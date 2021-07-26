Beef cows selling to £2056 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring 316 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef cows selling to £2056 for a 800kg Belgian Blue at £257 per 100kg followed by a 900kg Charolais to £1926 at £216 per 100kg with an 800kg Charolais to £1840 at £230 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1562 for a 710kg Limousin to £220 followed by a 710kg Limousin to £1505.20 at £212.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £146 for a 780kg to £1138.80.

Beef bulls sold to £1909.60 for a 1240kg Charolais to £154.

Fat steers sold to £225 for a 580kg Charolais.

Fat heifers sold to £232 for a 610kg Charolais.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1930 for an 810kg Charolais (£238) with a 730kg Charolais to £1840 (£252) and a 705kg Charolais to £1780 (£252).

Forward steers sold to £1750 for a 685kg Limousin (£255) and a 555kg Charolais to £1420 (£256).

Med weights sold to £1270 for a 495kg Charolais (£256))with a 500kg Charolais to £1260 (£253).

Smaller sorts to £1020 for a 410kg Limousin (£258).

Heavy heifers sold to £1740 for a 705kg Charolais (£247) with all others selling from £219 to £246 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1450 for a 590kg Limousin (£246) 560kg Limousin to £1380 (£246) and 520kg Charolais to £1220 (£234).

Med weights sold to £1260 for 475kg Limousin (£265).

Smaller sorts sold to £850 for a 370kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1200 for a 440kg Limousin (£273) with a 335kg Limousin to £930 (£277).

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 405kg Limousin (£316).

Dairy cows sold to £1840 and £1780 for calved heifers.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1860 and £1800 for heifers with bull calves and £1750 for heifer with heifer calf.

Reared male lumps sold to £800 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £600 for Limousin.

Young bull calves sold to £510 for Charolais and heifer calves sold to £475 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Clogher producer 800kg Belgian Blue to £257 (£2056) Dungannon producer 800kg Charolais to £230 (£1840) Clogher producer 710kg Limousin to £220 (£1562) and 710kg Limousin to £212 (£1505.20) Cookstown producer 530kg Limousin to £215 (£1139.50) Clogher producer 550kg Limousin to £214 (£1177) Kesh producer 900kg Charolais to £214 (£1926) and 780kg Limousin to £208 (£1622.40) Augher producer 590kg Limousin to £211 (£1244.90) Cookstown producer 520kg Limousin to £210 (£1092) Cullyhanna producer 670kg Charolais to £208 (£1393.60) Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £205 (£1476) Tempo producer 830kg Charolais to £205 (£1701.50) Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £202 (£1313) and 670kg Limousin to £201 (£1346.70) Loughgall producer 740kg Simmental to £201 (£1487.40) Clogher producer 700kg Limousin to £200 (£1400) Dungannon producer 790kg Charolais to £200 (£1580) Cullyhanna producer 700kg Limousin to £200 (£1400) and Castlederg producer 750kg Simmental to £198 (£1485).

Other quality lots sold from £176 to £196 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £150 to £172 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesians cows sold from £134 to £146 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £102 to£126 per 100kg.

Charolais to £1780 (£237).

Poorer types sold from £80 to £100 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Beragh producer 1240kg Charolais to £154 (£1909.60) Fermanagh producer 840kg Charolais to £137 (£1150.80) Enniskillen producer 760kg Charolais to £130 (£988) Augher producer 980kg Hereford to £127 (£1244.60) and Pomeroy producer 860kg Limousin to £127 (£1092.20).

Fat steers

580KG Charolais to £225. 510kg Simmental to £225.600kg Limousin to £224. 530kg Belgian Blue to £223) 550kg Blg to £221. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £221. 610kg Charolais to £217. 580kg Charolais to £217. 660kg Limousin to £214. Friesians sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg

Fat heifers

610kg Charolais to £232. 640kg Charolais to £225. 560kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £220. 670kg Charolais to £218. 570kg Simmental to £205. Friesian 580kg to £201 550kg Hereford to £195. 790kg Simmental to £194.600kg Hereford to £186. 520kg Hereford to £184. 530kg Belgian Blue to £184. Holsteins sold from £150 to £174 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (303 lots)

A very firm demand this week again with heavy steers selling to £1930 for a 810kg Charolais (£238) for J McClean Ballygawley. C Hackett Eskra sold a 920kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£203) Dungannon producer 730kg 750kg Charolais to £1780 (£237) 720kg Charolais to £1760 (£244) 740kg Charolais to £1740 (£235) and 720kg Charolais to £1730 (£240) and 700kg Charolais to £1770 (£253) E James Dungannon 785kg Limousin to £1830 (£233) R Sands Newry 755kg Charolais to £1810 (£240) and 700kg to £1740 (£248) A Weir Dungannon 770kg Simmental to £1770 (£230) and 720kg Limousin to £1710 (£237) J C Gibson Tynan 750kg Charolais to £1740 (£232) Dungannon producer 745kg Simmental to £1730 (£232) Magheraveely producer 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £1720 (£240) Forward lots sold to £1750 for a 685kg Limousin to £1750 (£255) to A Weir Dungannon. H Robinson Portadown 695kg Charolais to £1720 (£247) D McKenzie Dungannon 555kg Charolais to £1420 (£256) M/S B and D Doris Co Armagh 555kg Charolais to £1370 (£247) 560kg Charolais to £1390 (£248) and 560kg Charolais to £1310 (£234) and J Grimley Middletown 560kg Charolais to £1340 (£239).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A O’Neill Loughgall 495kg Charolais to £1270 (£256) 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252) 465kg Charolais to £1080 (£232) 450kg Limousin to £1080 (£240) and 490kg Limousin to £1080 (£220) A McKenzie Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1260 (£252) C Elliott Tempo 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£235) 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£226) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£219) R Leonard Magheraveely 475kg Limousin to £1100 (£231) D J and D Parr Caledon 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020. M McMurdie Tynan 440kg Simmental to £1020. B Daly Dungannon 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1000. S Murray Fintona 465kg Charolais to £1000 and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. S Green Brookeborough 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £990. R Kyle Augher 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £980.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Kesh producer 410kg Limousin to £1020 (£258); T McClean Donaghmore 335kg Charolais to £730, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 300kg Belgian Blue to £690, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 315kg Charolais to £670, 325kg Belgian Blue to £620, 350kg Friesian to £620, 350kg Friesian to £600, 320kg Friesian to £600, 305kg Friesian to £590, 340kg Friesian to £570, 345kg Montbeliarde to £540, 315kg Friesian to £500, and 285kg Montbeliarde to £400. D F Daly Dungannon 350kg Hereford to £640.

Store heifers (200 lots)

Another very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1740 for a 705kg Charolais (£247) with a 670kg Charolais to £1510 (£225) and a 620kg Charolais to £1450 (£234) P J McCarney Fintona 655kg Charolais to £1580 (£241) W S Hall Magheraveely 625kg Charolais to £1540 x 2 (£246) 650kg Charolais to £1540 (£237) 655kg Charolais to £1530 (£233) 645kg Charolais to £1530 (£237) 620kg Charolais to £1500 (£242) 635kg Charolais to £1460 (£230) 625kg Charolais to £1430 (£229) and 600kg Charolais to £236) M McCann Sixmilecross 660kg Charolais to £1540 (£233) 660kg Charolais to £1480 (£224) and 630kg Limousin to £1430 (£227) R Martin Portadown 635kg Hereford to £1440 (£227) F Donnelly Middletown 640kg Charolais to £1400 (£219) Forward lots sold to £1450 for a 590kg Limousin (£246) and a 610kg Limousin to £1380 (£226) for D Hall Richill. R Martin Portadown 560kg Limousin to £1380 (£246) 560kg Charolais to £1300 (£232) and 550kg Charolais to £1250 (£227) J Downey Rosslea 550kg Limousin to £1300 (£236) G Elliott Magheraveely 560kg Charolais to £1250 (£223) and 520kg Charolais to £1210 (£232) K McGrath Coalisland 530kg Limousin to £1220 (£230) and F Donnelly Middletown 520kg Charolais to £1220 (£234).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

M/S E and S McCaughey Trillick 475kg Limousin to £1260 (£265) G Moan Fintona 480kg Limousin to £1180 (£246) and 495kg Limousin to £1070 (£216) Jason Elliott Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £1160 (£232) 500kg Charolais to £1090 (£218) and 480kg Charolais to £1070 (£223); T Farrell Fivemiletown 495kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1140 (£230) 460kg Limousin to £1070 (£232) Clogher producer 500kg Charolais to £1110 (£222) C Donnelly Middletown 500kg Limousin to £1100 (£220) R Martin Portadown 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£227) L Downey Rosslea 475kg Limousin to £1090 (£235) J H Giles Beragh 460kg Charolais to £1080 (£235) W Donaldson Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1040 and 470kg Charolais to £1030 and Kesh producer 435kg Charolais to £1040 (£239).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

N Irwin Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £850 (£230) R Ruddock Portadown 325kg Simmental to £810 (£249) J and M Maguire Omagh 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £730. A Orr Rosslea 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £690.

Weanlings (110 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to to £1200 for a 440kg Lim (£273) to S Mellon Fintona. C McNeill Ballygawley 505kg Simmental to £1040 (£206) E Armstrong Lisbellaw 390kg Limousin to £1010 (£259) and 405kg Limousin to £960 (£237) Fergal McKenna Augher 360kg Limousin to £980 (£272) and 335kg Limousin to £930 (£277) Jonathan Keys Clogher 420kg Limousin to £950 (£226) J R Keys Brookeborough 470kg Charolais to £940 485kg Charolais to £940, 390kg Simmental to £870 and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. G Trainor Dungannon 325kg Simmental to £930 (£286) N E J Watters Aughnacloy 425kg Limousin to £910. V and C O’Hanlon Ballygawley 355kg Limousin to £910 (£256) and 390kg Limousin to £900. D Foy Tempo 370kg Charolais to £900 and 370kg Charolais to £900. S Mullen Loughgall 425kg Limousin to £870.

Weanling heifers

N Irwin Dungannon sold an outstanding 405kg Limousin to make £1280 (£316 per 100kg) P McConnell Clogher 390kg Limousin to £1030 (£264) and 440kg Charolais to £1000 (£227) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £980 (£245) and 355kg Limousin to £880. G Allen Newtownbutler 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 505kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £850,380kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. S Mullen Loughgall 380kg Limousin to £960 and 360kg Limousin to £900. S Mellon Fintona 405kg Limousin to £930. O P Donnelly Augher 410kg Limousin to £890. G A Donnelly Seskinore 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £820. J P Maguire Brookeborough 335kg Charolais to £810. R Farry Coa. 365kg Charolais to £800.

Dairy cows and heifers

A brisk demand this week again with a Benburb producer selling calved heifers to £1840 and £1780.

Suckler cows and calves (56 lots)

A good steady demand this week with T Farrell Fivemiletown selling a 2017 cow with bull calf to £1860. Ed McCann Fintona sold a heifer with bull calf to £1800 and a heifer with heifer calf to £1750. C Fee Tempo heifer and heifer calf to £1700 and a 2017 cow with heifer calf to £1600. W Patterson Dungannon £1580 for 2017 cow with bull calf. P Irwin Fivemiletown £1530 for heifer with heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £1020 to £1470. Incalf heifers sold to £1400 for H McWilliams Seskinore.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (130 lots)

Another large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £510 for a Charolais to K Moore AugHereford Mountview Cattle Dungannon £480 for Limousin; M Irwin Fintona £480 for Aberdeen Angus; F J Cashel Lisnaskea £465 for Limousin; John Conroy Dungannon £460 for Charolais and £430 for Hereford; P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £430 for Charolais; B T Gardiner Tempo £420 for Charolais; E and A Thompson Tempo £410 for Hereford and £390 for Belgian Blue; O and S Brady Coalisland £370 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus; T Smyth Dromore £360 for Charolais and C McDonnell Brookeborough £355 for Charolais.

Heifer calves

W Owens Clogher £475 for Charolais; P Eakin Fivemiletown £455 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £420 for Simmental £385 for Limousin and £350 for Charolais; G Sloan; Ballygawley £4000 for Aberdeen Angus; R Purvis Stewartstown £380 for Charolais and £300 for Belgian Blue S McGovern Clogher £370 for Aberdeen Angus; P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £360 and £345 for Charolais; E and A Thompson Tempo £360 for Hereford; R Gourley Cookstown £340 for Charolais; Omagh producer £340 for Hereford and £320 for Aberdeen Angus; W J Patterson Omagh £340 for Hereford and S and N Martin Kesh £335 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

M Hackett Augher £800 and £635 for Charolais and £680 for Limousin; M and G Monaghan Augher £650 for Charolais; G Sloan Ballygawley £640 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £640 for Shorthorn £630 for Charolais and £540 for Limousin W G Donaldson Aughnacloy £620 and £550 for Belgian Blues. C S Wiggam Ballygawley £615 for Stabiliser. S McGovern Clogher £550 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps