Good show of cattle in town on Friday.

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old. Topped to £575 for Belgium Blue Bull Calf for a Gilford Farmer, weanling heifer calves topped to £1190 for a 344kg from a Kilcoo Farmer.

Fat cows topped £1820 for 738kg, Simmental heiferstopped £1510 for 618kg Simmental, bullock’s topped at £1860 for 750kg Belgium Blue.

Droped calves and youngstock

Bull calves

Gilfrod Farmer Blue at £575, £565, £550, £545, £530, £510, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £500, Gilford Farmer Blue at £500, £490 & £490.

Heifer calves

Gilford Farmer Blue at £515, £500, £500, £500, £495, £495, £480, £480, £480, £465, £455 & £455.

Weanling male calves

Ballynahinch Farmer, Simmental 346k at £1140, Simmental 296k at £1020, Ballymartin Farmer Hereford 418k at £970, Ballynahinch Farmer Simmental 276k at £965, Simmental 264k at £850, Ballynahinch Farmer Angus 308k at £690, Katesbridge Farmer Friesian 328k at £650, Simmental 232k at £580, Banbridge Farmer Angus 218k at £530, and £500.

Weanling heifer calves

Kilcoo Farmer Blonde 344k at £1190, Tassagh Farmer Charolais 402k at £1100, Banbridge Farmer Limousin 432k at £1050, Tassagh Farmer Galloway 416k at £980, Banbridge Farmer Limousin 446k at £970, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 346k at £920, Banbridge Farmer Blue 340k at £900, Tassagh Farmer Angus 374kg at £890, Angus 354k at £880 and Angus 352k at £840.

Fat cows

Katesbridge Farmer Simmental 738k at £1820, Downpatrick Farmer Angus 768k at £1740, Katesbridge Farmer Simmental 806k at £1700, Simmental 848kg at £1630, Kilcoo Farmer Blonde 704k at £1500, Downpatrick Farmer Hereford 754k at £1340, Limousin 678k at £1160, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 756kg at £1140, Banbridge Farmer Norweigan Red 776k at £1100, Norweigan Red 746k at £1100, Ballyward Farmer, Limousin Bull, 1000k at £1700.

Heifers

Dromara Farmer Simmental 618k at £1510, Dromara Farmer Angus 516k at £1480, Rathfriland Farmer Norweigan Red 558k at £1440, NorRed 554k at £1410, Newry Farmer Limousin 598k at £1310, Dromara Farmer Hereford 542k at £1150, Collone Farmer Blue 388K at £900, Irish Moile 362k at £890, Charolais 346k at £700, Charolais 288k at £620.

Bullocks

Rathfriland Farmer Blue 750k at £1860, Newcastle Farmer Montbeliarde 776k at £1630, Hereford 710k at £1610, Hereford 648k at £1520, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 582k at £1470, Friesian 596k at £1460, Castlewellan Farmer 506k at £1350, Dromara Farmer Limousin 486k at £1340, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 468k at £1330 and Rathfriland Farmer Friesian 580k at £1300.

Fat ewes selling to top of £210 at the co-op

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock selling to a good trade.

Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Armagh farmer topped the sale at £6.59 a kilo for 24kg at £158, Fat ewes topped at £210. More ewes over the £190 mark this week with plainer ewes from £172 to £183.

Spring lambs

Saintfield Farmer 30k at £176, Kilkeel Farmer 27k at £170, Warrenpoint Farmer 28k at £161, Armagh Farmer 24k at £158, Banbridge Farmer 25.7k at £155.50, Annaclone Farmer 24k at £150, Kilkeel Farmer 24.7k at £146, Cabra Farmer 26k at £146, Rostrevor Farmer 24k at £144.50, Annaclone Farmer 25k at £144.

Fat ewes

Armagh Farmer at £210, Kilkeel Farmer at £190, Newry Farmer at £183. Ballyroney Farmer at £182, Katesbridge Farmer at £174, Kilkeel Farmer at £174, Rathfriland farmer at £174, Ballinaskeagh Farmer at £173, Cabra Farmer at £172, Dromara Farmer at £172.

