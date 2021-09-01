Bullocks selling to £1730 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £480 for Aberdeen Angus Bull Calf for a Ballynahinch farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £895 for a 464k Aberdeen Angus bullock from Poyntzpass farmer.

Fat cows topped £1230 for 694k Charolais.

Cows and calf topped £1430.

Heifers topped 542k £1270 Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1730 for 822k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £480, Aberdeen Angus at £430, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Newry farmer Belgian Blue at £390, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370 and Newry farmer Shorthorn at £365, Shorthorn at £310, Friesian at £285, Charolais at £255.

Heifer calves

Newry farmer Charolais at £360, Cullyhanna farmer Simmental at £340, Newry farmer: Shorthorn at £340, Hilltown farmer Simmental at £340, Newry farmer Shorthorn at £300, Belgian Blue at £250, Shorthorn at £250, Glenavy farmer Belgian Blue at £240, Belgian Blue at £200 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £170.

Weanling male calves

Armagh farmer Blonde 238k at £750 (316ppk), Maze farmer Limousin 276k at £700 (254ppk), Armagh farmer Shorthorn 308k at £745 (242ppk), Armagh farmer Simmental 314k at £730 (233ppk), Shorthorn 354k at £800 (226ppk), Shorthorn 320k at £690 (216ppk), Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 464k at £895, Armagh farmer Limousin 404k at £830, Shorthorn 354k at £800, Poyntzpass farmer Hereford 392k at £755, Armagh farmer Blonde 238k at £750, Limousin 388k at £750, Shorthorn 308k at £745, Simmental 314k at £730, Maze farmer Limousin 276k at £700 and Armagh farmer Shorthorn 320k at £690.

Weanling heifer calves

Maze farmer Limousin 342k at £725 and Kilkeel farmer Hereford 360k at £535.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 694k at £1230, Charolais 624k at £1195, Charolais 660k at £1140, Charolais 618k at £955, Charolais 494k at £680 and Banbridge farmer Highland 510k at £580.

Cows and calves

Maze farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf £1430 and Newry farmer Shorthorn cow and Limousin calf £1140.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 542k at £1270 (234ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 396k at £910 (230ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 426k at £970 (228ppk), Rathfriland farmer Simmental 524k at £1190 (227ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 438k at £980 (224ppk), Limousin 484k at £1080 (223ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 542k at £1270, Simmental 524k at £1190, Charolais 522k at £1140, Newry farmer Limousin 484k at £1080, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 488k at £1050, Dromara farmer Limousin 474k at £1030 and Newry farmer Limousin 480k at £1010, Simmental 496k at £1000, Limousin 504k at £990, Limousin 438k at £980.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Limousin 420k at £1110 (265ppk), Limousin 404k at £1045 (259ppk), Newry farmer Newry 434k at £1060 (245ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 450k at £1070 (238ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 446k at £1060 (238ppk), Limousin 470k at £1080 (230ppk), Dromara farmer Charolais 822k at £1740, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 662k at £1370, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 586k at £1210, Kilcoo farmer Belgian Blue 536k at £1180, Fleckvieh 538k at £1180, Charolais 566k at £1170, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 670k at £1160, Newry farmer Limousin 494k at £1130, Kilcoo farmer Aberdeen Angus 536k at £1130 and Dromara farmer Limousin 490k at £1110, Limousin 420k at £1110.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Fat rams sell to £152

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £5.00 a kilo for 13kg at £65.

Fat ewes topped at £143 for a Suffolk ewes from a Kilkeel farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £115 each.

Light lambs

Ballynahinch farmer 13k at £65, Hilltown farmer: 15k at £74.5 and Dromore farmer: 16k at £84.

Spring lambs

Castlewellan farmer 29.8k at £110, Armagh farmer 27k at £107, Crossgar farmer 25.6k at £105.5, Newcastle farmer 26.4k at £105, Dromore farmer 29k at £105, Ballyward farmer 24.5k at £105, Kilkeel farmer 26.2k at £105, Rathfriland farmer 24.2k at £105, Clough farmer 25.5k at £110 and Bryansford farmer 25k at £104.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer: £143, Newry farmer: £135, Corbet farmer: £127, Kilkeel farmer: £127, Kilkeel farmer: £120, Hilltown farmer: £120, Newry farmer: £115, Ballymartin farmer £107, Corbet farmer £103 and Ballyward farmer £102.

Fat rams

Dromara farmer £152 and Castlewellan farmer £140, £92.

Breeding ewes

£178, £175, £165, £158 and £155.

