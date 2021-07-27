Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,200 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,200 for a 560kg Charolais at £2.14 per kg and to a top of £2.91 per kilo for a Charolais 268kg at £780.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,480 for a 598kg Belgian Blue at £2.47 per kg and to a top of £2.50 per kilo for a Limousin 500kg at £1,250.

A good show of fat cows were presented for sale and were also a solid trade selling to a top price of £1,170 for a 672kg Aberdeen Angus at £1.74 per kilo.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 560kg at £1,200 = 2.14p; Charolais, 420kg at £900 = 2.14p; Limousin, 380kg at £780 = 2.05p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,160 = 2.27p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 268kg at £780 = 2.91p; Limousin, 322kg at £800 = 2.48p; Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus,444kg at £840 = 1.89p; Friesian, 460kg at £810 = 1.76p; Aberdeen Angus,460kg at £870 = 1.89p; Friesian, 428kg at £670 = 1.57p; Aberdeen Angus,428kg at £740 = 1.73p; Aberdeen Angus,390kg at £680 = 1.74p; Aberdeen Angus,474kg at £930 = 1.96p; Aberdeen Angus,442kg at £780 = 1.76p; Ballymoney producer; Shorthorn beef, 490kg at £890 = 1.82p; Gal,508kg at £950 = 1.87p; Shorthorn beef, 554kg at £1,020 = 1.84p; Belted Galloway, 462kg at £850 = 1.84p; Limousin, 460kg at £980 = 2.13p; Charolais, 522kg at £980 = 1.88p; and Donemana producer; Belgian Blue, 358kg at £710 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 348kg at £690 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 408kg at £850 = 2.08p; Belgian Blue, 364kg at £690 = 1.90p; Belgian Blue, 350kg at £740 = 2.11p.

Heifers

Kilrea producer; Limousin, 500kg at £1,250 = 2.50p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 598kg at £1,480 = 2.47p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 376kg at £810 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus,494kg at £850 = 1.72p; Limousin, 434kg at £970 = 2.24p; Limousin, 440kg at £900 = 2.05p; Draperstown producer; Simmental, 468kg at £1,050 = 2.24p; Limousin, 412kg at £860 = 2.09p; Limousin, 388kg at £750 = 1.93p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus,346kg at £690 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus,424kg at £780 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus,348kg at £700 = 2.01p and Dungannon producer; Limousin, 394kg at £740 = 1.88p; Shorthorn beef, 292kg at £610 = 2.09p; Simmental, 366kg at £560 = 1.53p; Shorthorn beef, 402kg at £710 = 1.77p; Hereford, 376kg at £600 = 1.60p; Hereford, 344kg at £580 = 1.69p; Friesian, 302kg at £460 = 1.52p; Limousin, 376kg at £700 = 1.86p; Hereford, 308kg at £550 = 1.79p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £115 and fat ewes to £175.

An excellent show of almost 1,500 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 24th July.

350 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £175.

Over 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £115 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Omagh producer; 27kg at £115.00 = 4.26p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £114.00 = 4.07p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £112.00 = 4.15p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p; Pomeroy producer; 25.5kg at £108.00 = 4.24p; Toomebridge producer; 25.5kg at £107.50 = 4.22p; Aghadowey producer; 24.6kg at £107.00 = 4.35p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £106.50 = 4.35p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £106.00 = 4.24p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £106.00 = 3.93p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £105.00 = 4.20p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £105.00 = 4.04p; Maghera producer; 25.25kg at £104.50 = 4.14p; Kilrea producer; 24.6kg at £103.50 = 4.21p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £103.50 = 4.31p and Ballymena producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p.

Mid-weight: Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £106.50 =4.53p; Maghera producer; 23.6kg at £105.00 = 4.45p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £103.50 = 4.40p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Coleraine producer; 22.5kg at £102.50 = 4.56p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Swatragh producer; 23.8kg at £102.00 = 4.29p; Kilrea producer; 23.6kg at £101.50 = 4.30p; Donemana producer; 23kg at £101.50 = 4.41p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at 101.50 = 4.51p; Magherafelt producer; 23.25kg at £101.00 = 4.34p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £100.50 = 4.47p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £99.50 = 4.52p; Cloughmills producer; 23.25kg at £99.50 = 4.28p; Kilrea producer; 22.8kg at £99.00 = 4.34p and Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £98.00 = 4.41p.

Light weight lambs: Coleraine producer; 18kg at £85.50 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 18kg at £83.50 =4.64p; Coagh producer; 18.9kg at £83.50 = 4.42p; Bushmills producer; 18kg at £83.00 = 4.61p;Bushmills producer; 18kg at £82.50 = 4.58p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £82.00 = 4.82p; Moneymore producer; 18.5kg at £81.50 =4.41p; Portglenone producer; 16kg at £75.00 = 4.69p; Rasharkin producer; 17kg at £77.00 = 4.53p; Kilrea producer; 16.5kg at £77.00 = 4.67p; Magherafelt producer; 14.5kg at £75.00 = 5.17p; Limavady producer; 15.5kg at £72.50 =4.68p and Maghera producer; 13.5kg at £72.00 = 5.33p.

Fat ewes: Glenarm producer £175; Coleraine producer £169 and Glenarm producer £157.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Thursday evenings sale produced a very solid trade for the 350 quality sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.

Quality ewe lambs topped at £108.

Quality hoggets topped at £202.

More stock required to meet a strong demand.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.