The dropped calf section contained calves up to one month old.

Topped to £455 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf for a Katesbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1070 for a 370k Limousin from Castlewellan farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1560 for 712k Limousin.

Heifers topped £1600 for 530k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1650 for 656k Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £420, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390, Friesian at £390, Simmental at £360, Simmental at £360 and Newry farmer Simmental at £360, Simmental at £355, Simmental at £350.

Heifer calves

Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £455, Aberdeen Angus at £455, Belleeks farmer Limousin at £450, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £450, Aberdeen Angus at £400, Rathfriland farmer Galloway at £400, Limousin at £400, Newry farmer Simmental at £275, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250 and Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus at £245.

Weanling male calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais 330k at £1070 (325), Charolais 328k at £980 (299), Banbridge farmer Limousin 360k at £1050 (292), Belleeks farmer Limousin 370k at £1070 (290), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 370k at £1070, Lisburn farmer Charolais 330k at £1070, Banbridge farmer Limousin 360k at £1050, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 426k at £1020, Lisburn farmer Charolais 366k at £1020, Charolais 368k at £1000, Charolais 328k at £980, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 358k at £970, Aberdeen Angus 382k at £910 and Dromore farmer Hereford 376k at £910.

Weanling heifer calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais 294k at £760 (259), Charolais 310k at £770 (248), Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 248k at £600 (242), Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 398k at £820, Lisburn farmer Charolais 310k at £770, Charolais 294k at £760, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 416k at £740, Lisburn farmer Charolais 314k at £720, Charolais 320k at £720, Lisburn farmer Charolais 336k at £690, Charolais 330k at £660, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 324k at £630 and Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 248k at £600.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Rostrevor farmer Limousin 712k at £1560, Ballyward farmer Limousin 594k at £1520, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 70k at £1180, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 498k at £1040, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 560k at £100 and Newry farmer Hereford 602k at £860, Belgian Blue 530k at £780.

Store heifers

Lisburn farmer Charolais 530k at £1600, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 608k at £1580, Lisburn farmer Charolais 518k at £1500, Annaclone farmer Charolais 532k at £1420, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 548k at £1400, Annaclone farmer Charolais 526k at £1400, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 570k at £1380, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 584k at £1360, Stabiliser 586k at £1350, Stabiliser 542k at £1230, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 532k at £1220 and Dromore farmer Stabiliser 528k at £1190.

Bullocks

Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 656k at £1650, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 504k at £1230 and Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 462k at £1180, Belgian Blue 472k at £1170, Belgian Blue 420k at £1080.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £4.77 a kilo for 14.9kg at £71.

Fat ewes topped at £236 for a Texel ewe from a Kilkeel farmer.

More ewes over the £200 mark this week with plainer ewes from £124 to £150.

Hoggets

Banbridge farmer 28k at £117, Dromore farmer 29kg at £116, Ballynahinch farmer 28.8k at £116, Downpatrick farmer 27.5kg at £115, Poyntzpass farmer 26.7k at £115, Loughbrickland farmer 24.4k at £114. Portaferry farmer 27.2k at £112.50, Downpatrick farmer 24.3k at £110, Dromore farmer 27k at £110 and Hilltown farmer 24k at £110.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer: £236, at £220, Hilltown farmer at £150, Kilkeel farmer at £140, Keady farmer at £135, Hilltown farmer at £127, Rathfriland farmer at £127, Downpatrick farmer at £125, Poyntzpass farmer at £125 and Ballymartin farmer at £124.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £130 and Banbridge farmer at £140,

