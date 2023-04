The dropped calf section contained calves up to 4 months old. Topped to £540 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1400 for a 464k Charolais from Downpatrick farmer.

Fat cows topped £1780 for 808k Belgian Blue.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1400 for 576k Simmental.

Bullocks topped at £1800 for 728k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus £540, Aberdeen Angus at £500, Belgian Blue at £490, Aberdeen Angus at £450, Belgian Blue at £450, Aberdeen Angus at £440, Saintfield farmer Limousin at £385, Dromara farmer Charolais at £380, Charolais at £370 and Katesbridge farmer Friesian at £360.

Heifer calves

Gilford farmer Hereford at £470, Kilkeel farmer Charolais at £350, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Saintfield farmer Limousin at £300, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue at £265, Saintfield farmer Limousin at £260, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £250, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £245 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240.

Weanling male calves

Kilkeel farmer Charolais 224k at £860 (384), Charolais 242k at £900 (372), Charolais 252k at £910 (362), Charolais 184k at £660 (359), Downpatrick farmer Charolais 464k at £1400, Charolais 460k at £1380, Belgian Blue 480k at £1130, Warrenpoint farmer Charolais 420k at £1100, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 348k at £1080, Annalong farmer Charolais 338k at £1020, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 440k at £1010 and Kilkeel farmer Charolais 282k at £930, Charolais 252k at £910, Charolais 242k at £900.

Weanling heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Charolais 220k at £790 (360), Charolais 222k at £790 (356), Charolais 246k at £800 (325), Warrenpoint farmer Charolais 388k at £1030, Annalong farmer Charolais 324k at £850, Banbridge farmer Hereford 382k at £840, Annalong farmer Charolais 312k at £840, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 328k at £800, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 246k at £800, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 372k at £800, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 220k at £790, Charolais 222k at £790 and Warrenpoint farmer Charolais 328k at £780.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 808k at £1780, Dromara farmer Limousin 612k at £1410, Waringstown farmer Hereford 696k at £1300, Leitrim farmer Hereford 614k at £1150, Waringstown farmer Hereford 630k at £1100 and Leitrim farmer Limousin 590k at £1080.

Suckler cows

Kilkeel farmer springer Simmental at £1180.

Store heifers

poyntzpass farmer Charolais 370k at £1070 (290), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 338k at £960 (284), Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 414k at £1150 (278) Banbridge farmer Simmental 576k at £1400, Aberdeen Angus 514k at £1340, Aberdeen Angus 564k at £1340, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 542k at £1320, Aberdeen Angus 550k at £1310, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 502k at £1290, Ballyward farmer Simmental 476k at £1190, Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 442k at £1170, Limousin 414k at £1150 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 470k at £1120.

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 392k at £1210 (309), Charolais 420k at £1290 (307), Armagh farmer Shorthorn 424k at £1230 (290), Dromara farmer Charolais 728k at £1800, Newcastle farmer Simmental 564k at £1500, Dromara farmer Charolais 626k at £1500, Armagh farmer Limousin 624k at £1500, Dromara farmer Charolais 590k at £1490, Dromara farmer Limousin 614k at £1460, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 562k at £1430, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 524k at £1400, Dromara farmer Limousin 546k at £1400, Dromara farmer Blonde 582k at £1400 and Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 590k at £1390,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again. Ballymartin farmer topped the sale at £6.19 a kilo for 21kg at £130, fat ewes topped at £167 for a Texel ewe from a Rathfriland farmer. More ewes over the £158 mark this week with plainer ewes from £135 to £155,

Spring lambs

Kilkeel farmer 26k at £140, Ballyward farmer 24k at £135, Kilkeel farmer 22.5k at £132.50, Ballyward farmer 23.5k at £132.50, Ballyward farmer 22k at £132, Clough farmer 22.2k at £131.50, Rostrevor farmer 22.6k at £130, Ballymartin farmer 21k at £130, Newry farmer 21.8k at £129 and Newry farmer 21k at £128.

Hoggets

Rathfriland farmer 31k at £14.504, Banbridge farmer 32.80k at £141.50, Rathfriland farmer 27kg at £140, Dromara farmer 30k at £140. Hilltown farmer 31k at £140, Banbridge farmer 31k at £139.50, Poyntzpass farmer 30k at £138.50, Lisburn farmer 28.4k at £137, 41k at £133.50 and Banbridge farmer 25.4k at £132.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer at £167, Ballyward farmer at £167, Katesbridge farmer at £161, Kilkeel farmer at £152, Newry farmer at £156, Ballyward farmer at £149, Castlewellan farmer at £148, Dromore farmer at £141, Hilltown farmer at £140 and Dromore farmer at £139.

Fat rams

Hilltown farmer at £162, Dromara farmer at £156 and Newry farmer at £134.

Ewes and lambs

Kinallen farmer at £295, Jerrettspass farmer at £260, Castlewellan farmer at £260 and Glenanna farmer at £250.