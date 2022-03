Bullocks sell to £1600 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £600 for FCK Bull Calf for a Castlewellan Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £970 for a 422k Limousin Bullock from Banbridge Farmer. Fat Cows topped £980 for 630k Limousin, Heifers topped £1340 for 552k Simmental, Bullocks topped at £1600 for 720k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Castlewellan Farmer FCK at £600, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin at £500, Limousin at £450, Limousin at £435, Limousin at £370, Limousin at £350, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £320, Dromara Farmer Angus at £305, Angus at £290,

Heifer Calves: Hilltown Farmer Limousin at £370, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £320, Kilkeel Farmer Angus at £320, Dromore Farmer Angus at £315, Kilkeel Farmer Angus at £310, Angus at £300, Clough Farmer Speckle Park at £285, Speckle Park at £285, Dromara Farmer Blue at £275.

WEANLING Male Calves: Kilcoo Farmer Hereford 196k at £570 (291), Rostrevor Farmer Limousin 232k at £660 (285), Charolais 286k at £770 (270), Angus 242k at £620 (257), Banbridge Farmer Limousin 368k at £930 (252), Banbridge Farmer Limousin 422k at £970, Limousin 368k at £930, Limousin 402k at £930, Ballymartin Farmer Blue 350k at £830, Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 372k at £800, Banbridge Farmer Limousin 348k at £800, Rostrevor Farmer Charolais 286k at £770, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 306k at £735, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 316k at £700, Newry Farmer Angus 334k at £700,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 262k at £645 (246), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 256k at £625 (244), Rostrevor Farmer Limousin 264k at £630 (239), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 310k at £730 (236), Rostrevor Farmer Limousin 252k at £570 (227), Tandragee Farmer Charolais 458k at £895, Charolais 416k at £780, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 310k at £730, Charolais 342k at £710, Tandragee Farmer Angus 350k at £680, Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 262k at £645, Rostrevor Farmer Angus 352k at £640, Angus 310k at £640, Angus 346k at £640, Tandragee Farmer Limousin 366k at £630,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 630k at £980, Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 476k at £980, Dromore Farmer Blue 482k at £900, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford 542k at £880, Dromara Farmer Simmental 458k at £540,

Store Heifers: Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 552k at £1340 (243), Simmental 494k at £1160 (235), Simmental 484k at £1120 (232), Ballyward Farmer Blue 342k at £790 (231), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 438k at £990 (226), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 446k at £980, (220), Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 552k at £1340, Simmental 494k at £1160, Simmental 484k at £1120, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 506k at £1040, Limousin 474k at £1010, Limousin 438k at £990, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 504k at £980, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 446k at £980, Ballyward Farmer Blue 504k at £945, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 484k at £940,

Bullocks: Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 568k at £1300 (229), Limousin 590k at £1330 (226), Ballymartin Farmer Hereford 580k at £1300 (224), Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 720k at £1600 (222), Ballymartin Farmer Hereford 602k at £1330 (221), Hereford 610k at £1320 (217), Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 720k at £1600, Ballymartin Farmer Hereford 602k at £1330, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 590k at £1330, Ballymartin Farmer Hereford 610k at £1320, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 568k at £1300, Ballymartin Farmer Hereford 580k at £1300, Angus 610k at £1260, Simmental 604k at £1200, Blue 574k at £1180, Dromara Farmer Angus 544k at £1165,

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and Lambs sell to a Good Trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £6.00 a kilo for 13.5kg at £81, Fat ewes topped at £228 for a Texel Ewe from a Kilkeel Farmer. More ewes over the £200 mark this week with plainer ewes from £170 to £195.

LIGHT LAMBS: Ballyward Farmer 13.5k at £81, Castlewellan farmer 19.5k at £114, Banbridge Farmer 19.7kg at £114,

Hoggets: Kilkeel Farmer 41k at £130, Downpatrick Farmer 25.6k at £126.5, Ballynahinch Farmer 27.3k at £126, Richill Farmer 31.3k at £125.5, Rathfriland Farmer 28.9k at £125, Dromara Farmer 29k at £125, Kilkeel Farmer 26.5k at £125, Kilkeel Farmer 23.2k at £125, Kilkeel Farmer 26kg at £125, Rathfriland Farmer 25kg at £125,

FAT EWES : Kilkeel farmer £228, Banbridge farmer at £225, Kilcoo farmer at £198, Newry Farmer at £195, Castlewellan Farmer at £193, Kilkeel Farmer at £182, Newry Farmer at £177, Dromore Farmer at £176, Annaclone Farmer at £170, Castlewellan Farmer at £162,

FAT RAMS: Newry Farmer at £220, Kilcoo Farmer £166, Ballynahinch Farmer at £152, at £150,

EWES AND LAMBS: £220, £200, £190, £175,