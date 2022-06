Bullocks sell to £1560 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 1 months old. Topped to £445 for Limousin Bull Calf for a Castlewellan Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £990 for a 500k Angus Bull from Katesbridge Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1360 for 596k Limousin, Heifers topped £1200 for 538k Limousin, Bullocks topped at £1560 for 650k IM,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves : Castlewellan Farmer Limousin at £445, Warrenpoint Farmer Blue at £420, Kilkeel Farmer Blue at £415, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £300, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £285, Lisburn Farmer FCK at £280, Maobridge Farmer Angus at £255, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian at £245, Friesian at £235, Friesian at £230,

Heifer Calves: Warrenpoint Farmer Angus at £345, Angus at £345, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin at £285, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £275, Loughbrickland Farmer Angus at £215, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £200, Lisburn Farmer Angus at £200, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £200, Lisburn Farmer Angus at £190, Angus at £190,

WEANLING Male Calves: Banbridge Farmer Blue 146k at £455 (312), Blue 148k at £450 (305), Warrenpoint Farmer Charolais 294k at £850 (290), Banbridge Farmer Blue 166k at £470 (284), Warringstown Farmer Hereford 220k at £600 (273), Katesbridge Farmer Angus 500k at £990, Warrenpoint Farmer charolais 294k at £850, Rathfriland Farmer Simmental 414k at £850, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental 298k at £780, Simmental 298k at £770, Simmental 294k at £760, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 418k at £760, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental 282k at £760, Simmental 320k at £740, Banbridge Farmer Blue 300k at £695,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Banbridge Farmer Blue 138k at £440 (319), Blue 140k at £440 (315), Blue 128k at £380 (297), Blue 152k at £445 (293), Katesbridge Farmer Angus 352k at £660, Annaclone Farmer Limousin 260k at £650, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental 298k at £630, Banbridge Farmer Blue 238k at £505, Blue 224k at £490, Blue 204k at £485, Warringstown Farmer Charolais 188k at £460, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental 310k at £450, Dromore Farmer Hereford 276k at £450, Banbridge Farmer Blue 152k at £445,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 596k at £1360, FCK 574k at £1050, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 652k at £1040, Lisburn Farmer Hol 636k at £900,

Store Heifers: Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 380k at £850 (224), Limousin 538k at £1200 (223), Newry Farmer Angus 338k at £730 (216), Dromara Farmer Simmental 460k at £990 (216), Simmental 480k at £1000 (209), Greencastle Farmer Limousin 538k at £1200, Banbridge Farmer Hereford 516k at £1040, Dromara Farmer Simmental 480k at £1000, Simmental 460k at £990, Banbridge Farmer Angus 478k at £960, Angus 454k at £910, Greencastle Farmer Hereford 380k at £850, Banbridge Farmer Hereford 468k at £850, Newtownards Farmer Angus 404k at £780, Angus 398k at £770,

Bullocks: Dromara Farmer Blue 494k at £1340 (272), Limousin 480k at £1290 (269), Blue 538k at £1430 (266), Blue 536k at £1400 (262), Blue 550k at £1430 (260), Kilkeel Farmer IM 650k at £1560, Dromara Farmer Blue 550k at £1430, Blue 568k at £1430, Blue 538k at £1430, Angus 574k at £1420, Angus 580k at £1420, Kilkeel Farmer IM 704k at £1410, Dromara Farmer Blue 536k at £1400, Blue 494k at £1340, Limousin 480k at £1290,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a Good trade this week again. Gilford farmer topped the sale at £6.48 a kilo for 22kg at £142.5, Fat ewes topped at £276 for a Texel Ewe from a Katesbridge Farmer. More ewes over the £200 mark this week with plainer ewes from £170 to £195,

Spring LAMBS: Gilford Farmer 28.8k at £153, Cabra Farmer 27.5k at £149.5, Dromara Farmer 25.6kg at £147.5, Banbridge Farmer 24.5kg at £144.50, Waringstown Farmer 26kg at £144.5, Rathfriland Farmer 24.5k at £144, Rathfriland Farmer 22k at £142.5, Dromara Farmer 24kg at £141, Banbridge Farmer 24kg at £140, Banbridge Farmer 27.6k at £140,

FAT EWES : Katesbridge farmer: £276, Warrenpoint farmer: at £274, £224, Banbridge Farmer at £220, Newry Farmer at £214, Warrenpoint Farmer at £214, Dromara Farmer at £198, Warrenpoint Farmer at £194, Annaclone Farmer at £194, Banbridge Farmer at £192,

FAT RAMS: Banbridge Farmer £184, Dromara Farmer £145,