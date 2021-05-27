The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.

Topped to £520 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballyward farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1070 for a 480k Charolais heifer from Katesbridge farmer.

Heifers topped at £1370, for 686k Belgian Blue, bullocks topped at £1540 for 750k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin at £520, Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £500, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £450, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £430, Hereford at £410, Hereford at £400, Dromara farmer Simmental at £375, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn £360, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Dromara farmer, FCK at £340,

Friesian calves £290, £170, £150, £125,£120, £110, £85,

Heifer calves: Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £450, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £330, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Tandragee farmer: SPK at £300, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £290, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240 and Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240.

Weanling male calves: Katesbridge farmer Limousin 250k at £810 (324ppk), Limousin 262k at £830 (316ppk), Limousin 264k at £830 (314ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 220k at £690 (313ppk); Katesbridge farmer Limousin 258k at £805 (312ppk), Limousin 258k at £795 (308ppk), Limousin 280k at £830 (296ppk), Limousin 274k at £805 (293ppk), Limousin 266k at £760 (285ppk), Castlewellan farmer Stabiliser 484k at £1005, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 442k at £995, Hereford 456k at £990, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 486k at £990, Stabiliser 482k at £940, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 402k at £925 and Castlewellan farmer Stabiliser 478k at £910, Stabiliser 466k at £900, Charolais 404k at £900, Stabiliser 430k at £890.

Weanling heifer calves: Ballyward farmer Limousin 306k at £885 (290ppk), Limousin 326k at £920 (283ppk), Limousin 296k at £825 (279ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 252k at £690 (274ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 262k at £710 (271ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 230k at £620 (270ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 338k at £885 (262ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 480k at £1070, Charolais 462k at £1010, Belgian Blue 430k at £1010, Charolais 472k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Limousin 370k at £940, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 460k at £930, Ballyward farmer Limousin 326k at £920, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 396k at £900, Charolais 422k at £890 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 306k at £885.

Fat cows: Hillsborough farmer Friesian 628k at £800.

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 686k at £1370 (200ppk), Hereford 660k at £1170 (174ppk), Dromore farmer Friesian 454k at £795 (175ppk), Kilkeel farmer Hereford 626k at £1090 (174ppk), Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 686k at £1370, Hereford 660k at £1170, Hereford 662k at £1130, Hereford 626k at £1090 and Dromore farmer Friesian 520k at £800, Friesian 454k at £795.

Bullocks: Rathfriland farmer Hereford 608k at £1310 (222ppk), Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 446k at £980 (219ppk), Castlewellan farmer Hereford 570k at £1250 (219ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 348k at £760 (218ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 478k at £1015 (212ppk), Rathfriland farmer Hereford 728k at £1540 (211ppk), Hereford 642k at £1350 (210ppk), Rathfriland farmer Hereford 750k at £1540, Hereford 728k at £1540, Hereford 728k at £1510, Hereford 746k at £1440, Hereford 684k at £1410, Hereford 608k at £1350, Hereford 690k at £1320, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1250, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 570k at £1250, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 672k at £1200 and Castlewellan farmer Hereford 600k at £1180.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw a super show of stock and all stock sold to a good trade.

Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Kilcoo farmer topped the sale at £6.30 a kilo for 20kg at £126.

Fat ewes topped at £176 for a Texel ewe from a Rathfriland farmer.

More ewes over the £135 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £120 each.

Light lambs: Castlewellan farmer: 19k at £114, Kilkeel farmer: 20.5k at £121. Rathfriland farmer: 20k at £117.

Spring lambs: Waringstown farmer 24.3k at £138, Ballyward farmer 22.4k at £138, 27k at £137, Kilkeel farmer 2k at £137, Ballyward farmer 25k at £135, Waringstown farmer 22.2k at £133, Banbridge farmer 27.5k at £132, Moneyslane farmer 28.8k at £131, Kilkeel farmer 24.5k at £131 and Rathfriland farmer 24.4k at £130.

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer: £176, Hilltown farmer: £152, Newry farmer: £146, Banbridge farmer: £140, Kilcoo farmer: £138, Kilkeel farmer: £137, Mayobridge farmer: £136, Armagh farmer £132, Kilkeel farmer £131 and Hilltown farmer £128.

Fat rams: Kilkeel farmer £164, £146, Katesbridge farmer £137, Kilcoo farmer £125 and Markethill farmer £112.

Ewes and lambs: Kilkeel farmer £230, £200, £180, £170,

