1380 (£215) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 605kg Charolais to £1340 (£221) and 610kg Simmental to £1310 (£215) G Hazleton Brookeborough 605kg Limousin to £1340 (£221) Forward lots sold to £1360 for a 570kg Limousin (£238) to G McGarrity Sixmilecross. S Hoines Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1340 (£227) J and D Shaw Maguiresbridge 555kg Limousin to £1320 (£238) and G Hazleton Brookeborough 540kg Limousin to £1250 (£231) and 520kg Limousin to £1250 (£240).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Cookstown producer 490kg Charolais to £1200 (£245) J and D Shaw Maguiresbridge 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) and 490kg Simmental to £970 (£198) M Trotter Caledon 500kg Limousin to £1120 (£224); 480kg Simmental to £1000 (£208) and 410kg Limousin to £830. R Brownlee Moy 490kg Charolais to £1100 (£224) 460kg Charolais to £1050 (£228) and 415kg Charolais to £870 (£209) Kesh producer 410kg Charolais to £1050 (£256) K Beattie Lisnaskea 445kg Limousin to £1030 (£231) 415kg Daq. to £890 (£214) 435kg Charolais to £860, and 405kg Simmental to £810. B McAnenley Omagh 470kg Limousin to £1000. S McConnll Clogher 435kg Limousin to £970. W J and F C H Armstrong Caledon 465kg Belgian Blue to £950. R McKean Strabane 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. And 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. G Mulrine Augher 420kg Charolais to £930.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Kesh producer 385kg Limousin to £980 (£254) G Mulrine Augher 395kg Charolais to £970. R Ruddock Portadown 360kg Limousin to £910 and 395kg Limousin to £840. K Beattie Lisnaskea 400kg Simmental to £850 and 350kg Charolais to £720. R Brownlee Moy 400kg Belgian Blue to £850, 390kg Belgian Blue to £810 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £610.

Weanlings

A very keen demand for a larger entry this week with steers and bulls selling to £1100 for a 425kg Limousin (£259) and a 420kg Limousin to £1000 (£238) to A C Moane Fivemiletown. I Elliott Omagh 375kg Charolais to £1050 (£280) Boa Island producer 390kg Limousin to £1040 (£266) and 395kg Charolais to £930. S McGovern Clogher 345kg Charolais to £980 (£284) and 330kg Charolais to £910 (£276) G Taggart Coalisland 300kg Limousin to £970 (£323)and 360kg Limousin to £890 (£247) B McBrien Derrylester 375kg Charolais to £950 and 395kg Charolais to £900. R Totten Ballinderry 385kg Charolais to £940. J L Heagney Clogher 345kg Charolais to £900 (£261) M/S P and R Conroy Ballygawley 345kg Limousin to £890 (£258) and 305kg Limousin to £870 (£285) P J Bell Cookstown 330kg Limousin to £880(£266) and 315kg Limousin to £870 (£276) P Kelly Carrickmore 380kg Limousin to £870. J G Owens Kinawley 390kg Charolais to £870 and 370kg Charolais to £870.

Weanling heifers

M McNamee Keady 450kg Charolais to £900 (£200) and 370kg Limousin to £760. J L Heagney Clogher 360kg Charolais to £890 (£247) and 280kg Charolais to £670. Kesh producer 365kg Charolais to £890, 295kg Limousin to £760, and 315kg Limousin to £750. J Hughes Armagh 375kg Charolais to £870 D J Doherty Enniskillen 325kg Charolais to £810335kg Belgian Blue to £710 and 320kg Limousin to £680. P Kelly Carrickmore 325kg Limousin to £800. T J Welsh Enniskillen 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. P O’Hanlon Tassagh 280kg Limousin to £770 (£275) and 270kg Limousin to £670. J Callaghan Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £700, and 315kg Charolais to £680.

Dairy cows and heifers (18 lots)

A good selection on offer this week sold to a top of £1700, £1560, and £1550 twice for calved heifers from a Dungannon producer. An Armagh producer sold calved heifers to £1400, £1350 and £1200 twice. Several others sold from £1000.

Breeding bulls

Augher producer £1450 for pedigree registered Limousin born 29/05/2018.

Suckler cows and calves

40 lots on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Fermanagh producer selling a 2015 pedigree non registered Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot to £2900. Irvinestown producer sold heifers with bull calves to £1670 and £1570 with a heifer and heifer calf to £1480. Dungannon producer £1580 for heifer with bull calf to £1580 and heifer with heifer calf to £1260. Greysteel producer £1500 for a 2016 cow with heifer calf. Ballygawley producer £1470 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Aughnacloy producer £1460 for 2017 Aberdeen Anguis cow with heifer calf. Trillick producer £1310 for heifer with heifer calf. Newtownbutler producer £1200 for heifer with bull calf. Carrickmore producer sold incalf cows to £1360, £1180, £1150 and £1120.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A seasonal entry sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves selling to £430 for an Aberdeen Angus to a Clogher producer. Trillick producer Limousin to £410. Lisbellaw producer £380 for Charolais; Newtownbutler producer £330 for Aberdeen Angus; Dungannon producer £320 for Limousin and £270 for Aberdeen Angus; Seskinore producer £310 for Belgian Blue; Enniskillen producer £300 for Aberdeen Angus and £270 for Belgian Blue; Fivemiletown producer £290 for Aberdeen Angus Maguiresbridge producer £270 for Aberdeen Angus and Derrylin producer £260 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Augher producer £420 and £370 for Limousins; Omagh producer £340 for Belgian Blue; Clogher producer £340 for Belgian Blue; Ederney producer £330 for Speckled Park; Ballygawley producer £290 for Limousin; Ballygawley producer £270 for Aberdeen Angus and Seskinore producer £270 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

Kinawley producer £710 for Hereford and £580 for Hereford; Lisnaskea producer £560 and £540 for Limousins; Omagh producer £530, £520 and £500 for Limousins and Lisnaskea producer £460 for Hereford.

Reared female lumps