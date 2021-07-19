Beef cows selling to a top price of £2091 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring 321 lots listed resulted in a very strong demand with beef cows selling to a top price of £2091 for a 820kg Belgian Blue to £255 per 100kg and reaching £258 per 100kg for a 800kg Belgian Blue to £2064 for a Newtownstewart producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1785 for a 750kg Limousin to £238 per 100kg this was followed by a 770kg Limousin to £1724.80 at £224 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1350 for a 900kg to £150 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to a height of £1817 for a 1150kg Charolais to £158 and reaching a top of £178 per 100kg for a 930kg Limousin to £1655.40.

Fat steers sold to £1808 for a 800kg Charolais to £226 and reaching £232 per 100kg for a 710kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1647.20.

Fat heifers sold to £230 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1426.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1910 for a 815kg Charolais (£234) reaching £257 per 100kg for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 others sold from £220 to £255 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 645kg Charolais (£257) with a 665kg Charolais to £1670 (£251).

Med weights sold to £1290 for a 480kg Charolais (£269) reaching £283 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais to £1160.

Smaller sorts sold to £930 for a 330kg Limousin (£282).

Heavy heifers sold to £2000 for an outstanding 780kg Charolais (£256) all others sold from £221 to £255 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 620kg Charolais £255 per 100kg.

Med weights sold to £1200 for a 480kg Charolais (£250).

Smaller sorts sold to £960 for a 395kg Charolais (£243).

Weanling males sold to £1160 for a 405kg Charolais (£286).

Weanling females sold to £1160 for a 515kg Limousin (£225).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1800.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1910 for heifer with bull calf incalf heifers sold to £1830.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £500 for Limousin heifers sold to £450 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £800 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £590 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Newtownstewart producer 800kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£2064) and 820kg Belgian Blue to £255 (£2091) Clogher producer 750kg Limousin to £238 (£1785) and 820kg Limousin to £228 (£1869.60) Greysteel producer 880kg Limousin to £227 (£1997.60) Kinawley producer 510kg Limousin to £224 (£1142.40) Magheraveely producer 770kg Limousin to £224 (£1724.80) Sixmilecross producer 710kg Limousin to £224 (£1590.40) Fivemiletown producer 930kg Limousin to £222 (£2064.60) Newtownstewart producer 910kg Belgian Blue to £220 (£2002) Eskra producer 560kg Limousin to £220 (£1232) Omagh producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £219 (£1620.60) Fintona producer 570kg Limousin to £218 (£1242.60) Clogher producer 770kg Limousin to £214 (£1647.80) and 750kg Belgian Blue to £207 (£1552.50) Kesh producer 600kg Limousin to £214 (£1284) and 750kg Charolais to £208 (£1560) Omagh producer 570kg Charolais to £212 (£1208.40) and Eskra producer 610kg Limousin to £212 (£1293.20).

Other quality lots sold from £180 to £210 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £148 to £177 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £134 to £150 per 100kg for a 900kg at £1350.

Plainer lots sold from £110 to £130 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £82 to £106 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Aughnacloy producer 930kg Limousin to £178 (£1655.40) Downpatrick producer 870kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £162 (£1409.40) Lisnaskea producer 720kg Limousin to £162 (£1166.40) Roslea producer 970kg Charolais to £161 (£1561.70) Coalisland producer 1030kg Charolais to £161 (£1658.30) Magheraveely producer 1150kg Charolais to £158 (£1817) Clogher producer 1020kg Charolais to £155 (£1581) Dungannon producer 1140kg Charolais to £147 (£1675.80) Clogher producer 790kg Charolais to £143 (£1129.70) Carrickmore producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £139 (£1459.50) Ballygawley producer 1090kg Friesian to £135 (£1471.50) Ballymagorry producer 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £124 (£1165.60) and Lisnaskea producer 860kg Charolais to £120 (£1032).

Fat steers

710kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £232 (£1647.20) 800kg Charolais to £226 (£1808) 730kg Hereford to £226 (£1649.80) 700kg Charolais (£1128.40) 630kg Friesian to £172. 600kg Friesian to £170.

Other Friesians sold from £120 to £166 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

620kg Charolais to £230 (£1426) 560kg Limousin to £222. 620kg Charolais to £216. 690kg Hereford to £206. 480kg Hereford to £196. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £182. Friesians sold from £130 to £166 per 100kg

Store bullocks (267 lots)

A larger entry sold easily to a very firm demand with heavy steers selling to £1910 for a 815kg Charolais (£234) for B Connelly Trillick. W Hall Ballygawley sold a 860kg Charolais to £1890 (£220) B Quinn Dungannon 725kg Limousin to £1850 (£255) 730kg Charolais to £1840 (£252) 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£257) and 710kg Charolais to £1730 (£243) M Kells Portadown 740kg Charolais to £1780 (£240) 730kg Charolais to £1750 (£240) 725kg Charolais to £1730 (£238) and 765kg Aberdeen Angus to £1720 (£225) W Martin Caledon 750kg Limousin to £1780 (£237) and 700kg Simmental to £1710 (£244) S H Patterson Aughnacloy 740kg Charolais to £1700 (£230) M Toal Armagh 710kg Limousin to £1700 (£239) P Hackett Clogher 705kg Charolais to £1680 (£238) Forward Steers sold to £1670 for a 665kg Limousin (£251) for B Doherty ClogHereford H Robinson Portadown 655kg Charolais to £1670 (£255) and 660kg Charolais to £1660 (£251) B Quinn Dungannon 645kg Charolais to £1660 (£257) and M Kells Portadown 685kg Limousin to £1650 (£241).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand this week with a Lisburn producer selling a 480kg Charolais to £1290 (£269) 500kg Lim . to £1260 (£252) 500kg Limousin to £1250 (£250) 480kg Charolais to £1230 (£256) 465kg Charolais to £1220 (£262) 490kg Charolais to £1200, 500kg Charolais to £1200, 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252) 500kg Limousin to £1200, 500kg Charolais to £1200, 460kg Limousin to £1190 (£258) 480kg Charolais to £1190, 485kg Limousin to £1180, 470kg Limousin to £1170 and 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) A McKenzie Dungannon 500kg Au. To £1240 (£248) and 470kg Limousin to £1190 (£253) E Conroy Moy 500kg Charolais to £1200 (£240) P Mallon Armagh 450kg Charolais to £1200 (£266) and A Williamson Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1180 (£246).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

S Crawford Maguiresbridge 330kg Limousin to £930 (£282) 340kg Limousin to £870, and 310kg Limousin to £830 and E Nicholl Moneymore 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £730.

Store heifers (140 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2000 for an outstanding 780kg Charolais £256 per 100kg to Saunders Ellison Fivemiletown who also sold a 695kg Limousin to £1540 (£221) and a 635kg Simmental to £1470 (£231) B Quinn Dungannon sold a 770kg Limousin to £1960 (£254) C Livingstone Benburb 665kg Charolais to £1700 (£255) 685kg Charolais to £1590 (£233) 645kg Charolais to £1590 (£246) and 660kg Charolais to £1530 (£232) and W S Hall Magheraveely 660kg Charolais to £1640 (£248) 675kg Charolais to £1590 (£235) and 635kg Charolais to £1460 (£230).

Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 620kg Charolais (£255) 600kg Charolais to £1460 (£243) 605kg Charolais to £1450 (£239) 620kg Charolais to £1440 (£232) and 625kg Charolais to £1440 (£230) for W S Hall Magheraveely S Ellison Fivemiletown 620kg Charolais to £1520 (£245) B Barnett Clogher 595kg Limousin to £1460 (£245) and W J Grey Trillick 580kg Limousin to £1450 (£250).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

S Keys Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1200 (£250) D McFarland Beragh 495kg Charolais to £1180 (£238) 490kg Charolais to £1160 x 2 (£237) 485kg Charolais to £1130 £233) 470kg Charolais to £1130 (£240) 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, 445kg Charolais to £1000, 445kg Charolais to £970, and 430kg Charolais to £960. R McKean Ballymagorry 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£219) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040 and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. K Brady Maguiresbridge 490kg Belgian Blue to £1010.J and F McCaffery Derrylin 470kg Charolais to £1000. A McCaffery Macken 490kg Charolais to £1000. Claudy producer 460kg Charolais to £970. G C Maguire Lisnaskea 450kg Charolais to £960. G J McKenna Clogher 395kg Charolais to £960 (£243) K Beattie Maguiresbridge 360kg Limousin to £890 and 395kg Charolais to £750. S Owens Kinawley 390kg Limousin to £870, 400kg Limousin to £860, and 395kg Charolais to £840. T J O Hagan Eskra 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 385kg Belgian Blue to £780, 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, E Nicholl Moneymore 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £690and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. N Morrow Clabby 290kg Charolais to £620. B McCann Loughgall 305Shb. to £610. 300kg Hereford to £530. G Anderson Armagh 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.

WEANLINGS

A smaller entry sold to a strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1160 for a 405kg Charolais (£286) to Brian McCullagh Greencastle. Joe Donaghy Clogher sold a 520kg Charolais to £1150 (£221) 505kg Charolais to £1060 (£210) and a 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040 (£226) M Beacom Ederney 450kg Charolais to £1100 (£244) 425kg Charolais to £1030 (£242) 405kg Limousin to £940 (£232) and 330kg Charolais to £890 (£269) Joe McCrystal Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £980and 395kg Charolais to £920. F Donnelly Augher 395kg Charolais to £940 and 340kg Limousin to £840. K Beattie Maguiresbridge 360kg Hereford to £840. B Gilbride Maguiresbridge 400kg Simmental to £820. F McGirr Clogher 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. J McGrath Downpatrick 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. G Ross Ballymagorry 345kg Simmental to £750.

Weanling heifers

S Mullen Loughgall 515kg Limousin to £1160 (£225) 435kg Charolais to 31020 (£234) 420kg Limousin to £1000 (£238) 435kg Limousin to £930, 385kg Limousin to £910, 390kg Limousin to £900, and 370kg Limousin to £900. G Moane Fivemiletown 405kg Charolais to £1040 (£257) 450kg Charolais to £940 and 460kg Charolais to £930. Brian McCullagh Greencastle 415kg Charolais to £1030 (£248) and 375kg Limousin to £930 (£248) Joe McCrystal Ballygawley 415kg Limousin to £970 (£234) F Donnelly Augher 425kg Charolais to £900. N Leary Newtownbutler 355kg Limousin to £860.

Dairy cows and heifers

A smaller entry this week sold to a top of £1800 for a calved heifer from a Dungannon producer. Dungannon producer £1700 for calved heifer. Galbally producer £1500 for calved heifer.

Suckler cows and calves (65 lots)

Another large entry sold to a top of £1910 for a heifer with bull calf with another heifer with bull calf to £1760 for Ed McCann Fintona. O P Donnelly Augher £1800 and £1630 for heifers with heifer calves. M McLaughlin Irvinestown £1610 for heifer with heifer calf and £1500 for heifer with bull calf. G Shannon Derrylin £1560 for second calver with heifer calf, and £1420 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. Derrygonnelly producer £1520 for 2015 cow with bull calf. C McCarroll Clogher £1460 for second calver with bull calf. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1430 for heifer with bull calf. L and M Farms Omagh £1420 for 2016 cow with bull calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £1050 to £1390. Incalf heifers sold to £1830, £1640, £1630, £1450, £1420, £1410, and £1400 for Pat Cassidy Augher G J McKenna Clogher £1250 with others selling from £1000.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (224 lots)

An excellent entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £500 for an Limousin to a Ballygawley producer and £500 for an Aberdeen Angus to a Moy producer. S Jones Omagh £470 for a Limousin; J McGrath Omagh £460 for Charolais; P Montgomery Augher £420 for Limousin; O G Drumm Kinawley £410 for Charolais; B Montgomery Lisnaskea £405 for Shorthorn. G Gormley Castlederg £405 for Charolais; A Willis Derrylin £380 for Aberdeen Angus; W G and V A Crawford Brookeborough £380 for Aberdeen Angus; G Henderson Irvinestown £370 for Charolais and Omagh producer £350 for Hereford and £350 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Ballygawley producer £450, £440 and £425 for Limousins; Dungannon producer 445 for Charolais, £435 for Limousin and £420 for Simmental; G Henderson Irvinestown £415 for Charolais; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £400 for Aberdeen Angus and £345 for Belgian Blue; B Ward Dungannon £360 for Irish Moile; J McCrossan Drumquin £340 for Aberdeen Angus; I Whiteman Fermanagh £335 for Charolais V and B Hall Fivemiletown £325 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

F Mallon Armagh £800 for Charolais, £760 and £750 for Limousins, Ballygawley producer £660 for Limousin; P McGee Augher £655 and £650 for Aberdeen Angus; F O Neill Ballygawley £590 for Charolais; D Capper Portadown £570 for Limousin and E Gildernew Dungannon £570 for Limousin.

Reared heifers