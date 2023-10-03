Bingo night is held by Kells and Connor YFC
Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club hall came alive on Friday, September 8th as club members and members of the local community gathered for a night of laughter, and the thrill of shouting “bingo!” at the highly anticipated bingo night which was held at Fernisky Orange Hall.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
This beloved event proved that age-old games could bring people together in the best way possible.
Of course, bingo isn’t just about the thrill of the game; it is also about the fantastic prizes.
Club members and local businesses generously contributed to the event, offering an array of prizes from gift vouchers to bottles of wine.
The bingo night had a charitable component with all proceeds going to support the NI Children’s Hospice.
In total from the night the club has raised £600 from the bingo and raffle. Through the year members also sold fireside quizzes which helped to raise some £282, which brought the club’s grand total to £882.