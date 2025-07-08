Bullocks selling top of £2640 per head for a Shorthorn beef at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 7th July seen a good entry of 70 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 360p/kg for a Limousin at 620kg (£2230) and to a top of £2320 per head for a Limousin at 720kg (322p/kg).

Heifers sold to 437p/kg for a Limousin at 366kg (£1600) and to a top of £1960 per head for an Aberdeen Angus at 610kg (321p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 439p/kg for a Limousin at 278kg (£1220) and to a top of £2640 per head for a Shorthorn beef at 820kg (322p/kg).

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Limousin 620kg £2230 (360), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 650kg £2280 (351), Maghera producer, Limousin 510kg £1730 (339), Dungiven producer, Charolais 560kg £1890 (338), Toomebridge producer, Belgian Blue 640kg £2150 (336), Toomebridge producer, Belgian Blue 630kg £2100 (333) and Ballyronan producer, Limousin 720kg £2320 (322).

Cows and calves

Dungiven producer, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf £2660 and Dungiven producer, Limousin cow with Charolais bull calf £2080.

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, Limousin 366kg £1600 (437), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 358kg £1560 (436), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 354kg £1490 (421), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 332kg £1380 (416), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 354kg £1470 (415), Maghera producer, Simmental 342kg £1410 (412), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 324kg £1320 (407), Maghera producer, Limousin 382kg £1500 (393), Maghera producer, Simmental 386kg £1460 (378), Greysteel producer, Simmental 362kg £1300 (359), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 380kg £1340 (353) and Clough producer, Aberdeen Angus 392kg £1380 (352).

400 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Simmental 410kg £1480 (361), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 404kg £1370 (339), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 428kg £1440 (336), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1590 (331), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 424kg £1400 (330) and Slaughtneil producer, Norwegian Red 490kg £1450 (296).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 510kg £1750 (343) and Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1960 (321).

Bullocks

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Limousin 278kg £1220 (439), Garvagh producer, Limousin 318kg £1380 (434), Glenarm producer, Charolais 352kg £1350 (384), Maghera producer, Charolais 384kg £1400 (365) and Maghera producer, Hereford 390kg £1400 (359).

400kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 402kg £1760 (438), Maghera producer, Simmental 444kg £1800 (405), Maghera producer, Limousin 462kg £1830 (396), Maghera producer, Limousin 470kg £1700 (362), Glenarm producer, Shorthorn beef 404kg £1450 (359) and Limavady producer, Holstein 490kg £1450 (296).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 690kg £2380 (345), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 670kg £2220 (331), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 750kg £2470 (329), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 780kg £2520 (323) and Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 820kg £2640 (322).

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 14th July.

Also, next Friday 18th July, breeding cattle sale - open to all breeding stock.

weekly Sheep Sale

Another good entry of 1300 sheep on Saturday 5th July at Swatragh met a slightly easier trade with 800 lambs and 500 fat ewes entered

Fat lambs sold to a top of £163.50 for 1 lamb at 28kg and to a top of 635p/kg for 7 lambs at 20kg into £127.

Fat ewes to a top of £240 with numerous lots making super prices.

Light weight lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 20kg £127 (635), Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 19.5kg £123.50 (633), Portglenone producer, 14 lambs 18.5kg £117 (632), Maghera producer, 4 lambs 19.5kg £121 (621), Ballycastle producer, 8 lambs 19.5kg £120 (615), Maghera producer, 16 lambs 19.5kg £119.50 (613), Knockloughrim producer, 7 lambs 19kg £115.50 (608), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 18kg £109 (606), Coagh producer, 6 lambs 20.5kg £124 (605), Dungiven producer, 15 lambs 20.5kg £124 (605), Garvagh producer, 12 lambs 20.5kg £124 (605) and Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 20kg £120.50 (603).

Medium weight lambs - 21kg up to 24kg (p/kg)

Desertmartin producer, 16 lambs 21kg £130 (619), Portglenone producer, 7 lambs 22kg £134 (609), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 21.5kg £130 (605), Glenavy producer, 8 lambs 22kg £132.50 (602), Cookstown producer, 9 lambs 21.5kg £129.50 (602), Ballycastle producer, 5 lambs 21kg £126.50 (601), Middletown producer, 10 lambs 22.5kg £135 (600), Garvagh producer, 15 lambs 21.5kg £129 (600), Stewartstown producer, 4 lambs 21kg £125.50 (598), Coagh producer, 6 lambs 22kg £131 (595), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 21.5kg £127.50 (593), Swatragh producer, 9 lambs 21.5kg £127 (591), Magherafelt producer, 8 lambs 21kg £124 (590) and Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 23kg £135 (587).

Heavy weight lambs - 24kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 26kg £163 (627), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 28kg £163.50 (584), Cookstown producer, 15 lambs 26.5kg £154 (581), Gulladuff producer, 3 lambs 24kg £139 (579), Swatragh producer, 21 lambs 25kg £144.50 (578), Dungannon producer, 2 lambs 27kg £155.50 (576), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 24kg £137 (571), Dungannon producer, 5 lambs 28.5kg £161.50 (567), Dungannon producer, 5 lambs 24kg £135 (563) and Swatragh producer, 25 lambs 24kg £135 (563).

Fat ewes

Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe £240, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe £230, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £228, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £214, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £214, Dungiven producer, 10 ewes £213, Coagh producer, 3 ewes £210, Moneymore producer, 3 ewes £209, Knockloughrim producer, 4 ewes £206, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £202, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £200, Limavady producer, 2 ewes £198, Kilrea producer, 2 ewes £198, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £196, Lissan producer, 2 ewes £194, Dungiven producer, 5 ewes £192 and Park producer, 9 ewes £190.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.