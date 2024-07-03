Award-winning chef Niall McKenna, of Waterman Restaurant in Belfast, and Ciaran Meyler, Wine Manager at United Wines.

BEEFSTEAK Club Wines has teamed up with award-winning chef Niall McKenna and his Waterman Restaurant in Belfast to host a special culinary experience for local wine enthusiasts and food lovers.

Distributed in Northern Ireland by Craigavon-based United Wines, Beefsteak Club is inspired by London’s dining clubs of the 18th century and offers a cracking range of quality wines from around the world, all perfect for pairing with your favourite food dishes – something guests will have an opportunity to experience at Waterman House on Saturday, October 12.

As part of Beefsteak Club’s ‘Wine to Dine For’ campaign, this exclusive ‘supper club’ style event will be hosted by Ciaran Meyler, Wine Manager at United Wines, who has enjoyed an outstanding career as a wine professional from server to seller.

Guests will receive a glass of wine on arrival, followed by an opportunity to indulge in four delicious small plates, each paired perfectly with a glass of Beefsteak Club wines.

Tickets for the 'Wine to Dine For' event are available now at £55 per person and are expected to sell out quickly with only 80 seats available – so early reservations are recommended. To secure a place, tickets can be purchased at www.waterman.house/collections/events/products/beefsteak-club-wine-evening

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Waterman House to bring this exceptional Beefsteak Club Wines event to Belfast," said Ciaran Meyler, Wine Manager at United Wines.

"If you love wine and love food, then you won’t want to miss this exclusive celebration of fine wines, gourmet food, and the vibrant culinary culture of Northern Ireland."

Waterman chef proprietor Niall McKenna, who also operates the popular James St Restaurant, added: "Hosting this 'Wine to Dine For' event in partnership with Beefsteak Club and United Wines is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our culinary expertise and to create a memorable experience for our guests.

“Beefsteak Club is a superb selection of wines inspired by London dining clubs of the 18th century and will be perfectly matched to a menu created by our Waterman chefs. We really look forward to welcoming guests to this special culinary and wine-tasting experience which promises to be an unforgettable evening for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.”

Niall McKenna has been cooking since the age of 15. Having studied professional cookery at Belfast Metropolitan College, he moved to London where he worked with Michelin-starred chefs such as Nico Ladenis, Gary Rhodes and Marco Pierre White.

Having returned to Belfast in 2000, he opened his own restaurant, James Street South, in 2003. A strong supporter of local Northern Irish produce, he has since operated a string of popular restaurants in Belfast, most recently Waterman House, incorporating a Cookery School, events spaces and tasting rooms, as well as the Waterman Restaurant.

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is now one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland.