Bullocks selling to a top of £2430 at Rathfriland Co-op

Seasonal show of cattle in town last Friday, with the dropped calf section a roaring trade, contained calves up to six months old, topped to £1120 for Belgian Blue calf for a Katesbridge farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1890 for a 402kg from a Mayobridge farmer.

Fat cows topped £2070 for 662kg, Simmental.

Cows and calves topped at at £2320.

Rathfriland Mart

Dairy cows topped at £2150.

Heifers topped £1900 for 488kg Simmental.

Bullocks topped at £2430 for 706kg Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £1120, Belgian Blue at £1100, Limousin at £1090, Belgian Blue at £1080, at £990, Aberdeen Angus at £970, Belgian Blue at £970, Belgian Blue at £940, Aberdeen Angus at £900 and Aberdeen Angus at £900.

Heifer calves

Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £890, Aberdeen Angus at £850, Aberdeen Angus at £730, Aberdeen Angus at £710, Aberdeen Angus at £710, Aberdeen Angus at £690, Aberdeen Angus at £680, Aberdeen Angus at £630, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £600 and Dromara farmer Charolais at £550.

Weanlings

Male calves

Mayobridge farmer Limousin 402k at £1890 and Downpatrick farmer Hereford 352k at £1260, Aberdeen Angus 298k at £1230, Hereford 320k at £1160, Aberdeen Angus 274k at £1120, Hereford 276k at £1040, Hereford 280k at £990, Hereford 244k at £850.

Weanling heifer calves

Downpatrick farmer Limousin 278k at £1300, Limousin 260k at £1130, Limousin 254k at £1050, Charolais 222k at £940 and Kilkeel farmer Charolais 232k at £890.

Fat cows

Lurgan farmer Simmental 662k at £2070, Charolais 594k at £1600, Hereford 616k at £1510, Moy farmer Aberdeen Angus 512k at £1470, Aghalee farmer 628k at £1330, Annalong farmer 674k at £1210, Lurgan farmer Stabiliser 502k at £1100 and Armagh farmer Hereford 520k at £900.

Cows and calves

Hillsborough farmer Saler at £2320 and Kilkeel farmer Simmental cow and Charolais calf at £1780.

Dairy cows

Ballynahinch farmer Holstein at £2150, Friesian at £2000, Holstein at £1700.

Heifers

Lurgan farmer Simmental 488k at £1900 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 434k at £1880, Aberdeen Angus 418k at £1570, Belgian Blue 398k at £1500, Aberdeen Angus 374k at £1390.

Bullocks

Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 706k at £2470 and Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 484k at £1890, Aberdeen Angus 434k at £1710, Aberdeen Angus 450k at £1690, Aberdeen Angus 404k at £1620, Aberdeen Angus 400k at £1570, Aberdeen Angus 342k at £1400, Aberdeen Angus 372k at £1400, Aberdeen Angus 362k at £1320.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep in town, fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £6.40 a kilo for 19kg at £121.50.

Fat ewes topped at £206.

More ewes over the £200 mark this week with plainer ewes from £164 to £182.

Spring lambs

Banbridge farmer 28k at £160, Portaferry farmer 27.6k at £145, Katesbridge farmer 26.5k at £145, Dromara farmer 26k at £140, Kilcoo farmer 26k at £140, Hilltown farmer 23.5k at £138, Newcastle farmer 24k at £138, Kilcoo farmer 22.3k at £137, Rathfriland farmer 24.3k at £137 and Rathfriland farmer 23.9k at £136.

Fat ewes

Ballynahinch farmer at £206, Banbridge farmer at £200, Clough farmer at £182, at £180, Ballynahinch farmer at £175, Annaclone farmer at £170 and Clough farmer at £164.

Fat rams

Portaferry farmer at £180 and Dromara farmer at £150.