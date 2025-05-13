Breeding bulls sell to a fantastic £5000 for a Charolais bull at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 12th May seen a good entry of 150 cattle presented for sale which resulted in another outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 398/kg for a Limousin at 500kg (£1990) and to a top of £3000 per head for a Limousin at 780kg (385p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 489p/kg for a Limousin at 284kg (£1390) and to a top of £3170 per head for a Simmental at 820kg (387p/kg).

Heifers sold to 466p/kg for a Limousin at 262kg (£1220) and to a top of £2690 per head for a Charolais at 710kg (379p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Some of sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 500kg £1990 (398), Swatragh producer, Limousin 780kg £3000 (385), Coagh producer, Charolais 540kg £1840 (341), Draperstown producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 740kg £2490 (336) and Coagh producer, Simmental 640kg £1970 (308).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Ballymena producer, Limousin 262kg £1220 (466), Dungiven producer, Limousin 244kg £1130 (463), Draperstown producer, Limousin 258kg £1150 (446), Maghera producer, Limousin 292kg £1300 (445), Draperstown producer, Limousin 286kg £1230 (430), Draperstown producer, Limousin 288kg £1230 (427), Draperstown producer, Limousin 242kg £1030 (426), Draperstown producer, Limousin 258kg £1090 (422), Maghera producer, Limousin 284kg £1190 (419) and Draperstown producer, Limousin 268kg £1100 (410).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Ballymena producer, Limousin 344kg £1570 (456), Ballymena producer, Limousin 366kg £1610 (440), Ballymena producer, Limousin 344kg £1450 (422), Draperstown producer, Limousin 308kg £1280 (416), Draperstown producer, Limousin 314kg £1300 (414), Ballymena producer, Limousin 346kg £1430 (413), Swatragh producer, Charolais 388kg £1550 (399) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 396kg £1550 (391).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 450kg £1960 (436), Limavady producer, Limousin 490kg £2130 (435), Swatragh producer, Charolais 492kg £2080 (423), Maghera producer, Charolais 428kg £1770 (414), Maghera producer, Limousin 410kg £1690 (412), Swatragh producer, Limousin 490kg £1980 (404), Maghera producer, Simmental 452kg £1790 (396), Swatragh producer, Charolais 498kg £1940 (390), Maghera producer, Charolais 462kg £1790 (387) and Maghera producer, Limousin 424kg £1590 (375).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 532kg £2280 (429), Limavady producer, Charolais 520kg £2200 (423), Limavady producer, Charolais 554kg £2200 (397), Swatragh producer, Limousin 548kg £2170 (396), Swatragh producer, Charolais 512kg £1970 (385), Swatragh producer, Charolais 710kg £2690 (379), Swatragh producer, Limousin 554kg £2090 (377) and Draperstown producer, Limousin 670kg £2450 (366).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 284kg £1390 (489), Draperstown producer, Limousin 242kg £1160 (479), Draperstown producer, Limousin 266kg £1260 (474), Draperstown producer, Limousin 250kg £1100 (440), Maghera producer, Limousin 278kg £1170 (421) and Ballymena producer, Limousin 282kg £1150 (408).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 358kg £1730 (483), Maghera producer, Limousin 300kg £1420 (473), Maghera producer, Limousin 302kg £1400 (464), Garvagh producer, Charolais 304kg £1390 (457), Ballymena producer, Limousin 342kg £1560 (456), Swatragh producer, Limousin 392kg £1780 (454), Maghera producer, Charolais 340kg £1540 (453), Swatragh producer, Limousin 354kg £1600 (452), Maghera producer, Charolais 332kg £1500 (452) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 360kg £1610 (447).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 470kg £2070 (440), Swatragh producer, Charolais 456kg £1890 (414), Swatragh producer, Limousin 444kg £1840 (414), Swatragh producer, Limousin 488kg £2000 (410) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 480kg £1950 (406).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 576kg £2510 (436), Swatragh producer, Limousin 508kg £1990 (392), Limavady producer, Charolais 520kg £2030 (390), Moneymore producer, Charolais 570kg £2210 (388), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 580kg £2200 (379), Martinstown producer, Charolais 516kg £1920 (372), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 592kg £2170 (367), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 574kg £2100 (366), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 550kg £1990 (362) and Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 580kg £2080 (359).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 600kg £2690 (448), Swatragh producer, Saler 620kg £2450 (395), Kilrea producer, Simmental 820kg £3170 (387), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 640kg £2400 (375), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 650kg £2430 (374), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 600kg £2160 (360) and Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 600kg £2130 (355).

Breeding cattle sale: Friday 9th May saw 95 top quality cattle in Swatragh for the breeding cattle sale which saw an outstanding trade with a 93% clearance.

Cows and calves reached a top of £4320 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Breeding bulls sold to a fantastic £5000 for a Charolais bull.

Springing cows to a top price of £2850 for a Limousin cow.

Maiden heifers over 500kg soared to £4350 for a Limousin heifer at 620kg and maiden heifers under 500kg reached a top of £1720 for a Simmental at 450kg.

Some of Friday’s sample prices

Cows and calves

Crumlin producer, Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf £4320, Crumlin producer, Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf £422, Crumlin producer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £4120, Greencastle producer, Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf £4050, Moneymore producer, Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf £4050, Claudy producer, Saler cow with Charolais bull calf £3650, Moneymore producer, Simmental cow with Limousin bull calf £3500, Crumlin producer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf £3350, Claudy producer, Saler cow with Charolais heifer calf £3200, Claudy producer, Simmental cow with Charolais bull calf £3200, Claudy producer, Saler cow with Charolais bull calf £3150, Claudy producer, Saler cow with Charolais bull calf £3100, Claudy producer, Hereford cow with Charolais heifer calf £3100, Claudy producer, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf £3050, Claudy producer, Saler cow with Charolais bull calf £3050, Claudy producer, Belgian Blue cow with Belgian Blue heifer calf £3050, Claudy producer, Simmental cow with Charolais heifer calf £3050 and Claudy producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais heifer calf £3000.

Breeding bulls

Strabane producer, Charolais £5000, Portglenone producer, Charolais £3600 and Claudy producer, Charolais £2950.

Springing cows

Claudy producer, Limousin £2850, Claudy producer, Simmental £2300.

Maiden heifers over 500kg

Dungiven producer, Limousin 620kg £4350, Dungiven producer, Limousin 680kg £3050, Dungiven producer, Limousin 660kg £2850, Dungiven producer, Limousin 610kg £2650, Dungiven producer, Limousin 590kg £2500 and Garvagh producer, Limousin 500kg £2200.

Maiden heifers under 500kg

Ballycastle producer, Simmental 450kg £1720, Ballycastle producer, Limousin 470kg £1700, Tobermore producer, Belgian Blue 440kg £1640 and Ballycastle producer, Simmental 440kg £1600.

Weekly sheep sale: High customer demand for spring lambs between 19kg and 23kg.

Absolute flying trade for all types and breeds of ewes and rams.

Saturday 10th May seen an entry of 1020 sheep which met a super trade with 380 fat hoggets and 190 spring lambs entered alongside 450 fat ewes and rams.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £168.50 for 8 lambs at 23kg and to a top of 820p/kg for 13 lambs at 20kg into £164.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £162 for 3 hoggets at 34kg and to a top of 767p/kg for 2 hoggets at 18kg into £138.

Fat ewes to a top of £290, Blackface ewes to £135 and fat rams to a top of £200 with numerous lots making super prices.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Spring lambs - up to 23kg (p/kg)

Coleraine producer, 13 lambs 20kg £164 (820), Dungiven producer, 5 lambs 20kg £163 (815), Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 20kg £163 (815), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 21kg £164 (781), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 19kg £148 (779), Kilrea producer, 8 lambs 21.5kg £165.50 (770), Cookstown producer, 23 lambs 22kg £167.50 (761), Rasharkin producer, 5 lambs 22kg £166.40 (756), Upperlands producer, 6 lambs 22kg £166.50 (757) and Glenavy producer, 2 lambs 21kg £158 (752).

Spring lambs - 23kg and over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 23kg £168.50 (733), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 23kg £168 (730), Macosquin producer, 1 lamb 23kg £165 (717), Coleraine producer, 6 lambs 24kg £166 (692), Moneymore producer, 1 lamb 25kg £164 (656), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 24kg £155 (646), Glenavy producer, 3 lambs 25kg £154 (616), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 26kg £160 (615) and Moneymore producer, 2 lambs 26kg £160 (615).

Fat hoggets - up to 23kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 2 hoggets 18kg £138 (767), Maghera producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £132 (644), Armoy producer, 51 hoggets 21kg £132 (629), Toomebridge producer, 1 hogget 21kg £132 (629), Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 19kg £119.50 (629), Draperstown producer, 7 hoggets 21kg £131 (624), Draperstown producer, 20 hoggets 21kg £130 (619), Maghera producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £128.50 (612), Draperstown producer, 14 hoggets 20kg £121 (605) and Draperstown producer, 14 hoggets 22.5kg £136 (604).

Fat hoggets - 23kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 2 hoggets 23.5kg £135 (574), Garvagh producer, 3 hoggets 28kg £152 (543), Castledawson producer, 6 hoggets 26kg £137 (527), Coleraine producer, 3 hoggets 26kg £137 (527), Drum producer, 1 hogget 30kg £156 (520), Gulladuff producer, 55 hoggets 27kg £140 (519), Limavady producer, 1 hogget 30kg £154 (513), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 34kg £162 (476) and Gulladuff producer, 31 hoggets 30.5kg £145 (475).

Fat ewes

Kilrea producer, 1 ewe £290, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £272, Articlave producer, 1 ewe £258, Coleraine producer, 5 ewes £246, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe £246, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £226, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £226, Ballymoney producer, 3 ewes £222, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £222, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe £220, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £220, Lissan producer, 1 ewe £214, Ballymoney producer, 4 ewes £212, Limavady producer, 2 ewes £210 and Limavady producer, 4 ewes £210.

Fat rams

Rasharkin producer, 2 rams £200, Claudy producer, 2 rams £194, Cookstown producer, 2 rams £186, Maghera producer, 1 ram £178, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £178 and Gulladuff producer, 1 ram £176.

Breeding sheep sale: Thursday 8th May seen a super entry of over 600 breeding sheep which resulted in a fantastic trade all round with outfits reaching a top of £420 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £350 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.

Dry hoggets to a top of £212 for a lot of 12 and pet lambs to a top of £88.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Ewes with twins at foot

Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £420, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £355, Limavady producer, 2 ewes and 5 lambs £355, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £310, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £300, Crumlin producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £295 and Garvagh producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £290.

Ewes with singles at foot

Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £350, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £345, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £340, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £315, Plumbridge producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £310, Cookstown producer, 4 ewes and 5 lambs £305, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £300, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £300, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £280 and Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280.

Dry hoggets

Aughnacloy producer, 12 hoggets £212, Aughnacloy producer, 12 hoggets £210, Claudy producer, 6 hoggets £196, Claudy producer, 10 hoggets £186, Claudy producer, 2 hoggets £180, Gulladuff producer, 6 hoggets £180, Gulladuff producer, 7 hoggets £178 and Claudy producer, 5 hoggets £178.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.