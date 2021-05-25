Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,330 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,330 for a 584kg Limousin at £2.28 per kg and to a top of £2.41 per kilo for a Simmental 290kg at £700.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,340 for a 564kg Charolais at £2.38 per kg and to a top of £2.40 per kilo for a Charolais 492kg at £1,180.

A lot more stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Limousin, 584kg at £1,330 = 2.28p; Limousin, 462kg at £920 = 1.99p; Charolais,470kg at £1,100 = 2.34p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 368kg at £780 = 2.12p; Simmental, 290kg at £700 = 2.41p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 564kg at £1,170 = 2.07p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 492kg at £860 = 1.75p; Hereford, 520kg at £940 = 1.81p; Hereford, 532kg at £880 = 1.65p; Hereford, 492kg at £740 = 1.50p; Friesian, 502kg at £770 = 1.53p; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £940 = 1.89p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 532kg at £1,080 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £940 = 1.89p and Kilrea producer; Limousin, 374kg at £680 = 1.82p; Simmental, 416kg at £840 = 2.02p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 564kg at £1,340 = 2.38p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,180 = 2.40p; Limousin, 566kg at £1,280 = 2.26; Charolais, 530kg at £1,170 = 2.21p; Limousin, 616kg at £1,210 = 1.96p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,190 = 2.32p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 390kg at £860 = 2.21p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,180 = 2.15; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 432kg at £900 = 2.08p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,080 = 2.05p; Saler, 394kg at £860 = 2.18p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 506kg at £880 = 1.74p; Shorthorn beef, 504kg at £850 = 1.69p; Limousin, 516kg at £900 = 1.74p; Fleckvieh, 434kg at £800 = 1.84p; Fleckvieh, 430kg at £850 = 1.98p; Simmental, 508kg at £880 = 1.73p.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £325. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £220.

Hoggets to £174.

Thursday evenings sale produced a very solid trade for 200 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.

Sample prices:

Ewes and lambs:

Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £325; Maghera producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £210; Swatragh producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £200; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £172; Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £220; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £198; Draperstown producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £196; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £188 and Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £182.

Weekly sheep sale - lambs selling to £160 and fat ewes to £182.

An excellent show of over 850 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 22nd May. 300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £182. Over 500 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £160.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Swatragh producer; 29kg at £160.00 = 5.52p; Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £149.00 = 5.32p; Garvagh producer; 24.8kg at £144.00 = 5.81p; Claudy producer; 24kg at £144.00 = 6.00p; Portglenone producer; 25kg at £142.00 = 5.68p; Garvagh producer; 30kg at £141.00 = 4.70p; Cookstown producer; 25.3kg at £140.00 = 5.53p; Kilrea producer; 25.6kg at £139.00 = 5.43p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £138.00 = 5.52p; Draperstown producer; 25.5kg at £137.00 = 5.37p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £137.00 = 5.83p and Maghera producer; 24.3kg at £137.00 = 5.64p.

Mid-weight: Kilrea producer; 23.75kg at £143.00 = 6.02p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £142.00 = 6.28p; Coleraine producer; 22.9kg at £142.00 = 6.20p; Ballymoney producer; 23.25kg at £141.00 = 6.06p; Kilrea producer; 22.6kg at £139.00 = 6.15p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £139.00 = 6.32p; Limavady producer; 22.3kg at £139.00 = 6.23p; Glarryford producer; 22kg at £139.00 = 6.32p; Limavady producer; 21.75kg at £138.00 = 6.34p; Toomebridge producer; 23kg at £136.00 =5.91p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £135.00 = 6.14p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £134.00 = 5.83p; Ballymoney producer; 20.6kg at £133.00 = 6.46p; Bellaghy producer; 21.2kg at £133.00 = 6.27p; Claudy producer; 21kg at £132.00 = 6.29p; Claudy producer; 21kg at £132.00 = 6.29p and Kilrea producer; 21.3kg at £132.00 = 6.20p.

Light weight lambs: Rasharkin producer; 20kg at £119.00 =5.95p; Portglenone producer; 20.3kg at £115.00 = 5.67p; Dersertmartin producer; 19.2kg at £114.00 = 5.94p; Ballymoney producer; 19.3kg at £109.00 = 5.65p; Swatragh producer; 18.6kg at £108.00 = 5.81p; Coleraine producer; 18.9kg at £104.00 = 5.50p; Rasharkin producer; 17.5kg at £92.00 = 5.26p; Ballycastle producer; 12kg at £76.00 = 6.33p.

Fat ewes: Coleraine producer £182; Ballymoney producer £182; Ballymoney producer; £155.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.