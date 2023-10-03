Bingo night is held by Kells and Connor YFC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This beloved event proved that age-old games could bring people together in the best way possible.

Of course, bingo isn’t just about the thrill of the game; it is also about the fantastic prizes.

Club members and local businesses generously contributed to the event, offering an array of prizes from gift vouchers to bottles of wine.

The Kenny and Gibson families getting ready for bingo which was organised by Kells and Connor YFC. Picture: Kells and Connor YFC

The bingo night had a charitable component with all proceeds going to support the NI Children’s Hospice.