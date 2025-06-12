Breeding sheep selling to £320 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £250
Lambs sold to £157, fat ewes to £250 and breeding sheep to £320.
Leading prices
Lambs
Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 23kgs £157. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 23kgs £153.50. G Millen, Coleraine, 23kgs £152. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 21.5kgs £153. B McVicker, Bushmills, 23kgs £152. John McCallion, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £150. Martin Butler, Ballymena, 23kgs £150. J and C McAlister, Cushendall, 22kgs £149. Paul Deeney, Limavady, 22kgs £149. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 22kgs £148.50. Patrick Sharpe, Cushendall, 20kgs £135. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 19, £113. David Browne, Bushmills, 23kgs £148.50. B Gingles, Larne, Texels, 21kgs £137.
Breeding ewes
Ian McMullan, Glenarm, Crossbred ewes with twins, £320. David Brown, Bushmills, Crossbred ewes with twins, £270.
Fat ewes
David Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk/ewes, £250. K McFadden, Dunloy, Texel, £214. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, Texel, £202. J Sherrard, Limavady, Crossbreds £198. K McFadden, Dunloy, Crossbreds £210. B Moorhead, Liscolman, Charollais, £186. B McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, £180. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, Crossbreds, £170. G Millen, Coleraine, Texel, £194. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £155. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, Texel, £166. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £192. J Sherrard, Ballykelly, Suffolk, £188. Leonard Linton, Armoy, Suffolk, £163.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
