Biggest show of sheep this year at Armoy Mart, breeding ewes to £305
Fat lambs were a sharper trade selling to a top price of £145.
Store lambs sold to £127.
Breeding ewes were scarce with a top price of £305.
Fat ewes sold to £196.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
A McCallion, Ballycastle, 29kgs £145. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 22kgs £141. A Coyles, Dervock, 24kgs £140.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 24kgs £140. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs £140. S Scullion, Glenarm, 23kgs £139. William Morrison, Mosside, 26kgs £139. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £137.50. Tommy McAllister, Bushmills, 24kgs £137. D Kelly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £135. MD McNeill, Cushendall, 23kgs £133. JJ McAlister, Cushendun, 23.5kgs £134.50. M Quinn, Cushendall, 24kgs £135. Stranocum farmer, 23.5kgs £135.50. R Sinclair, Bushmills, 22kgs £130.50. T Knox, Armoy, 22kgs £130.
Store lambs
Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 22kgs Texel, £127. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 40 Charollais, £127. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 50 Charollais, £127. John Kane, Cushendall, 78 Texel, £126. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 37 Texel, £125. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 68 Suffolk, £124.50. Hamilton Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, 88, Texel, £123.50. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, 20 Texel, £123. John McKillop, Cushendall, 63 Mules, £121. Terry McGarry, Armoy, 90 Texel, £120. Padraig McAuley, Dunloy, 39 Crossbreds £120.
Breeding ewe and ewe lambs
Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £305, 10, £296, 10, £280, 10, £265. Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, 6 Mules, £285. D Alexandger, Clough, 4 Crossbreds £200. G McEldowney, Draperstown, 12 Blackface ewe lambs, £180, 12, £172. William McAuley, Cushendall, 6 Cheviot, £174.
Fat ewes
P and A Quinn, Cushendall, Suffolk, £198. J McAlister, Cushendall, Texel, £176. P Gardner, Clough, Texel, £158. Dale Simpson, Dervock, Texel, £155. K Hunter, Ballymoney, Texel, £154. A and B Dowey, Stranocum, Dorsets, £154. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Texel, £154. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £140. William Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £146. S A McBride, Ballycastle, Mule, £186.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.