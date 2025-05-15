Breeding sheep selling to £405 for Crossbred hoggets and twins at Armoy Mart
Lambs sold to £170 for a pen of 24kgs lambs from Mr P Dougan, Coleraine.
Fat ewes sold to £248 in a great trade with many ewes over £200.
Fat hoggets were harder, selling to £142.
Leading prices
Breeding sheep
D McAlister, Cushendall, Crossbred hoggets, 2 lambs £405. M Wright, Carnlough, 1 Spotted Texel, 1 lamb, £405. John Campbell, Ballybogey, Crossbred hoggets, twins, £375. Cushendall farmer, Easycare hoggets with twins, £345. Sean McAllister, Ballyvoy, Swaledales with twins, £236.
Spring lambs
Dom Martin, Dunloy, Texel, £265, £165. B and J McCurdy, Bushmills, 23kgs £164. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs £170. John Woodside, Ballycastle, 23kgs £158. Derek Creith, Mosside, 22kgs £157.50. B Moorhead, Liscolman, 26kgs £155. J McHenry, Glenariffe, 22kgs £152. Russell Purdy, Ballymoney, 20kgs £150.
Hoggets
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 25kgs £142. J McHenry, Glenariffe, 24kgs £138. A Loughridge, Ballymoney, 26kgs £136. G Bradley, Armoy, 24kgs £127. Glenariffe farmer, 24kgs £128.
Fat ewes
David McCaughan, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £248. Dom Martin, Dunloy, Suffolk, £230. Christie McHenry, Torr, Texel, £230. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Suffolk, £230. J McHenry, Glenariffe, Dorsets, £222. John Todd, Ballycastle, Texel, £220. Tom Carson, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £214. Derek Creith, Armoy, Texel, £200. Des Kelly, Ballycastle, Texel, £196. B Moorehead, Liscolman, Dorsets, £222.
