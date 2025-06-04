Brisk demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, bullocks selling to £1620

A seasonal entry of store and weanling cattle presented for sale at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 3rd June sold easily to a brisk demand for all stock on offer with store bullocks selling to £1620 for a 395kg Shorthorn (£410).

Weanling males sold to £1060 x 2 for a 220kg Simmentals (£481) with a 240kg Simmental to £1110 (£462).

Weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 360kg Aberdeen Angus (£352) with a 290kg Charolais to £1080 (£372)

Sample prices

Farming Life livestock markets

Store and weanling males

Newtownbutler producer 395kg Shorthorn to £1620 (£410) Derrylin producer 240kg Simmental to £1110 (£462) Derrylin producer 220kg Simmentals to £1060 x 2 (£481) and 220kg Simmentals to £1030 x 2 (£468) Derrylin producer 180kg Simmental to £780 (£433) and Lisbellaw producer 325kg Friesian to £720 (£221) and 195kg Friesian to £540 x 3 (£277).

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£352) Teemore producer 340kg Limousin to £1140 (£335) 280kg Limousins to £880 x 4 (£314) and 275kg Limousins to £880 x 2 (£320) and Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £1080 (£372).

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.