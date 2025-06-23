Breeding bulls selling to £7000 for pedigree registered Charolais at Clogher Mart

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:18 BST

Trade remains steady for quality stock at Clogher Mart on Saturday 21st June with two new records set in the suckler ring with a pedigree registered Charolais bull selling to a high of £7000 for a Strabane producer.

A Dungannon producer sold a choice heifer with strong heifer calf at foot (and back incalf again) to a record £4800.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to firm demand selling to £2890 for an 850kg Charolais at £340 per 100kg with a 790kkg Charolais to £2717-60 at £344 per 100kg to £346 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £2352-80.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2760 for a 690kg Limousin to £400 per 100kg with a 720kg Charolais to £2664 at £370 per 100kg and a 640kg Limousin sold to £2342-40 at £366 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock marketsplaceholder image
Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1917 for a 710kg to £1917 similar lots sold from £255 to £266 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £3345-60 for a 1020kg Charolais to £328 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £3596-40 for an 1110kg Charolais to £324 per 100kg and selling to £378 per 100kg for a 750kg Charolais to £2835.

Friesian steers sold to £1922 for a 620kg to £310 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2455-20.

Friesian heifers sold to £2080-80 for a 680kg to £306 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2900 for a 735kg Charolais (£395) with a 690kg Charolais to £2680 (£388).

Forward steers sold to £2140 for a 595kg Aberdeen Angus (£360) with a 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £2130 (£377).

Med weight steers sold to £1780 for a 500kg Limousin (£356).

Heavy heifers sold to £2210 for a 675kg Aberdeen Angus (£327) with a 605kg Limousin to £2170 (£359).

Forward heifers sold to £1980 for a 520kg Charolais (£381) with a 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£338).

Med weight heifers sold to £1900 for a 425kg Charolais (£447) with a 445kg Belgian Blues to £1760 (£396).

Smaller heifers sold to £1490 for a 390kg Shorthorn (£382).

Weanling males sold to £1800 for a 370kg Charolais (£486) selling to £557 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1560.

Weanling heifers sold to £1640 for a 375kg Charolais (£437) with a 350kg Limousin to £1560 (£446).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2900, £2700 and £2440.

Breeding bulls sold to £7000 for pedigree registered Charolais and £3550 for a pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £4800 and £3780.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2700 and £2330.

Bull calves sold to £930 and £890 for Limousins.

Heifer calves sold to £720 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £850 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps sold to £700 for Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Irvinestown producer 690kg Limousin to £400 (£2760) Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £370 (£2664) and 850kg Charolais to £340 (£2890) Aughnacloy producer 640kg Limousin to £366 (£2342-40) Florencecourt producer 680kg Charolais to £346 (£2352-80) 620kg Limousin to £342 (£2120-40) and 720kg Parthenais to £336 (£2419-20) Kesh producer 750kg Charolais to £340 (£2550) Newtownbutler producer 770kg Charolais to £338 (£2602-60) Rosslea producer 520kg Limousin to £336 (£1747-20) Magheraveely producer 740kg Hereford to £332 (£2456-80) Portadown producer 520kg Limousin to £330 (£1716) Derrygonnelly producer 630kg Limousin to £328 (£2066-40) Augher producer 510kg Limousin to £328 (£1672-80) Castlederg producer 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £326 (£2282) 750kg Salers to £324 twice (£2430) Derrygonnelly producer 660kg Charolais to £324 (£2138-40) and Castlederg producer 690kg Charolais to £322 (£2221-80).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £300 to £318 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £278 to £296 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £328 to £400 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1917 for a 710kg to £270 per 100kg with similar lots selling from £255 to £266 per 100kg.

Plainer cows sold from £218 to £238 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £184 to £211 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Fivemiletown producer 1020kg Charolais to £328 (£3345-60) and Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £272 (£1822-40).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 750kg to £2835) to a high of £3596-40 for an 1110kg to £324 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2590. Belgian Blues steers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 780kg to £2683-20. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2176. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2244. Friesian steers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2184. Hereford steers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2140-60.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2455-20. Charolais heifers sold to £350 per 100kg for a 580kg to £2030. Simmental heifers sold to £350 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1925. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £336 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2251-20. Friesian heifers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2080 with a 500kg. Friesian to £288 per 100kg to £1440.

Store bullocks

A good steady demand in this section for quality lots with heavy steers selling to £2900 for a 735kg Charolais (£395) a 690kg Charolais sold to £2680 (£388) with a 625kg Limousin to £2380 (£381) most others sold from £342 to £388 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2140 for a 595kg Aberdeen Angus (£360) with a 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £2130 (£377) and a 525kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1940 (£370).

Most others sold from £334 to £368 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R S Farley Caledon 735kg Charolais to £2900 (£395) 690kg Charolais to £2680 (£388) 665kg Charolais to £2550 (£383) and 710kg Belgian Blues to £2430 (£342) I T Allen Dungannon 760kg Charolais to £2750 (£362) 670kg Charolais to £2540 (£379) 680kg Charolais to £2480 (£365) 655kg Charolais to £2380 (£363) 635kg Charolais to £2360 (£372) and 640kg Charolais to £2360 (£369) G W Allen Portadown 730kg Limousin to £2640 (£362) 725kg Charolais to £2480 (£342) 670kg Limousin to £2400 (£358) and 660kg Limousin to £2340 (£355) F O'Neill Benburb 665kg Simmental to £2500 (£376) 655kg Charolais to £2440 (£373) 640kg Charolais to £2420 (£378) and 625kg Charolais to £2380 (£381) F J Coulter Tempo 795kg Aberdeen Angus to £2420 (£304) and S Clarke Dungannon 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £2350 (£348).

Forward steers 525 to 595kg

Sold to £2140 for a 595kg Aberdeen Angus (£360) 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £2080 (£359) 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £2080 (£350) 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£350) 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£368) 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£370) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£357) and 560kg Limousin to £1900 (£339) for M Cunningham Armagh. D Keegan Loughgall 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £2130 (£377) 565kg Hereford to £1940 (£343) 570kg Belgian Blues to £1940 (£340) 580kg Belgian Blues to £1940 (£334) and 530kg Belgian Blues to £1920 (£362) G W Allen Portadown 585kg Limousin to £2120 (£362) 585kg Charolais to £2020 (£345) 555kg Limousin to £1920 (£346) and 565kg Hereford to £1900 (£336) S Clarke Dungannon 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £2000 (£367) D Moore Aughnacloy 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 (£357) and J McKenzie Tempo 565kg Hereford to £1970 (£349).

Med weight steers 395 kg to 500kg

G W Allen Portadown 500Kg Limousin to £1780 (£356) M Cunningham Armagh 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£344) J McKenzie Tempo 485kg Hereford to £1650 (£340) and 415kg Charolais to £1480 (£357) and P McClave Rosslea 445kg Limousin to £1580 (£355) 415kg Limousin to £1460 (£352) and 395kg Limousin to £1440 (£365).

Store heifers

A very keen demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2210 for a 675kg Aberdeen Angus (£327) with a 605kg Limousin to £2170 (£359).

Forward heifers sold to £1980 for a 520kg Charolais (£381) with a 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£338)

Leading prices

F J Coulter Tempo 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £2210 (£327) M/S M and C McElhatton Clogher 605kg Limousin to £2170 (£359) D Keys Fivemiletown 615kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£333) N Wigham Fivemiletown 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1960 (£321) Forward heifers J McGrath Dromore 520kg Charolais to £1980 (£381) N Wigham Fivemiletown 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£338) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1870 (£330) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1850 (£343) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£331) 515kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£332) and 505kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£335) E Fee Fivemiletown 545kg Charolais to £1870 (£343) P McClave Rosslea 540kg Limousin to £1840 (£341) D Keys Fivemiletown 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£333) and J Devine Dungannon 515kg Charolais to £1730 (£336) and 540kg Limousin to £1650 (£306).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality heifers selling to £1900 for a 425kg Charolais (£447) with a 445kg Belgian Blues to £1760 (£396).

Leading prices

J McGrath Dromore 425kg Charolais to £1900 (£447) E McVeigh Dungannon 490kg Shorthorn to £1770 (£361) 440kg Shorthorn to £1660 (£377) 430kg Shorthorn to £1660 (£386) and 440kg Shorthorn to £1650 (£375) J Devine Dungannon 445kg Belgian Blues to £1760 (£396) 500kg Belgian Blues to £1690 (£338) 475kg Belgian Blues to £1640 (£345) 465kg Belgian Blues to £1550 (£333) 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£345) and 450kg Belgian Blues to £1390 (£309) D Keys Fivemiletown 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£343) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£333) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£340) H Quinn Dungannon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£332) and D Gormley Pomeroy 490kg Shorthorn beef to £1490 (£304).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

E McVeigh Dungannon 390kg Shorthorn to £1490 (£382) and 375kg Shorthorn to £1400 (£373) and P McClave Rosslea 365kg Charolais to £1200 (£329).

Weanlings

A very strong demand in this section with lightweight males selling to £1800 for a 370kg Charolais (£486) to £557 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1560.

Weanling heifers sold to £1640 for a 375kg Charolais (£437) with a 350kg Limousin to £1560 (£446) and selling to £500 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £1400.

Leading prices

J Connelly Rosslea 485kg Charolais to £1720 (£355) H Winters Dromore 440kg Limousin to £1670 (£380) P McElgunn Fermanagh 425kg Charolais to £1440 (£339) 400kg Limousin to £1420 (£355) and C Doyle Armagh 460kg Charolais to £1410 (£307).

Lightweight males

R Totten Lisburn 370kg Charolais to £1800 (£486) 315kg Limousin to £1400 (£444) and 345kg Charolais to £1300 (£377) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 280kg Charolais to £1560 (£557) 320kg Charolais to £1500 (£469) and 310kg Charolais to £1480 (£477) S McCulla Cookstown 355kg Limousin to £1480 (£417) A Woods Armagh 295kg Simmental to £1450 (£492) 310kg Simmental to £1400 (£452) and 305kg Simmental to £1330 (£436) and V McGee Dungannon 375kg Hereford to £1350 (£360).

Weanling heifers

M/S M and C McElhatton Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1640 (£437) 330kg Charolais to £1300 (£394) C McGirr Fintona 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£331)400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£345) and 380kg Hereford to £1130 (£297) P Gibson Keady 350kg Simmental to £1560 (£446) R Gibson Keady 365kg Limousin to £ 1530 (£419) and 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£312) S McCulla Cookstown 335kg Limousin to £1450 (£433) 320kg Limousin to £1220 (£381) 280kg Limousin to £1200 (£429) and 300kg Limousin to £1180 (£393) P L McElgunn Fermanagh 400kg Charolais to £1410 (£353) 405kg Charolais to £1410 (£348) and 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£339) C M Mallon Tynan 280kg Limousin to £1410 (£500) R Totten Lisburn 440kg Hereford to £1360 (£309) and 330kg Shorthorn beef to £1280 (£388) and K Cullinan Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £1190 (£403).

Dairy cows and heifers

Trade remains keen in this section with calved heifers selling to £2900 and £2440 for a Dungannon producer. Benburb producer £2700 and £2220 for calved heifers. Tempo producer £2340 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

Strabane producer £7000 for outstanding pedigree registered Charolais (born 01-05-2022) and Dungannon producer £3550 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 14-04-2023).

Suckler cows and calves

A very keen demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling a choice heifer with heifer calf at foot to £4800 (and scanned back incalf again); Portadown producer £3780 for heifer with bull calf. S McCanny Dromore £3200 for heifer with bull calf and £2920 for 2018 Cow with bull calf. M McWilliams Seskinore £3020 for 2020 cow with bull calf. R Patterson Fermanagh £2670 for 2021 cow with heifer calf. and £2000 for 2021 cow with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £2660 for second calver with bull calf. D Conroy Fivemiletown £2480 for heifer with heifer calf, £2110 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £1980 for heifer with heifer calf. Portadown producer £2240 for heifer with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers

Sold to £2700 for Charolais (2021) and G Haughey Fintona £2330 for Limousin heifer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good selection on offer in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £930 and £890 for Limousins to K Moore Augher. G Moane Fivemiletown £730 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £650 for Belgian Blues; J Burton Dungannon £640 for Limousin; H Morrison Brookeborough £510 and 470 for Belgian Blues; R Dane Lisbellaw ££505 for Aberdeen Angus; B Hall Fivemiletown £425, £390x 3, £370 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus and N Neal Irvinestown £340 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (under 4 weeks)

M McWilliams Seskinore £720 for Limousin; R Dane Lisbellaw £465 for Aberdeen Angus; H Morrison Brookeborough £300 for Aberdeen Angus and £280 for Belgian Blues; B Hall Fivemiletown £280 for Aberdeen Angus; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £260 for Charolais and N Neal Irvinestown £260 for Speckled Park.

Reared male lumps

G Jordan Newtownbutler £850 for Aberdeen Angus; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £790 for Charolais and £690 for Simmental; G Moane Fivemiletown £750 for Charolais and Clonkee Farms Newtownbutler £390 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

C Williamson Portadown £700 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £630 for Charolais; W Hogg Fivemiletown £620 for Simmental; W Cairns Aghalee £560 for Hereford; R Totten Lisburn £400 for Aberdeen Angus; Clonkee Farms Newtownbutler £390, £380 and £325 for Aberdeen Angus and M/S E L and A Boyd Augher £370 and £320 for Belgian Blues.

