Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,330 at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: A strong seasonal show of 50 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 24th May which resulted in another excellent trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,330 for a 584kg Limousin at £2.28 per kg and to a top of £2.41 per kilo for a Simmental 290kg at £700.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,340 for a 564kg Charolais at £2.38 per kg and to a top of £2.40 per kilo for a Charolais 492kg at £1,180.
A lot more stock required to meet demand.
Sample prices
Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Limousin, 584kg at £1,330 = 2.28p; Limousin, 462kg at £920 = 1.99p; Charolais,470kg at £1,100 = 2.34p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 368kg at £780 = 2.12p; Simmental, 290kg at £700 = 2.41p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 564kg at £1,170 = 2.07p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 492kg at £860 = 1.75p; Hereford, 520kg at £940 = 1.81p; Hereford, 532kg at £880 = 1.65p; Hereford, 492kg at £740 = 1.50p; Friesian, 502kg at £770 = 1.53p; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £940 = 1.89p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 532kg at £1,080 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £940 = 1.89p and Kilrea producer; Limousin, 374kg at £680 = 1.82p; Simmental, 416kg at £840 = 2.02p.
Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 564kg at £1,340 = 2.38p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,180 = 2.40p; Limousin, 566kg at £1,280 = 2.26; Charolais, 530kg at £1,170 = 2.21p; Limousin, 616kg at £1,210 = 1.96p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,190 = 2.32p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 390kg at £860 = 2.21p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,180 = 2.15; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 432kg at £900 = 2.08p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,080 = 2.05p; Saler, 394kg at £860 = 2.18p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 506kg at £880 = 1.74p; Shorthorn beef, 504kg at £850 = 1.69p; Limousin, 516kg at £900 = 1.74p; Fleckvieh, 434kg at £800 = 1.84p; Fleckvieh, 430kg at £850 = 1.98p; Simmental, 508kg at £880 = 1.73p.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £325. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £220.
Hoggets to £174.
Thursday evenings sale produced a very solid trade for 200 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.
Sample prices:
Ewes and lambs:
Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £325; Maghera producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £210; Swatragh producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £200; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £172; Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £220; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £198; Draperstown producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £196; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £188 and Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £182.
Weekly sheep sale - lambs selling to £160 and fat ewes to £182.
An excellent show of over 850 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 22nd May. 300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £182. Over 500 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £160.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy weight: Swatragh producer; 29kg at £160.00 = 5.52p; Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £149.00 = 5.32p; Garvagh producer; 24.8kg at £144.00 = 5.81p; Claudy producer; 24kg at £144.00 = 6.00p; Portglenone producer; 25kg at £142.00 = 5.68p; Garvagh producer; 30kg at £141.00 = 4.70p; Cookstown producer; 25.3kg at £140.00 = 5.53p; Kilrea producer; 25.6kg at £139.00 = 5.43p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £138.00 = 5.52p; Draperstown producer; 25.5kg at £137.00 = 5.37p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £137.00 = 5.83p and Maghera producer; 24.3kg at £137.00 = 5.64p.
Mid-weight: Kilrea producer; 23.75kg at £143.00 = 6.02p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £142.00 = 6.28p; Coleraine producer; 22.9kg at £142.00 = 6.20p; Ballymoney producer; 23.25kg at £141.00 = 6.06p; Kilrea producer; 22.6kg at £139.00 = 6.15p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £139.00 = 6.32p; Limavady producer; 22.3kg at £139.00 = 6.23p; Glarryford producer; 22kg at £139.00 = 6.32p; Limavady producer; 21.75kg at £138.00 = 6.34p; Toomebridge producer; 23kg at £136.00 =5.91p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £135.00 = 6.14p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £134.00 = 5.83p; Ballymoney producer; 20.6kg at £133.00 = 6.46p; Bellaghy producer; 21.2kg at £133.00 = 6.27p; Claudy producer; 21kg at £132.00 = 6.29p; Claudy producer; 21kg at £132.00 = 6.29p and Kilrea producer; 21.3kg at £132.00 = 6.20p.
Light weight lambs: Rasharkin producer; 20kg at £119.00 =5.95p; Portglenone producer; 20.3kg at £115.00 = 5.67p; Dersertmartin producer; 19.2kg at £114.00 = 5.94p; Ballymoney producer; 19.3kg at £109.00 = 5.65p; Swatragh producer; 18.6kg at £108.00 = 5.81p; Coleraine producer; 18.9kg at £104.00 = 5.50p; Rasharkin producer; 17.5kg at £92.00 = 5.26p; Ballycastle producer; 12kg at £76.00 = 6.33p.
Fat ewes: Coleraine producer £182; Ballymoney producer £182; Ballymoney producer; £155.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Sheep breeding sales resume Thursday 22nd July 7.30pm.