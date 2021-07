Bullocks selling to £2020 at Hilltown Mart

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £163, Hilltown farmer £154, Kilkeel farmer £142, Kilkeel farmer £132, Kilkeel farmer £130, Hilltown farmer £129, Rathfriland farmer £125, Hilltown farmer £124, Banbridge farmer £119, Rostrevor farmer £118, Mayobridge farmer £114, Warrenpoint farmer £114, Cabra farmer £113, Kilcoo farmer £112, Cabra farmer £109, Hilltown farmer £109, Kilkeel farmer £108, Banbridge farmer £105, Hilltown farmer £104 and Newry farmer £102.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £172 for 28kg (614ppk), Castlewellan farmer £126 for 23.6kg (533ppk), Kilcoo farmer £122 for 21.3kg (572ppk), Dromara farmer £112 for 27.3kg (410ppk), Katesbridge farmer £107 for 29kg (369ppk), Castlewellan farmer £106 for 20.5kg (517ppk), Katesbridge farmer £106 for 24.6kg (430ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 25kg (418ppk), Rathfriland farmer £105 for 25.2kg (416ppk), Downpatrick farmer £104 for 26.6kg (391ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 24.7kg (417ppk), Cabra farmer £103 for 24kg (429ppk), Keady farmer £103 for 26kg (396ppk), Hilltown farmer £102 for 26kg (392ppk), Hilltown farmer £102 for 23.5kg (434ppk), Hilltown farmer £101 for 22.8kg (443ppk), Hilltown farmer £99 for 21.8kg (454ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £98 for 22.4kg (437ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £88 for 19.8kg (444ppk), Kilkeel farmer £88 for 19.7kg (446ppk), Mayobridge farmer £87 for 18.6kg (467ppk), Mayobridge farmer £86.50 for 19.8kg (436ppk), Bryansford farmer £86 for 16.8kg (511ppk), Attical farmer £86 for 18kg (477ppk), hi,Hilltown farmer £86 for 19.9kg (432ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 15.9kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 17.3kg (491ppk), Dromore farmer £85 for 17.1kg (497ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 17.4kg (488ppk), Kilcoo farmer £85 for 16.5kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 19.5kg (435ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £85 for 19kg (445ppk).

Fat cows: Hilltown farmer £1450 for 856kg (169ppk), Burren farmer £1400 for 672kg (208ppk), Newcastle farmer £1400 for 772kg (181ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1390 for 772kg (180ppk) and £1390 for 678kg (205ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1360 for 736kg (184ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1340 for 884kg (151ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1310 for 734kg (178ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1300 for 636kg (204ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1160 for 552kg (210ppk).

Cows and calves: Cabra farmer £2220, Rostrevor farmer £1890, Cabra farmer £1500, Kilkeel farmer £1240 and Kilcoo farmer £1010.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £930 for 404kg (230ppk), £930 for 412kg (225ppk) and £920 for 386kg (238ppk), Newry farmer £910 for 352kg (258ppk), Newcastle farmer £900 for 380kg (236ppk) and £710 for 352kg (201ppk), Kilbroney farmer £670 for 246kg (272ppk) and Newcastle farmer £640 for 362kg (176ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Newry farmer £960 for 290kg (331ppk), Newry farmer £960 for 356kg (269ppk), Burren farmer £960 for 364kg (263ppk), Newcastle farmer £940 for 348kg (270ppk), Newry farmer £930 for 380kg (244ppk), Newcastle farmer £860 for 314kg (273ppk), Newcastle farmer £800 for 296kg (270ppk) and Gilford farmer £790 for 282kg (280ppk).

Heifers: Newcastle farmer £1550 for 638kg (242ppk), Hilltown farmer £1510 for 674kg (224ppk), Hilltown farmer £1450 for 642kg (225ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1420 for 592kg (239ppk), Hilltown farmer £1390 for 630kg (220ppk), £1370 for 636kg (215ppk) and £1260 for 562kg (224ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1250 for 476kg (262ppk), Hilltown farmer £1250 for 572kg (218ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1240 for 554kg (223ppk), Hilltown farmer £1230 for 540kg (227ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 562kg (217ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 508kg (232ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1160 for 534kg (217ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1140 for 586kg (194ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1140 for 534kg (213ppk).