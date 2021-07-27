Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,200 at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: A very strong seasonal show of 60 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 26th July which resulted in another solid trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,200 for a 560kg Charolais at £2.14 per kg and to a top of £2.91 per kilo for a Charolais 268kg at £780.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,480 for a 598kg Belgian Blue at £2.47 per kg and to a top of £2.50 per kilo for a Limousin 500kg at £1,250.
A good show of fat cows were presented for sale and were also a solid trade selling to a top price of £1,170 for a 672kg Aberdeen Angus at £1.74 per kilo.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Swatragh producer; Charolais, 560kg at £1,200 = 2.14p; Charolais, 420kg at £900 = 2.14p; Limousin, 380kg at £780 = 2.05p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,160 = 2.27p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 268kg at £780 = 2.91p; Limousin, 322kg at £800 = 2.48p; Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus,444kg at £840 = 1.89p; Friesian, 460kg at £810 = 1.76p; Aberdeen Angus,460kg at £870 = 1.89p; Friesian, 428kg at £670 = 1.57p; Aberdeen Angus,428kg at £740 = 1.73p; Aberdeen Angus,390kg at £680 = 1.74p; Aberdeen Angus,474kg at £930 = 1.96p; Aberdeen Angus,442kg at £780 = 1.76p; Ballymoney producer; Shorthorn beef, 490kg at £890 = 1.82p; Gal,508kg at £950 = 1.87p; Shorthorn beef, 554kg at £1,020 = 1.84p; Belted Galloway, 462kg at £850 = 1.84p; Limousin, 460kg at £980 = 2.13p; Charolais, 522kg at £980 = 1.88p; and Donemana producer; Belgian Blue, 358kg at £710 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 348kg at £690 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 408kg at £850 = 2.08p; Belgian Blue, 364kg at £690 = 1.90p; Belgian Blue, 350kg at £740 = 2.11p.
Heifers
Kilrea producer; Limousin, 500kg at £1,250 = 2.50p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 598kg at £1,480 = 2.47p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 376kg at £810 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus,494kg at £850 = 1.72p; Limousin, 434kg at £970 = 2.24p; Limousin, 440kg at £900 = 2.05p; Draperstown producer; Simmental, 468kg at £1,050 = 2.24p; Limousin, 412kg at £860 = 2.09p; Limousin, 388kg at £750 = 1.93p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus,346kg at £690 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus,424kg at £780 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus,348kg at £700 = 2.01p and Dungannon producer; Limousin, 394kg at £740 = 1.88p; Shorthorn beef, 292kg at £610 = 2.09p; Simmental, 366kg at £560 = 1.53p; Shorthorn beef, 402kg at £710 = 1.77p; Hereford, 376kg at £600 = 1.60p; Hereford, 344kg at £580 = 1.69p; Friesian, 302kg at £460 = 1.52p; Limousin, 376kg at £700 = 1.86p; Hereford, 308kg at £550 = 1.79p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £115 and fat ewes to £175.
An excellent show of almost 1,500 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 24th July.
350 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £175.
Over 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £115 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy weight: Omagh producer; 27kg at £115.00 = 4.26p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £114.00 = 4.07p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £112.00 = 4.15p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p; Pomeroy producer; 25.5kg at £108.00 = 4.24p; Toomebridge producer; 25.5kg at £107.50 = 4.22p; Aghadowey producer; 24.6kg at £107.00 = 4.35p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £106.50 = 4.35p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £106.00 = 4.24p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £106.00 = 3.93p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £105.00 = 4.20p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £105.00 = 4.04p; Maghera producer; 25.25kg at £104.50 = 4.14p; Kilrea producer; 24.6kg at £103.50 = 4.21p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £103.50 = 4.31p and Ballymena producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p.
Mid-weight: Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £106.50 =4.53p; Maghera producer; 23.6kg at £105.00 = 4.45p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £103.50 = 4.40p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Coleraine producer; 22.5kg at £102.50 = 4.56p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Swatragh producer; 23.8kg at £102.00 = 4.29p; Kilrea producer; 23.6kg at £101.50 = 4.30p; Donemana producer; 23kg at £101.50 = 4.41p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at 101.50 = 4.51p; Magherafelt producer; 23.25kg at £101.00 = 4.34p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £100.50 = 4.47p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £99.50 = 4.52p; Cloughmills producer; 23.25kg at £99.50 = 4.28p; Kilrea producer; 22.8kg at £99.00 = 4.34p and Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £98.00 = 4.41p.
Light weight lambs: Coleraine producer; 18kg at £85.50 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 18kg at £83.50 =4.64p; Coagh producer; 18.9kg at £83.50 = 4.42p; Bushmills producer; 18kg at £83.00 = 4.61p;Bushmills producer; 18kg at £82.50 = 4.58p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £82.00 = 4.82p; Moneymore producer; 18.5kg at £81.50 =4.41p; Portglenone producer; 16kg at £75.00 = 4.69p; Rasharkin producer; 17kg at £77.00 = 4.53p; Kilrea producer; 16.5kg at £77.00 = 4.67p; Magherafelt producer; 14.5kg at £75.00 = 5.17p; Limavady producer; 15.5kg at £72.50 =4.68p and Maghera producer; 13.5kg at £72.00 = 5.33p.
Fat ewes: Glenarm producer £175; Coleraine producer £169 and Glenarm producer £157.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
Thursday evenings sale produced a very solid trade for the 350 quality sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.
Quality ewe lambs topped at £108.
Quality hoggets topped at £202.
More stock required to meet a strong demand.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.