Bullocks selling to £1730 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £465 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1100 for a 460k Limousin bull from Corbet farmer.

Fat cows topped £1270 for 672k Limousin.

Cows and calves topped £1860.

Heifers topped 494k £1090 Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1730 for 696k Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £465, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus £455, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £415, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus £400, Aberdeen Angus at £380, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £350, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £340, Newry farmer Shorthorn at £330, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £315, Aberdeen Angus at £300, Newry farmer Simmental at £300,

Heifer calves

Newry farmer Limousin at £405, Lisburn farmer Belgian Blue at £395, Newry farmer Shorthorn at £350, Lisburn farmer: Hereford at £340, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £340, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290 and Newry farmer Shorthorn at £260, Shorthorn at £250.

Weanling male calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 272k at £720 (265ppk), Charolais 334k at £865 (259ppk), Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 256k at £650 (254ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 370k at £905 (245ppk), Annalong farmer Limousin 382k at £930 (244ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 460k at £1100 (240ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 394k at £915 (232ppk), Corbet farmer Limousin 460k at £1100, Annalong farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 436k at £950, Corbet farmer Limousin 424k at £940, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 416k at £930, Limousin 382k at £930, Ardaragh farmer Shorthorn 416k at £920, Annalong farmer Hereford 450k at £920, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 394k at £915, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 442k at £910 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 370k at £905.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin 272k at £700 (258ppk), Castlewellan farmer Charolais 366k at £890 (243ppk), Limousin 380k at £890 (234ppk), Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 200k at £460 (230ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 300k at £690 (230ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 336k at £760 (226ppk), Charolais 404k at £910 (225ppk), Ardaragh farmer Charolais 448k at £940, Ballyward farmer Limousin 432k at £940, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 404k at £910, Charolais 366k at £890, Limousin 380k at £890, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 420k at £885, Ballyward farmer Limousin 392k at £840, Corbet farmer Limousin 368k at £810, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 392k at £810 and Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 376k at £780.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyward farmer Limousin 672k at £1270, Saintfield farmer Shorthorn 850k at £1160, Dromore farmer Friesian 886k at £1140, Crossgar farmer Limousin 678k at £1090, Limousin 684k at £1090, Brookeborough farmer Limousin 612k at £1090, Aramgh farmer Shorthorn 634k at £1010, Shorthorn 666k at £950, Markethill farmer Friesian 664k at £940 and Brookeborough farmer Limousin 656k at £905.

Cows and calves

Castlwellan farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at 1860, Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1700, Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1320, Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1130.

Store heifers

Kilkeel farmer Charolais 494k at £1090 (220ppk), Limousin 452k at £950 (210ppk), Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 480k at £940 (196ppk), Dromore farmer Hereford 426k at £780 (183ppk), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 494k at £1090, Limousin 452k at £950, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 480k at £940, Tassagh farmer Hereford 464k at £830, Aberdeen Angus 440k at £800, Hereford 438k at £780.

Bullocks

Corbet farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 696k at £1730 (249ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 228k at £915 (228ppk), Limousin 402k at £900 (224ppk), Belgian Blue 622k at £1350 (217ppk), Limousin 426k at £920 (216ppk), Limousin 412k at £870 (212ppk), Corbet farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 696k at £1730, Castlewellan farmer Montbeliarde 856k at £1650, Corbet farmer Limousin 714k at £1420, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 708k at £1350, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 622k at £1350, Simmental 632k at £1160, Simmental 602k at £1150, Friesian 608k at £1150, Belgian Blue 572k at £1150 and Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus 574k at £1130.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

An Annalong farmer topped the sale at £6.24 a kilo for 19.4kg at £121.

Fat ewes topped at £137 for a Texel ewe from a Annaclone farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £115 to £120 each.

Light lambs

Dromore farmer 11.6k at £53, Dromara farmer: 13.3k at £68 and Dromara farmer: 13k at £66.

Spring lambs

Annalong farmer 24.8k at £141, 19.4k at £121, Rostrevor farmer 32k at £110, Killinchy farmer 25.2k at £108.5, Dromore farmer 26.4k at £108, Downpatrick farmer 25k at £106.5, Hilltown farmer 27k at £104, Rathfriland farmer 24k at £103.5, Katesbridge farmer 24k at £103 and Newry farmer 23k at £103.

Fat ewes

Annaclone farmer: £137, Kilkeel farmer: £129, Moneyslane farmer: £126, Ballyward farmer: £125, Kilkeel farmer: £125, Kilkeel farmer: £124, Dromore farmer: £124, Dromara farmer £124 and Downpatrick farmer £123.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer £141, Killinchy farmer £118.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.