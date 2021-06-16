Bullocks sell to £1400 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £380 for Fleckvieh bull calf for a Aghalee farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £980 for a 402k Hereford bullock from Ballynahinch farmer.

Fat cows topped £1150 for 790k Simmental.

Heifers topped at 558k Limousin for £1260.

Bullocks topped at £1400 for 624k Charolais,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Aghalee farmer Fleckvieh at £380, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Dundrum farmer Montbeliarde at £240, Montbeliarde at £235, Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn £225, Rathfriland farmer Montbeliarde £225 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus £225.

Heifer calves

Clough farmer Limousin at £285, Tamnaharry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270, Newry farmer: Simmental at £260, Hillsborough farmer Limousin at £250, Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn at £240, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus £235, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £ 220, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £220 and Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn at £220

Weanling male calves

Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus 193k at £520 (270ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 402k at £980 (244ppk), Hereford 394k at £955 (243ppk) Hereford 384k at £945 (246), Hereford 378k at £900 (238), Hereford 408k at £950 (232), Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 402k at £980, Hereford 394k at £955, Hereford 408k at £950, Hereford 384k at £945, Hereford 378k at £900, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 392k at £800, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 362k at £790, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 332k at £700, Newcastle farmer Hereford 318k at £700 and Mayobridge farmer Limousin 436k at £690.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Friesian 194k at £480 (247ppk), Aramgh farmer Charolais 286k at £700 (245ppk), Rathfriland farmer Friesian 206k at £480 (233ppk), Aramgh farmer Charolais 351k at £780 (222ppk), Charolais 351k at £780 (222ppk), Rathfriland farmer Friesian 204k at £420 (205ppk), Hilltown farmer Blue 326k ‘at £660 (202ppk), Aramgh farmer Charolais 351k at £780, Charolais 286k at £700, Hilltown farmer Blue 326k at £660, Hereford 314k at £500 and Rathfriland farmer Friesian 206k at £480, Friesian 232k at £460, Friesian 204k ‘at £420.

Fat cows

Kilkeel farmer Hereford 664k at £980 (148), Lisburn farmer Simmental 790k at £1150 (146), Kilkeel farmer Hereford 778k at £1130 (146), Rathfriland farmer Friesian 584k at £640 (110), Lisburn farmer Simmental 790k at £1150, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 778k at £1130, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 664k at £980 and Rathfriland farmer Friesian 584k at £640.

Breeding bulls

Kilkeel farmer Limousin £1930

Store heifers

Kilkeel farmer 492k at £1160 (236ppk), Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 432k at 31015 (235ppk), Dromar farmer Limousin 434k at £1000 (231ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 558k at £1260 (226ppk), Charolais 534k at £1190 (223ppk), Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 360k at £780 (217ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 498k at £1070 (215ppk), Limousin 514k at £1100 (214ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 558k at £1260, Charolais 534k at £1190, Kilkeel farmer 492k at £1160, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 514k at £1100, Limousin at 498k at £1070, Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 432k at £1015, Dromara farmer Limousin 434k at £1000, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 480k at £970, Newry farmer Hereford 476k at £905 and Kilkeel farmer Hereford 474k at £880.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Limousin 570k at £1320 (232ppk), Limousin 594k at £1350 (227), Limousin 568k at £1290 (227), Dromore farmer Charolais 624k at £1400 (225ppk), Jerrettspass farmer Charolais 510k at £1100 (216ppk), Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1150 (213ppk), Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 462k at £980 (212ppk), Dromore farmer Charolais 624k at £1400, Dromara farmer Limousin 594k at £1350, Limousin 570k at £1320, Limousin 568k at £1290, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1150, Dromore farmer Charolais 586k at £1150, Jerrettspass farmer Charolais 510k at £1100, Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 520k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Limousin 508k at £1000 and Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 462k at £980.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and all stock sold to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Katesbridge farmer topped the sale at £5.53 a kilo for 20.9kg at £115.5.

Fat ewes topped at £175 for a Texel ewe from a Kilkeel farmer.

More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £95 to £120 each.

Light lambs

Katesbridge farmer 20.9k at £115.50, Ballynahinch farmer: 21k at £116.50 and Dromore farmer: 21.7k at £115.50,

Spring lambs

Kilkeel farmer 28k at £125, Clough farmer 27k at £124, Dromore farmer 25k at £123, Banbridge farmer 25k at £122, Hilltown farmer 25k at £122, Kilkeel farmer 27.7k at £121, Downpatrick farmer 25.8k at £121, Rathfriland farmer 25k at £121 and Dromore farmer 28k at £120.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer: £175, Ballymartin farmer: £164, Clough farmer: £137, Kilkeel farmer: £136, Dromara farmer: £127, Hilltown farmer: £126, Annahilt farmer: £126, Kilkeel farmer £125, Ballymartin farmer £125 and Rathfriland farmer £124.

Fat rams

Dromara farmer £165, Dromara farmer £153 and Ballyward farmer £126.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.