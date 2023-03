The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old.

Topped to £480 for Simmental bull calf for a Armagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1370 for a 458k Belgian Blue from Armagh farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1620 for 696k, Limousin.

Heifers topped £1420 for 544k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1700 for 622k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Armagh farmer Simmental £480, Annaclone farmer Limousin at £440, Armagh farmer Simmental at £410, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £370, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Lisburn farmer Simmental at £290 and Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn at £290.

Heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £530, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £420, Aberdeen Angus at £420, Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £325, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £320, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Aberdeen Angus at £310, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £305 and Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £290.

Weanling male calves

Annaclone farmer Charolais 241k at £780 (324), Moira farmer Charolais 330k at £1050 (318), Charolais 344k at £1070 (311), Dromore farmer Limousin 228k at £690 (303), Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 458k at £1370, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 406k at £1170, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 458k at £1130, Moira farmer Charolais 362k at £1080, Charolais 344k at £1070, Ballyward farmer Hereford 400k at £1070, Armagh farmer Hereford 456k at £1050, Moira farmer Charolais 330k at £1050 and Ballyward farmer Hereford 358k at £990, Hereford 362k at £960.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 168k at £500 (298), Annaclone farmer Limousin 284k at £760 (268), Limousin 284k at £760 (268), Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 398k at £1040, Annaclone farmer Limousin 360k at £940, Ballyward farmer Limousin 364k at £880, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 316k at £840, Annaclone farmer Limousin 340k at £800, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 322k at £780, Annaclone farmer Limousin 284k at £760 and Ballyward farmer Hereford 348k at £740.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyward farmer Limousin 696k at £1620, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 730k at £1480, Corbet farmer Friesian 572k at £1290, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 666k at £1220, Fleckvieh 624k at £1130, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 598k at £1080, Dromore farmer Friesian 564k at £990, Kilkeel farmer Montbeliarde 594k at £940, Charolais 518k at £840 and Corbet farmer Friesian 552k at £710,

Springing cows

Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus cow at £1120 and Bryansford farmer Aberdeen Angus cow at £910, Aberdeen Angus cow at £820.

Store heifers

Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 230k at £840 (365), Belgian Blue 376k at £1050 (280), Ballymartin farmer Simmental 250k at £680 (272), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 544k at £1420, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 562k at £1330, Aberdeen Angus 514k at £1260, Lisburn farmer Simmental 486k at £1230, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 476k at £1200, Rathfriland farmer Specklepark 492k at £1150, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 516k at £1120, Dromore farmer Hereford 470k at £1080, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 500k at £1060 and Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 394k at £1050.

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer Charolais 470k at £1470 (313), Charolais 488k at £1490 (283), Hillsborough farmer Limousin 468k at £1420 (304), Hillsborough farmer Limousin 622k at £1700, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 554k at £1610, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 590k at £1580, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 488k at £1490, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 500k at £1490, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 470k at £1470, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 578k at £1470, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 528k at £1450 and Hillsborough farmer Limousin 516k at £1430, Limousin 468k at £1420.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.95 a kilo for 19.5kg at £116.

Fat ewes topped at £216 for a Texel ewe from a Ballymartin farmer.

More ewes over the £200 mark this week with plainer ewes from £150 to £170.

Spring lambs

Dromara farmer 23.5k at £128, 22.5k at £127, 25.5k at £126, 19.5 at £116.

Hoggets

Dromara farmer 27k at £135, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £134, Dromara farmer 30kg at £132, 28.5k at £132, Hilltown farmer 29.8k at £131. Ballyward farmer 31.7k at £130, Kilcoo farmer 30k at £130, Ballyroney farmer 28k at £130, Castlewellan farmer 26.8k at £128.50 and Katesbridge farmer 29.5k at £128.

Fat ewes

Ballymartin farmer at £216, Dromara farmer at £206, Katesbridge farmer at £198, Ballyward farmer at £192, Dromara farmer at £182, Rathfriland farmer at £178, Kilkeel farmer at £174, Ballymartin farmer at £174 and Kilkeel farmer at £174.

Fat rams

Katesbridge farmer at £194, Katesbridge farmer at £190, Rathfriland farmer at £186, Hillsbourgh farmer at £180 and Katesbridge farmer at £154.

Ewes and lambs

Newry farmer at £265, Dromara farmer at £265, Ballynahinch farmer at £240 and Dromara farmer at £240.