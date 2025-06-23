Breeding bulls selling to £7000 for pedigree registered Charolais at Clogher Mart

Trade remains steady for quality stock at Clogher Mart on Saturday 21st June with two new records set in the suckler ring with a pedigree registered Charolais bull selling to a high of £7000 for a Strabane producer.

A Dungannon producer sold a choice heifer with strong heifer calf at foot (and back incalf again) to a record £4800.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to firm demand selling to £2890 for an 850kg Charolais at £340 per 100kg with a 790kkg Charolais to £2717-60 at £344 per 100kg to £346 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £2352-80.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2760 for a 690kg Limousin to £400 per 100kg with a 720kg Charolais to £2664 at £370 per 100kg and a 640kg Limousin sold to £2342-40 at £366 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1917 for a 710kg to £1917 similar lots sold from £255 to £266 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £3345-60 for a 1020kg Charolais to £328 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £3596-40 for an 1110kg Charolais to £324 per 100kg and selling to £378 per 100kg for a 750kg Charolais to £2835.

Friesian steers sold to £1922 for a 620kg to £310 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2455-20.

Friesian heifers sold to £2080-80 for a 680kg to £306 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2900 for a 735kg Charolais (£395) with a 690kg Charolais to £2680 (£388).

Forward steers sold to £2140 for a 595kg Aberdeen Angus (£360) with a 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £2130 (£377).

Med weight steers sold to £1780 for a 500kg Limousin (£356).

Heavy heifers sold to £2210 for a 675kg Aberdeen Angus (£327) with a 605kg Limousin to £2170 (£359).

Forward heifers sold to £1980 for a 520kg Charolais (£381) with a 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£338).

Med weight heifers sold to £1900 for a 425kg Charolais (£447) with a 445kg Belgian Blues to £1760 (£396).

Smaller heifers sold to £1490 for a 390kg Shorthorn (£382).

Weanling males sold to £1800 for a 370kg Charolais (£486) selling to £557 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1560.

Weanling heifers sold to £1640 for a 375kg Charolais (£437) with a 350kg Limousin to £1560 (£446).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2900, £2700 and £2440.

Breeding bulls sold to £7000 for pedigree registered Charolais and £3550 for a pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £4800 and £3780.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2700 and £2330.

Bull calves sold to £930 and £890 for Limousins.

Heifer calves sold to £720 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £850 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps sold to £700 for Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Irvinestown producer 690kg Limousin to £400 (£2760) Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £370 (£2664) and 850kg Charolais to £340 (£2890) Aughnacloy producer 640kg Limousin to £366 (£2342-40) Florencecourt producer 680kg Charolais to £346 (£2352-80) 620kg Limousin to £342 (£2120-40) and 720kg Parthenais to £336 (£2419-20) Kesh producer 750kg Charolais to £340 (£2550) Newtownbutler producer 770kg Charolais to £338 (£2602-60) Rosslea producer 520kg Limousin to £336 (£1747-20) Magheraveely producer 740kg Hereford to £332 (£2456-80) Portadown producer 520kg Limousin to £330 (£1716) Derrygonnelly producer 630kg Limousin to £328 (£2066-40) Augher producer 510kg Limousin to £328 (£1672-80) Castlederg producer 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £326 (£2282) 750kg Salers to £324 twice (£2430) Derrygonnelly producer 660kg Charolais to £324 (£2138-40) and Castlederg producer 690kg Charolais to £322 (£2221-80).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £300 to £318 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £278 to £296 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £328 to £400 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1917 for a 710kg to £270 per 100kg with similar lots selling from £255 to £266 per 100kg.

Plainer cows sold from £218 to £238 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £184 to £211 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Fivemiletown producer 1020kg Charolais to £328 (£3345-60) and Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £272 (£1822-40).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 750kg to £2835) to a high of £3596-40 for an 1110kg to £324 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2590. Belgian Blues steers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 780kg to £2683-20. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2176. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2244. Friesian steers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2184. Hereford steers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2140-60.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2455-20. Charolais heifers sold to £350 per 100kg for a 580kg to £2030. Simmental heifers sold to £350 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1925. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £336 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2251-20. Friesian heifers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2080 with a 500kg. Friesian to £288 per 100kg to £1440.

Store bullocks

A good steady demand in this section for quality lots with heavy steers selling to £2900 for a 735kg Charolais (£395) a 690kg Charolais sold to £2680 (£388) with a 625kg Limousin to £2380 (£381) most others sold from £342 to £388 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2140 for a 595kg Aberdeen Angus (£360) with a 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £2130 (£377) and a 525kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1940 (£370).

Most others sold from £334 to £368 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R S Farley Caledon 735kg Charolais to £2900 (£395) 690kg Charolais to £2680 (£388) 665kg Charolais to £2550 (£383) and 710kg Belgian Blues to £2430 (£342) I T Allen Dungannon 760kg Charolais to £2750 (£362) 670kg Charolais to £2540 (£379) 680kg Charolais to £2480 (£365) 655kg Charolais to £2380 (£363) 635kg Charolais to £2360 (£372) and 640kg Charolais to £2360 (£369) G W Allen Portadown 730kg Limousin to £2640 (£362) 725kg Charolais to £2480 (£342) 670kg Limousin to £2400 (£358) and 660kg Limousin to £2340 (£355) F O'Neill Benburb 665kg Simmental to £2500 (£376) 655kg Charolais to £2440 (£373) 640kg Charolais to £2420 (£378) and 625kg Charolais to £2380 (£381) F J Coulter Tempo 795kg Aberdeen Angus to £2420 (£304) and S Clarke Dungannon 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £2350 (£348).

Forward steers 525 to 595kg

Sold to £2140 for a 595kg Aberdeen Angus (£360) 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £2080 (£359) 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £2080 (£350) 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£350) 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£368) 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£370) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£357) and 560kg Limousin to £1900 (£339) for M Cunningham Armagh. D Keegan Loughgall 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £2130 (£377) 565kg Hereford to £1940 (£343) 570kg Belgian Blues to £1940 (£340) 580kg Belgian Blues to £1940 (£334) and 530kg Belgian Blues to £1920 (£362) G W Allen Portadown 585kg Limousin to £2120 (£362) 585kg Charolais to £2020 (£345) 555kg Limousin to £1920 (£346) and 565kg Hereford to £1900 (£336) S Clarke Dungannon 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £2000 (£367) D Moore Aughnacloy 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 (£357) and J McKenzie Tempo 565kg Hereford to £1970 (£349).

Med weight steers 395 kg to 500kg

G W Allen Portadown 500Kg Limousin to £1780 (£356) M Cunningham Armagh 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£344) J McKenzie Tempo 485kg Hereford to £1650 (£340) and 415kg Charolais to £1480 (£357) and P McClave Rosslea 445kg Limousin to £1580 (£355) 415kg Limousin to £1460 (£352) and 395kg Limousin to £1440 (£365).

Store heifers

A very keen demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2210 for a 675kg Aberdeen Angus (£327) with a 605kg Limousin to £2170 (£359).

Forward heifers sold to £1980 for a 520kg Charolais (£381) with a 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£338)

Leading prices

F J Coulter Tempo 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £2210 (£327) M/S M and C McElhatton Clogher 605kg Limousin to £2170 (£359) D Keys Fivemiletown 615kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£333) N Wigham Fivemiletown 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1960 (£321) Forward heifers J McGrath Dromore 520kg Charolais to £1980 (£381) N Wigham Fivemiletown 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£338) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1870 (£330) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1850 (£343) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£331) 515kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£332) and 505kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£335) E Fee Fivemiletown 545kg Charolais to £1870 (£343) P McClave Rosslea 540kg Limousin to £1840 (£341) D Keys Fivemiletown 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£333) and J Devine Dungannon 515kg Charolais to £1730 (£336) and 540kg Limousin to £1650 (£306).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality heifers selling to £1900 for a 425kg Charolais (£447) with a 445kg Belgian Blues to £1760 (£396).

Leading prices

J McGrath Dromore 425kg Charolais to £1900 (£447) E McVeigh Dungannon 490kg Shorthorn to £1770 (£361) 440kg Shorthorn to £1660 (£377) 430kg Shorthorn to £1660 (£386) and 440kg Shorthorn to £1650 (£375) J Devine Dungannon 445kg Belgian Blues to £1760 (£396) 500kg Belgian Blues to £1690 (£338) 475kg Belgian Blues to £1640 (£345) 465kg Belgian Blues to £1550 (£333) 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£345) and 450kg Belgian Blues to £1390 (£309) D Keys Fivemiletown 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£343) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£333) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£340) H Quinn Dungannon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£332) and D Gormley Pomeroy 490kg Shorthorn beef to £1490 (£304).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

E McVeigh Dungannon 390kg Shorthorn to £1490 (£382) and 375kg Shorthorn to £1400 (£373) and P McClave Rosslea 365kg Charolais to £1200 (£329).

Weanlings

A very strong demand in this section with lightweight males selling to £1800 for a 370kg Charolais (£486) to £557 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1560.

Weanling heifers sold to £1640 for a 375kg Charolais (£437) with a 350kg Limousin to £1560 (£446) and selling to £500 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £1400.

Leading prices

J Connelly Rosslea 485kg Charolais to £1720 (£355) H Winters Dromore 440kg Limousin to £1670 (£380) P McElgunn Fermanagh 425kg Charolais to £1440 (£339) 400kg Limousin to £1420 (£355) and C Doyle Armagh 460kg Charolais to £1410 (£307).

Lightweight males

R Totten Lisburn 370kg Charolais to £1800 (£486) 315kg Limousin to £1400 (£444) and 345kg Charolais to £1300 (£377) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 280kg Charolais to £1560 (£557) 320kg Charolais to £1500 (£469) and 310kg Charolais to £1480 (£477) S McCulla Cookstown 355kg Limousin to £1480 (£417) A Woods Armagh 295kg Simmental to £1450 (£492) 310kg Simmental to £1400 (£452) and 305kg Simmental to £1330 (£436) and V McGee Dungannon 375kg Hereford to £1350 (£360).

Weanling heifers

M/S M and C McElhatton Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1640 (£437) 330kg Charolais to £1300 (£394) C McGirr Fintona 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£331)400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£345) and 380kg Hereford to £1130 (£297) P Gibson Keady 350kg Simmental to £1560 (£446) R Gibson Keady 365kg Limousin to £ 1530 (£419) and 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£312) S McCulla Cookstown 335kg Limousin to £1450 (£433) 320kg Limousin to £1220 (£381) 280kg Limousin to £1200 (£429) and 300kg Limousin to £1180 (£393) P L McElgunn Fermanagh 400kg Charolais to £1410 (£353) 405kg Charolais to £1410 (£348) and 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£339) C M Mallon Tynan 280kg Limousin to £1410 (£500) R Totten Lisburn 440kg Hereford to £1360 (£309) and 330kg Shorthorn beef to £1280 (£388) and K Cullinan Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £1190 (£403).

Dairy cows and heifers

Trade remains keen in this section with calved heifers selling to £2900 and £2440 for a Dungannon producer. Benburb producer £2700 and £2220 for calved heifers. Tempo producer £2340 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

Strabane producer £7000 for outstanding pedigree registered Charolais (born 01-05-2022) and Dungannon producer £3550 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 14-04-2023).

Suckler cows and calves

A very keen demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling a choice heifer with heifer calf at foot to £4800 (and scanned back incalf again); Portadown producer £3780 for heifer with bull calf. S McCanny Dromore £3200 for heifer with bull calf and £2920 for 2018 Cow with bull calf. M McWilliams Seskinore £3020 for 2020 cow with bull calf. R Patterson Fermanagh £2670 for 2021 cow with heifer calf. and £2000 for 2021 cow with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £2660 for second calver with bull calf. D Conroy Fivemiletown £2480 for heifer with heifer calf, £2110 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £1980 for heifer with heifer calf. Portadown producer £2240 for heifer with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers

Sold to £2700 for Charolais (2021) and G Haughey Fintona £2330 for Limousin heifer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good selection on offer in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £930 and £890 for Limousins to K Moore Augher. G Moane Fivemiletown £730 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £650 for Belgian Blues; J Burton Dungannon £640 for Limousin; H Morrison Brookeborough £510 and 470 for Belgian Blues; R Dane Lisbellaw ££505 for Aberdeen Angus; B Hall Fivemiletown £425, £390x 3, £370 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus and N Neal Irvinestown £340 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (under 4 weeks)

M McWilliams Seskinore £720 for Limousin; R Dane Lisbellaw £465 for Aberdeen Angus; H Morrison Brookeborough £300 for Aberdeen Angus and £280 for Belgian Blues; B Hall Fivemiletown £280 for Aberdeen Angus; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £260 for Charolais and N Neal Irvinestown £260 for Speckled Park.

Reared male lumps

G Jordan Newtownbutler £850 for Aberdeen Angus; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £790 for Charolais and £690 for Simmental; G Moane Fivemiletown £750 for Charolais and Clonkee Farms Newtownbutler £390 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

C Williamson Portadown £700 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £630 for Charolais; W Hogg Fivemiletown £620 for Simmental; W Cairns Aghalee £560 for Hereford; R Totten Lisburn £400 for Aberdeen Angus; Clonkee Farms Newtownbutler £390, £380 and £325 for Aberdeen Angus and M/S E L and A Boyd Augher £370 and £320 for Belgian Blues.